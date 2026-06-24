Snowline Gold Announces Results of 2026 AGSM

Snowline Gold Announces Results of 2026 AGSM

Snowline Gold Corp. (TSX: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 24, 2026, in Whitehorse, YT.

A total of 114,557,973 common shares of the Company were voted, representing approximately 65.13% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company, including approval of the amended and restated omnibus incentive plan, and re-appointment of Crowe Mackay LLP as auditor of the Company.

At the Meeting, the number of directors was set at seven and all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 11, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR PERCENTAGE FOR
Craig Hart 101,222,620 97.14%
Scott Berdahl 104,185,530 99.98%
Calum Morrison 104,170,620 99.97%
Sarah Weber 103,092,484 98.93%
Gil Lawson 104,173,080 99.97%
Rob Doyle 103,271,419 99.10%
Crystal Smith 104,164,073 99.96%


The final voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory gold exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Valley gold deposit on its flagship Rogue project, while unlocking district upside on its 360,000 ha (3,600 km2) mineral tenure in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley is a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system hosting an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes)[1] and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)[2], with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Valley suggest the potential to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are detailed in the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration for Snowline, as Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's projected life of mine and other expected attributes of Valley; the Company's first-mover position and distinct competitive advantage; the potential advancement of a significant gold deposit and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

[1] Comprising 3.15 million ounces at 1.41 g/t Au in Measured and 4.79 million ounces at 1.11 g/t Au in Indicated.
[2] Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.


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