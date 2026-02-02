Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 5th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are proud to highlight this diverse roster of companies that demonstrate the innovation taking place across the small cap equity market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference provides an efficient venue for companies to engage directly with a global investor audience and tell their growth stories in a meaningful way."

February 5th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Betolar Oyj (OTCQX: BTLRF | NASDAQ First North: BETOLAR)
10:00 AM Envoy Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH)
10:30 AM C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (OTCQB: CYSNF | TSXV: CMI)
11:00 AM d'Amico International Shipping SA (OTCQX: DMCOF | Borsa Italiana: DIS)
12:00 PM Atlas Salt Inc. (OTCQX: SALQF | TSXV: SALT)
12:30 PM Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS)
1:00 PM BacTech Environmental Corporation (OTCQB: BCCEF | CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF)
1:30 PM Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGM)
2:30 PM Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQX: TAKOF | TSXV: FLT)
3:00 PM Aluula Composites Inc. (OTCQB: AUUAF | TSXV: AUUA)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


Media Contact:  OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

BAC:CC
