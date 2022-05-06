GamingInvesting News

Sohu.com Limited China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 before U.S. market hours. Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, May 16, 2022 following the quarterly results announcement. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls ...

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 before U.S. market hours.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, May 16, 2022 ( 7:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, May 16, 2022 ) following the quarterly results announcement.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5725798 . Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 16 through May 23, 2022 . The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International:

+1-646-254-3697

Passcode:

5725798

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at http://investors.sohu.com/ .

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-16-2022-301541497.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gaming PR Division Formed By Virgo PR

Highlighted By Recent Growth With Clients Such As nWay, Petaverse, Upland , And Virtual Reality Stadium Platform VIRTEX

Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today the creation of a dedicated gaming PR division.  The agency has extensive experience in all aspects of gaming PR. Key clients in the space include Virtex, Petaverse, nWay, Upland and many more.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Steam Exchange Partners with Sheridan College Students to Help Build An Open-World Educational Metaverse Focused on Digital Assets

Steam Exchange, a homegrown Canadian cryptocurrency start-up, has partnered with Sheridan's Honours Bachelor of Game Design co-op program to facilitate the buildout of an open-world educational metaverse. Users will have access to a wide range of learning modules that will be presented through gamification and AI learning. As a world-renowned leader in digital media and animation, Sheridan is uniquely positioned to educate the next generation of game designers. This partnership enables Steam Exchange to leverage the pool of talent, experience, and resources available at Sheridan, while providing real world experience and exposure to their students. The on-boarded students will work closely with Steam Exchange's Development and Leadership team to facilitate the buildout of a preliminary open-world concept that will be further developed as integrations allow.

Neville Divecha, Co-founder & President of Steam Exchange mentions, "Learning and education is at the forefront of our guiding principles. We're all about providing our users with the information they require to make the most informed decisions. This may sound ambitious, but at Steam Exchange, we want to play our role in creating the next generation of 'smarter' investors and this ties in closely with our educational modules. Think about providing learning resources and opportunities across various age demographics - we do this in the form of our open-world, AI powered metaverse for the younger as well as millennial, and gen z age groups to provide a sense of nostalgia along with a dose of digital asset education. Active, in-person learning at our upcoming physical locations for the crypto-curious and those that prefer an in-person learning format, and of course, your traditional text, video, and audio means for everyone else in between. The brand identity and loyalty that we build through these initiatives are all auxiliary bonuses."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN AND GHOST ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

GHOST WILL AWARD BRAND SPONSORSHIP DEAL TO WINNER OF THE FAZE1 GLOBAL RECRUITMENT CHALLENGE

Download assets HERE .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Asetek SimSports Partners with Kevin Magnussen to Bring a True F1 Car Feel to Sim Racing

Renowned Formula One Driver to Collaborate with Asetek SimSports™ on Product Development Starting with F1 Wheel Bases

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, along with Kevin Magnussen acclaimed Danish race car driver currently competing in Formula One for Haas F1 Team, announced an agreement whereby Magnussen will work closely with Asetek SimSports™ engineers on the development of sim racing products that replicate the true feeling of an F1 car. As part of the agreement, Kevin Magnussen will be a brand ambassador for Asetek SimSports™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade Connect's Blockchain MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX Now Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Take part in a realm versus realm war between Slayers and Vampires

- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect officially launched its mobile MMORPG title, Dark Eden M on WEMIX, on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store today. The game is available globally with the exception of Korea, China and Japan .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Provides Update on Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

On May 4, 2022 , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer after the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 28, 2022 , which included an audit report issued by a public accounting firm that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") has determined that it is unable to inspect or investigate completely. The Company has previously disclosed that its auditor, the independent registered public accounting firm that issued the audit report included in its annual report filed with the SEC, is currently not inspected by the PCAOB, hence the identification by the PCAOB was expected.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×