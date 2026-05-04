SKYRIZI® Secures Listing on Ontario and Alberta Formularies in Ulcerative Colitis

SKYRIZI® Secures Listing on Ontario and Alberta Formularies in Ulcerative Colitis

  • SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) has been listed in Ontario (ON)1 and Alberta (AB)2 formularies for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • SKYRIZI® (risankizumab), an IL-23 inhibitor3, received positive reimbursement recommendations for Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC).4
  • AbbVie received a letter of intent (LOI) with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) regarding SKYRIZI® for UC in November 2025.5

Today, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced two positive updates for Canadians living with UC, including those in Ontario and Alberta.

To date, SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) has been listed for the treatment of UC on the public drug formularies in Quebec (Médicament d'exception)6, Nova Scotia (Exception Drug Status)7, Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) (Limited Use)8, Prince Edward Island (Special Authorization)9, Alberta (Special Authorization)2 and Ontario (Exceptional Access Program)1. We are continuing our efforts to make sure SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) is accessible for patients with UC and listed on the public drug formularies across the country in a timely manner.

Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) to be reimbursed with conditions by public drug plans for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response, loss of response, or were intolerant to conventional therapy, a biologic treatment, or a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor if certain conditions are met last November4.

"Ulcerative colitis is a complex, chronic condition that can significantly impact patients' quality of life. Expanding access to new treatment options is an important step toward more personalized care" said Dr. John Marshall, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Division of Gastroenterology at McMaster University. "Having additional therapies available allows us as health care professionals to better tailor treatment to individual patient needs, align with patient preferences, and improve long-term outcomes".

"Improving access to new treatment options is a critical step for people living with ulcerative colitis. This listing helps reduce barriers to advanced therapies and gives patients and their care teams more timely options to manage a complex, lifelong disease," said Josh Berman, President and CEO of Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

"This is a testament to AbbVie's and the Health Institutions' continuous progress in expanding patient access to innovative medicines for inflammatory bowel disease" said Arima Ventin, Director, Market Access and Government Affairs, AbbVie Canada. "AbbVie in Canada is dedicated to working alongside provinces to provide access to treatment options that could have an impact on patients' lives". 

About Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease affecting the large intestine, causing persistent inflammation and ulceration of the colon's lining. Common symptoms include frequent diarrhea, abdominal pain, and rectal bleeding, which can lead to significant impacts on patients' daily lives, emotional wellbeing, and productivity. Approximately 120,000 Canadians are estimated to live with UC, and its prevalence continues to rise across the country.10

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)3
SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits interleukin-23 (IL-23), a key cytokine involved in inflammatory processes. SKYRIZI® is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, intolerance, demonstrated dependence on corticosteroids; or an inadequate response, intolerance, or loss of response to immunomodulators or biologic therapies. SKYRIZI® is also indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response, loss of response, or were intolerant to conventional therapy, biologic treatment, or a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor.

SKYRIZI® is approved in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis and it can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate).

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie in Canada, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow us on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

__________________________________________________________

1.

Ontario Ministry of Health. Frequently Requested Drugs. Available at: https://www.ontario.ca/files/2025-01/moh-frequently-requested-drugs.pdf

2.

Alberta Blue Cross. Interactive Drug Benefit List. Available at: https://idbl.ab.bluecross.ca/idbl/DBL/dblsc.pdf

3.

AbbVie Corporation. SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) Product Monograph. 2025. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/SKYRIZI_PM_EN.pdf

4.

Agence des médicaments du Canada. Recommandation finale – SKYRIZI (risankizumab) pour le traitement de la colite ulcéreuse. Février 2025. Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2025/SR0890-Skyrizi_Rec.pdf

5.

pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA). Activity Overview. Available at: https://www.pcpacanada.ca/activity-overview.  

6.

Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ). Liste des médicaments. Available at: https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/non_indexes/liste_med_2026-04-01_fr.pdf

7.

Government of Nova Scotia. Pharmacare Formulary. Available at: https://www.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/documents/1-3839/formulary-en.pdf

8.

Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB). Drug Benefit List. Available at: https://nihb-ssna.express-scripts.ca/en/0205140506092019/16/160407.  

9.

Government of Prince Edward Island. Pharmacare Formulary. Available at: https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/sites/default/files/07dd/pei_pharmacare_formulary.pdf.  

10

Ng SC, et al. Worldwide incidence and prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease. Available at:    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6512240/

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/04/c2450.html

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