SNOWLINE COMPLETES C$172.6 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES INCLUDING FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

SNOWLINE COMPLETES C$172.6 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES INCLUDING FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Snowline Gold Corp. (TSX: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" public offering of 11,902,500 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$14.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$172,586,250, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option (the "Offering"). Existing shareholder B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) participated in the Offering to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company.

"The opportunity in front of us at Snowline is immense," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "We are encouraged by and grateful for the strong investor support in the current financing, with participation from new and existing shareholders, including B2Gold Corp. Our strengthened treasury provides stability against a volatile market backdrop, allowing us to strategically prioritize exploration and development activities, de-risking our path forward and providing means to advance our flagship Valley gold deposit at an accelerated rate. The scale of the raise is informed by our projected costs through engineering and permitting to a potential construction decision."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the Company's projects in the Yukon Territory, and for general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

The Offering was led by BMO Capital Markets ("BMO"), as sole bookrunner, and CIBC World Markets Inc., as co-lead underwriters (together with BMO, the "Lead Underwriters"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity Corp., ATB Capital Markets Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Agentis Capital Markets and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 4.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, other than on gross proceeds from certain subscribers on a president's list for which the Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 2.0% of such gross proceeds.

The Offering was completed by way of a prospectus supplement dated August 7, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 7, 2025 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Québec), and Common Shares were also sold by way of private placement in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The securities referred to in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory gold exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Valley gold deposit on its flagship Rogue Project, while unlocking district upside on its 360,000 ha (3,600 km2) mineral tenure in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley is a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system hosting an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured & Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes)(1) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes)(2), with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Valley suggest the potential to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are detailed in the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," amended and restated as of August 27, 2025 with an effective date of March 1, 2025, and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

(1) Comprising 3.15 million ounces at 1.41 g/t Au in Measured and 4.79 million ounces at 1.11 g/t Au in Indicated.

(2) Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration for Snowline, as Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Offering, the mineral resource estimates, advancement of the Valley deposit, continued exploration, including the ability to strategically prioritize exploration and development activities, and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE Snowline Gold Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/12/c5763.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Snowline Goldcse:sgdgold investing
SGD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD)

Snowline Gold

A Cornerstone Position in a New Gold District in the Yukon

A Cornerstone Position in a New Gold District in the Yukon Keep Reading...
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Can Gold Rise in H2? 3 Key Factors I'm Watching

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, shares key takeaways from the organization's latest quarterly Gold Demand Trends report. He highlights the yellow metal's resilience at the US$4,000 per ounce level in the face of various price headwinds. Cavatoni also... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY)

Graycliff Exploration

Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

Gold giants Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) agreed to a US$1.95 billion truce on Monday (August 10), resolving a months-long dispute between the top gold miners that threatened to derail Barrick's planned North American spin-off.Under the settlement, Newmont... Keep Reading...
Gold bars resting on a Federal Reserve document with emblem and partial visible text.

Fed’s Hawkish Hold Splits Metals: Gold Gains, Silver Falls

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady while signaling a clear bias toward future hikes has propelled gold to new highs while exposing silver’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities.Following the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) meeting on July 29, the central bank... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $652,080. The first tranche consisted of 5,928,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vertex Minerals Shines on Gold Mine Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.Companies focused on gold, copper and rare earths landed in the top five this week, with gold miner Vertex Minerals taking the top spot.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

Related News

oil and gas investing

Kojo Orgle: Why Investors Shouldn't Ignore Oil Market Fundamentals

oil and gas investing

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

energy investing

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

base metals investing

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

oil and gas investing

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

precious metals investing

TomaGold Provides Corporate Update on Berrigan Mine Drilling, Geophysical Surveys and Regional Sampling Programs