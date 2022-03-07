FaZe Clan, Inc. the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today that the entertainment icon, avid gamer, and owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg will become a member of FaZe Clan's talent network and, upon closing of the previously announced business combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. will join FaZe Clan's board of directors. Snoop Dogg joins ...

