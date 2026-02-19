Solstice Gold Commences 2026 Drill Program at the Strathy Gold Project in the Temagami Greenstone Belt, Abitibi Subprovince, NE Ontario

Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC,OTC:SGCPF) ("Solstice", "we", "our" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of our winter 2026 diamond drill program at the Strathy Gold Project (the "Project"), located in the Temagami Greenstone Belt in the prolific Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario.
Figure 1: Slice of the 3D chargeability model 50 m below surface showing the new Red Cedar anomaly. Note also that known mineralization at the Leckie Gold Zone is detected using IP.
Highlights:
- Drill crews have been mobilized and drilling has begun on the first hole in the winter 2026 drill program
- The winter 2026 drill program will include ~2,750m of drilling across 12-15 drill holes
- Priority drilling will focus on follow-up on the Red Cedar discovery of 8.5g/t Au over 3.5m including 28.7g/t Au over 1.0m
- Targeting has been developed based on our high-grade gold discovery at Red Cedar, gold mineralization from historic drilling at the Leckie Gold Zone (including intercepts of 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25m (core lengths)) 1 , and detailed results from the Company's 2024 and 2025 IP surveys, which combine to 34.7 line kilometres.
- Efficient mobilization with Red Cedar target zone being ~600m from the Trans Canada Highway.
Pablo McDonald, CEO, stated, " We are excited to have begun our winter 2026 drill program, which builds upon our high-grade Red Cedar discovery from our inaugural 2025 drill program at Strathy. The presence of this high-grade gold intercept within a large (600 m by 1,000m), strong IP anomaly highlights the potential for a mineralized system at Red Cedar. Testing this extensive anomaly in what remains a largely unexplored area presents a unique, high-quality opportunity in the Abitibi. With drilling underway and assay results coming shortly after the program, this marks an exciting time for Solstice shareholders ahead of what we anticipate being a strong and potentially transformative 2026. "
2026 Drill Program Targeting:
The Winter 2026 drill program's primary objective is expanding the Red Cedar discovery, which sits within an IP anomaly of least 600 by 1,000 metres. The anomaly remains open to the east, likely extending onto newly acquired claims and underscoring significant expansion potential.
The 2025 IP survey outlines two intersecting chargeability trends that converge at the Red Cedar discovery and may be related to a regional fault structure 2 (see Figure 1 ). Correlation between the high-grade gold intercept and the robust IP response points to the possibility of a larger mineralized system. Drill targeting will focus on the intersecting chargeability trends at Red Cedar, which is a high-quality drill target with clear upside both along strike and at depth.
The Winter 2026 drill program will test the extent of this anomaly with the goal of intersecting high-grade gold and expanding upon the Red Cedar discovery.
About the Strathy Gold Project
The Strathy Gold Project is an extensive 46 km 2 land package in the Archean-age Temagami Greenstone Belt, which is the southernmost extension of the Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario. Solstice's first drill program on the Project intercepted the Red Cedar Discovery; an intercept of 8.52 g/t Au over 3.5m including 28.7g/t over 1.0m (core lengths). The discovery hole is located within an extensive Red Cedar IP anomaly on the Project which is open to the east. Located on the Trans Canada Highway, the Project has excellent access to infrastructure and mining expertise. In addition to the recent Red Cedar discovery, the Strathy Gold Project contains documented, widespread high-grade gold mineralization, hosting historic intercepts of 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25m (core lengths) at vertical depths of approximately 50-100 metres below surface 1 at the LGZ and documented surface sample results of up to 62.7 g/t Au 3 . Despite this demonstrated prospectivity, the core claims at Strathy have not been systematically explored in the past.
Historical Sampling and Drilling Data and Information
The sampling and drilling data and information presented in this news release (the " Historical Exploration Information ") is historical in nature. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Exploration Information is based on prior data and reports previously prepared by third parties without the involvement of Solstice. Solstice has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the Historical Exploration Information in order to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat Historical Exploration Information, or any part of it, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent quality assurance/quality control protocols are known for these historic samples and drill holes and therefore the Historical Exploration Information may be unreliable. Solstice considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. Solstice considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.
About Solstice Gold Corp.
Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 46 km 2 Strathy Gold Project hosts high grade gold mineralization over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of the Superior Craton and has never been systematically explored in its history. A 2024 17.5 line km Alpha IP survey defined 50 new targets on SGC claims, and a follow-up 2025 IP survey of 17.2 line km shows that the largest IP anomaly is larger than originally measured. Large, continuous IP anomalies are structurally linked to areas of significant gold intercepts and are largely untested, presenting the opportunity for significant discovery.
Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km 2 , hosts a 10 km 2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com .
Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.
Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements ("FLS") including, but not limited to the Company's 2025 and 2024 IP programs, interpretation of the IP data, and the Company's Q1 2026 drill program. FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "approximate or (~)", "emerging", "goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "expects", "potential", "scheduled", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks generally related to the acquisition and interpretation of IP data, its use in drill targeting, and general risks relating to the Company's business including there is no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.
All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Company management and information currently available to them including that the Company will be able to complete the two acquisitions and commence its Q1 2026 drilling program as and when anticipated. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.
