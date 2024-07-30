- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 30 June 2024
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 30 June 2024.
Highlights
- At the Reefton project, diamond drillhole ACDDH015 intersected both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.
- The Bonanza Shoot downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
- The Bonanza East intersection contains significant antimony mineralisation, including a very rich section that assayed 6.0m @ 5.2g/t Au and 25.6% Sb.
- The Fraternal Shoot downhole intersection assayed 23.0m @ 4.0g/t Au and 0.22% Sb from 105m, with an estimated true width of 8m.
- The Bonanza Shoot downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
- The second hole drilled, ACDDH016, was targeted to intersect near the interpreted top of the Bonanza East Shoot approximately 120m above ACDDH015. The hole intersected 21m of moderate to strong arsenopyrite mineralisation assaying 22.2m @ 7.3.0g/t Au and 0.3% Sb with true width estimated at 10m.
- At Sams Creek an Ionic Leach (IL) soil survey identified a number of targets both around and inside two large circular structures.
- The circular structure anomalies have been divided into five dyke and six porphyry targets.
- The dyke targets have an Au-As signature, and the porphyry targets have an Au-Cu-REE signature.
- A 4 hole drilling program comprising 526m was carried at the Anvil Prospect, with all 4 holes intersecting mineralisation similar to the Main Zone prospect. All assay results were announced post the quarter end (ASX Announcements dated 2 and 25 July 2024).
- Post the quarter end, Siren entered into a definitive agreement with Canadian listed RUA Gold Inc. (CSE:RUA) for the sale of the Reefton Project to consolidate the Reefton Goldfield.
- The proposed transaction is for RUA to acquire Siren’s 100% owned subsidiary, Reefton Resources Pty Ltd (NZ):
- RUA to acquire the Reefton Project for A$20m, comprising A$2m in cash and A$18m in RUA shares.
- Siren Chairman Mr Brian Rodan will join the RUA Board on completion of the transaction.
- Acquisition price of A$45/oz, based on Reefton’s current 444,000 oz inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)¹.
- Post transaction, Siren will hold approximately 30.2% of RUA’s common shares currently outstanding, maintaining a significant interest in the Reefton project as well as acquiring an interest in the high-grade Glamorgan Project in the North Island of New Zealand.
- Siren will retain the Sams Creek Project with a current MRE of 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au and remain listed on the ASX (Refer Table 1).
- The total consideration equates to approximately A$0.10 per issued share of Siren, which represents a 28.4% premium over Siren’s closing share price on 12 July 2024².
- Post transaction Siren will have cash and investments of over $20m, representing 10cps per SNG share, and it will focus on the Sams Creek Project, which currently has a MRE of 824koz of gold and a pending mining permit application, whilst shareholders will remain invested in Reefton through the RUA shareholding.
- The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals such as shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2024.
Background
Siren is a New Zealand focussed gold and antimony explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island of New Zealand: Reefton (Reefton, Lyell and Paparoa goldfields) and Sams Creek (Figure 1).
The Reefton Goldfield produced ~2Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t from 84 historic mines, plus an estimated alluvial gold production of 8Moz. Most underground mining ceased by 1942, with the famous Blackwater mine closing in 1951, when the shaft failed, after producing ~740koz of gold down to 710m below surface.
OceanaGold Limited (OGL) developed an open pit on the historic Globe Progress mine between 2007 and 2015. OGL recovered an additional 700koz at around 2g/t Au, increasing total hard rock production at Reefton to around 2.7Moz @ 12g/t Au.
Federation Mining Limited (FML) a privately owned company, is currently developing the Snowy River Mine on the Birthday Reef (Figure 2), which historically produced 740koz of gold at an average recovered grade of 14.2g/t. FML plan to mine the Birthday Reef below the historic mine, with an estimated production of 700koz. FML have developed twin 3.2km declines and are currently resource drilling from underground, with the aim of producing around 70koz of gold per annum for 10 years from 2025.
Sams Creek is a gold mineralised porphyry dyke, that extends over 7km and is up to 50m thick. The Sams Creek Dyke (SCD) was discovered in 1974 and has not been historically mined.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Siren Gold
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35 per ounce.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, with gold prices reaching the $2,000 mark in the last quarter of 2023. What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines runs low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.
Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 grams per ton (g/t) AuEq (gold equivalent), from Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River, Supreme and Auld Creek.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. Additionally, antimony is a critical element in lithium-ion batteries and next-generation liquid metal batteries utilized for energy storage systems. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield and Sams Creek in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent), with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sams Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contains very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sams Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sams Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100 percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralization defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Auld Creek
The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
The company provided a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Auld Creek Prospect which includes 132 koz @ 7.1 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) containing @ 3.5 g/t gold and 8,700 tons of antimony @ 1.5 percent antimony. The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
- 35 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 2.9 percent antimony or 35 meters @ 11 g/t AuEq
- 6 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 4.1 percent antimony or 6 meters @ 13.8 g/t AuEq
- 34 meters @ 1.6 g/t gold, 0.7 percent antimony or 34 meters @ 3.3 g/t AuEq
- 20.7 meters @ 5.9 g/t gold, 2.6 percent antimony or 20.7 meters @ 12 g/t AuEq
With a global MRE of above 1.3 Moz, Siren is on track to achieve its vision of being a multiple-million-ounce, high-grade gold and antimony producer.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience. He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over 20 years. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full-service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Victor Rajasooriar - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victor Rajasooriar is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and board director who has more than 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations. Rajasooriar’s distinguished career has seen him hold senior roles with major resource companies, including managing director and CEO of Echo Resources (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Before joining Echo, Rajasooriar was chief operating officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior technical roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining. At Newmont, this included operational responsibility for the Waihi Gold Operation in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008. He holds a bachelor of engineering (mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is a New Zealand-based exploration geologist with more than 30 years of mining and geology experience in New Zealand. He graduated from Otago University and has held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered more than 3 Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at the general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards for capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds accounting, finance, and corporate governance qualifications and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the disposal of surplus plant and equipment from its completed tailings retreatment project in the Dominican Republic has commenced with the sale of an oxygen plant and associated spares for US$500,000 (~A$760,000). The plant has been sold on an as-is where-is basis, and will be dismantled and exported by the buyer.
Items remaining to be sold include an Isa Mill, ball mill, limestone mill, and two dredges.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
450,000 Oz at 2.9 g/t Au Maiden Gold Resource on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire
African Gold Ltd (African Gold or the Company) (ASX: A1G) is pleased to present the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (JORC 2012) on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire. The Resource is based on the results of drilling completed by African Gold and previous owners of the Project and was prepared by Massa Geoservices.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shallow, high grade, maiden gold resource on the Blaffo Guetto Prospect at the Didievi Project
- Inferred: 4.93Mt for 452koz of gold at 2.9 g/t (1.0 g/t Au cut off)
- Maiden Inferred Resource is only on the Blaffo Guetto Prospect on the Didievi Project and there are numerous other artisanal gold and geochemical prospects on the Project
- Shallow resource area potentially suitable for an open pit mine
- 2,000m diamond drilling program to commence in August 2024 designed to increase the scale of the resource
- Exceptional drilling results from Blaffo Guetto include:
- 10.0m at 123.0g/t gold from 66m including 2.0m at 613.0g/t gold (DRC334);
- 17.4m at 17.0g/t gold from 244m including 1.0m at 216.0g/t gold (DDD0029) (ends in mineralisation);
- 83.3m at 3.3g/t gold from 166.9m including 18.0m at 12.0g/t gold (DDD01) (ends in mineralisation);
- 80.0m at 3.0g/t gold from 0m including 23.0m at 9.5g/t gold (DDD013);
- 37.0m at 7.7g/t gold from 42m including 24.0m at 11.0g/t gold (DRC208) (ends in mineralisation);
- 27.0m at 4.6g/t gold from 46m including 11.0m at 11.1g/t gold (DRC337) (ends in mineralisation); and
- A broad mineralised halo extending from surface of 231.0m at 1.0g/t gold (DDD044) which included:
- 38.0m at 4.1g/t gold from 165m which is within
- 79.0m at 2.2g/t gold from 152m
- Previously announced Exploration Target* on the Blaffo Guetto and Pranoi Prospects of 6.8Mt – 15Mt at a grade of 2.7g/t Au – 3.0 g/t Au for an Exploration Target 596,000 Oz – 1,450,0000 Oz of gold.
Table 1: Didievi Project Maiden Mineral Resource at 1.0 g/t Au cut-off grade
As a result of the successful rights issue in May 2024 raising approximately $1.29m (before costs), the Company engaged Massa Geoservices to design a drilling program on the Blaffo Guetto Prospect aimed at estimating a maiden resource for the Project. In conducting a detailed review of the Company’s database in order to design the drilling program, Massa Geoservices determined that there had been sufficient prior drilling completed to estimate a maiden inferred resource.
The Company is pleased to advise that the Blaffo Guetto Prospect hosts a maiden inferred resource of 452koz of gold at 2.9 g/t (1.0 g/t Au cut-off).
The maiden inferred resource is an initial resource on the Didievi Project. African is commencing a 2,030m diamond drilling campaign on the Blaffo Guetto prospect in August 2024. The program is designed to infill areas not previously drilled on the Project and to increase the resources to achieve a result within the upper range of the previously announced Didievi Project Exploration Target which includes the Blaffo Guetto and Pranoi prospects.
Notably, the area included within the resource envelope is only at the Blaffo Guetto Prospect on the Didievi Project (see Figure 1). The resource envelope is shallow, 250m – 300m maximum depth, and is regarded as potentially suitable for a future open pit mining operation. The Didievi Project has numerous other high prospects including the Kouassi Prospect, which includes previously released intercepts of 13m at 4.03 g/t Au and 3m at 3.53 g/t Au, and the 11km long Poku Trend which includes a high grade 900m long zone grading 0.15 ppm+ gold.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from African Gold Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Report
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (the Quarter).
HIGHLIGHTS
Feysville Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA
- A total of 7,807 metres of drilling completed during the Quarter at Feysville, comprised of the following:
- 21-holesfor2,740metresofreversecirculation(RC)drillingatthe Kamperman Prospect.
- 32-holes for 1,673 metres of RC drilling at the Rogan Josh Prospect.
- 120-holes for 3,664 metres of reconnaissance slimline RC drilling.
- A 26-hole/2,808 metre RC program commenced at the Kamperman Prospect during late June (3 holes for 298 metres completed during the Quarter) and was completed during July. Assay results are pending.
- Assay results reported from 15-holes (1,662 metres) of RC drilling completed at the Kamperman Prospect during February 20241.
- Assay results reported from 18-holes (2,172 metres) of RC drilling completed at the Kamperman Prospect during April 20242.
- Assay results reported subsequent to the end of the Quarter from 32-holes (1,673 metres) of RC drilling completed during the Quarter at the Rogan Josh Prospect 3, 4.
- Assay results reported from 120-holes (3,664 metres) of reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling completed during the Quarter4.
- Following receipt of the Kamperman assay results, a maiden Kamperman and Rogan Josh MRE will be prepared along with an updated MRE for Think Big, scheduled for release in the September Quarter 2024.
Mandilla Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA
- Planning for a 14,000 metre in-fill RC drilling program aimed at upgrading the Inferred Resources within the Stage 1 and Stage 2 Theia open pits has been completed. Drilling is scheduled to commence during August 2024.
Corporate
- Cash of approximately $5.77 million as at 30 June 2024.
- Placement of 140 million shares at $0.05 per share to raise $7 million (before costs) completed. Additionally, Company Directors subscribed for 2.1 million shares at $0.05 per share, approved at a general meeting held 20 May 2024.
Figure 1 –Location map identifying Company projects.
MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT
The Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla) is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (Figure 1).
The area hosts world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited, as well as the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX:KRR).
Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third-party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.
The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.
Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.
Significant NW to WNW-trending structures along the western flank of the project are interpreted from aeromagnetic data to cut through the granitic intrusion. These structures are considered important in localising gold mineralisation at Theia, which has a mineralised footprint extending over a strike length of more than 1.6km.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Activity Report
Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the June 2024 Quarter (June Quarter) are outlined below.
Highlights:
- Successful merger completed with Linden Gold Alliance Ltd transitions Brightstar into emerging gold producer and developer with combined +1.45Moz of gold resources
- Board changes implemented post completion of the Linden acquisition, with Richard Crookes, Andrew Rich and Ashley Fraser appointed to the Board, whilst Greg Bittar and Josh Hunt stepped down from the Board of Directors
- A maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 70koz Au @ 1.6g/t Au was declared at the Aspacia deposit, which realises a ~20% increase in resources at the Menzies Gold Project under Brightstar ownership
- High grade gold from geotechnical holes at Cork Tree Well with intercepts up to 16.83g/t Au
- 8.4m at 3.97 g/t Au from 141.65m (CTWGT008); and
- 8.2m at 1.67 g/t Au from 103.0m (CTWGT007)
- Commencement of aggressive +30,000m drilling campaign across Brightstar’s enlarged portfolio, including Reverse Circulation and Diamond drilling targeting resource growth, upgrades and greenfields exploration prospects
- High grades were returned in face sampling at the 1085 Main Lode North ore drive at the Second Fortune mine, with widths and grades typical of the Second Fortune Mine:
- 1085-ML-N-17: 0.30m @ 40.9g/t Au (12.3g/m)
- 1085-ML-N-18: 0.35m @ 31.6g/t Au (11.0g/m)
- 1085-ML-N-20: 0.40m @ 45.2g/t Au (18.0g/m)
- 1085-ML-N-21: 0.45m @ 41.3g/t Au (18.6g/m)
- Infill RC program at Link Zone returned multiple shallow high-grade intercepts including:
- 9m at 4.4 g/t Au from 18m, including 1m @ 29.1g/t Au from 18m (LZRC24029)
- 18m at 1.2 g/t Au from 4m (LZRC24011), and
- 5m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 2m, and 4m at 2.4g/t Au from 14m (LZRC24021)
- Brightstar hauled and processed 10,562t of ore through Genesis Minerals Limited’s Gwalia processing plant under an existing Linden Gold Ore Purchase Agreement
Brightstar completes merger with Linden Gold Alliance Limited1,7
- Brightstar Resources Limited successfully acquired Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) via unanimously recommended off-market scrip takeover offer
- Linden is a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350koz @ 2.1g/t Au near Brightstar’s existing processing infrastructure in the Laverton district
- Highly regarded natural resources industry professional Richard Crookes has joined the Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Chairman, along with Linden Directors Andrew Rich and Ashley Fraser appointed as Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively
- Concurrent with the Linden merger, Brightstar completed a $12 million capital raise which included the introduction of multiple strategic major shareholders onto the Brightstar register including St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM), Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) and Collins Street Asset Management.
- The combination of Linden and Brightstar created a gold producer and development company with a material resource base that supports the Company’s strategy of becoming a mid-tier gold producer
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$4.0M Placement to Fund Growth Focused Exploration
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.0 million (before costs) via a placement of approximately 70.7 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.057 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Firm commitments received for a A$4.0 million placement to sophisticated and institutional investors at an issue price of A$0.057 per share.
- Strong support received from both new investors and existing shareholders.
- Placement proceeds complement the upcoming receipt of A$2 million from recently announced sale of non-core Golden Range camp facility. Together with existing cash of A$3.6 million (as of 30 June 2024), Warriedar will have a strong cash position of approximately A$9.6 million post settlement of the Placement.
- Warriedar is well-funded to execute on growth-focussed exploration activities across its highly prospective Murchison tenure in Western Australia.
- Ongoing Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling of the 25km long ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled through H2 CY2024.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for flagship Ricciardo deposit (Golden Range Project) targeted for Q4 CY2024.
- The Company’s current JORC MRE at Golden Range is 15.2Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 816Koz of contained gold (of which 412Koz is in the Measured and Indicated classifications)
The ongoing diamond tails drilling program at the Ricciardo and M1 deposits was recently expanded to 2,500m following the initial high-grade extensional successes reported from this drilling (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 19 July 2024 and 3 July 2024). Ricciardo and M1 both sit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank existing shareholders for their support as well as the range of new, high-quality investors that are set to enter the Warriedar register through the placement. We are now positioned to aggressively build on the emerging opportunity at our flagship Golden Range Project. We have a multitude of walk-up extensional targets to drill, with a focus on growing our resource base in the Murchison via the addition of high-quality, high- grade gold ounces.”
Placement Details
Warriedar will issue approximately 70.7 million New Shares under the Placement at an issue price of A$0.057 per share. This represents an 18.6% discount to Warriedar’s last closing price of A$0.07 per share on Thursday 25 July 2024.
The Placement will take place in a single tranche pursuant to the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Settlement of New Shares is expected to occur on Monday 5 August 2024, with allotment to occur on Tuesday 6 August 2024.
Bell Potter Securities Limited (Bell Potter), Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd (Argonaut) acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Use of Proceeds
Proceeds from the Placement are to fund further growth-focussed exploration drilling of Warriedar’s key project in the Murchison region of Western Australia, Golden Range.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jeff Clark: Gold Getting Closer to "True Breakout," Countdown for Juniors is On
Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, shared his updated thoughts on the gold price and the junior mining sector.
"I am bound and determined to make money in this environment," he said. "I've been through cycles before in this industry — I've lost money and I've made money, and this time around I'm going to maximize whatever I can do to make as much as I possibly can and participate in a wealth cycle, if you want to call it that."
He believes that the release of major gold miners' second quarter results could bring generalist investors into the space.
"We should see some pretty good green on the screen for Q2 results that are coming up in August, and if we do, I think that could attract some Wall Street, Main Street ... which could really kickstart things," he said.
Watch the interview above for from Clark on gold, gold stocks and the exploration space.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Latest News
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.