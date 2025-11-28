SKYRIZI® Receives Positive Reimbursement Recommendation by Canada's Drug Agency for Ulcerative Colitis and AbbVie Concludes Letter of Intent with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance

SKYRIZI® Receives Positive Reimbursement Recommendation by Canada's Drug Agency for Ulcerative Colitis and AbbVie Concludes Letter of Intent with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance

  • SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab), an IL-23 inhibitor, received two consecutive positive reimbursement recommendations by Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) for inflammatory bowel diseases, initially for Crohn's disease (CD) and now for ulcerative colitis (UC), supported by evidence from pivotal phase 3 clinical trials including MOTIVATE, ADVANCE, FORTIFY (for CD), and INSPIRE, COMMAND (for UC). 1,2
  • AbbVie concludes letter of intent (LOI) with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) regarding SKYRIZI ® for UC. 3

Today, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced two positive updates for Canadians living with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) to be reimbursed with conditions by public drug plans for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response, loss of response, or were intolerant to conventional therapy, a biologic treatment, or a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor if certain conditions are met. 2

The CDA-AMC's positive recommendation was informed by feedback from 25 Canadian clinicians and two patient organizations, including the GI Society and Crohn's and Colitis Canada, ensuring that the voices of those living with UC were considered.

AbbVie has also successfully completed negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) regarding SKYRIZI ® for UC and a Letter of Intent (LOI) has been signed by both parties. 3

SKYRIZI

"UC can be an incredibly debilitating disease and patients need effective, safe treatment options that can help restore quality of life," said Dr. Christopher Ma, MD, MPH, FRCPC, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary. "This is a positive step towards ensuring that Canadians living with UC have access to treatments options that can help them achieve remission and improve their long-term outlook."

"We are delighted that the Common Drug Review recommends that the public formularies cover the costs of an additional therapeutic option for ulcerative colitis. This new treatment is so desperately needed," said Gail Attara, CEO of the Gastrointestinal Society, a patient group known by its badgut.org website. "Individuals living with UC are all different, requiring personalized treatment. Having a new therapy offers more hope and a chance to improve the quality of life by alleviating some symptoms."

"This is a testament to the mutual commitment of AbbVie and the Health Authorities to improve patient access to innovative medicines for inflammatory bowel disease," said Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "AbbVie in Canada is encouraged by the opportunity to work in collaboration with the CDA-AMC and the pCPA throughout this process to provide access to innovative solutions that has the potential to impact eligible patients' lives."

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease affecting the large intestine, causing persistent inflammation and ulceration of the colon's lining. Common symptoms include frequent diarrhea, abdominal pain, and rectal bleeding, which can lead to significant impacts on patients' daily lives, emotional wellbeing, and productivity. Approximately 120,000 Canadians are estimated to live with UC, and its prevalence continues to rise across the country. 4

About SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) 1

SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits interleukin-23 (IL-23), a key cytokine involved in inflammatory processes. SKYRIZI ® is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, intolerance, demonstrated dependence to corticosteroids; or an inadequate response, intolerance, or loss of response to immunomodulators or biologic therapies. SKYRIZI ® is also indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response, loss of response, or were intolerant to conventional therapy, biologic treatment, or a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor.

SKYRIZI ® is approved in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis and it can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate).

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.
For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca .

Follow AbbVie Canada on X , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

Sources

  1. SKYRIZI (risankizumab) product monograph. AbbVie Corporation. Available at: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00081208.PDF
  2. Canada's Drug Agency. Risankizumab (Skyrizi) Reimbursement Recommendation. Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2025/SR0890-Skyrizi_Rec.pdf
  3. https://www.pcpacanada.ca/activity-overview
  4. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6512240/

Media Inquiries:
Hind Mahreche
AbbVie Canada
514-348-8175
hind.mahreche@abbvie.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c2cb145-6311-40c1-ab45-e6a67513b221


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVNYSE:ABBVPharmaceutical Investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1 - RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to... Keep Reading...
AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin... Keep Reading...
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2025

The global pharmaceutical market is set to surpass a total value of US$1.75 trillion by the end of the decade, according to Evaluate Pharma.Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma... Keep Reading...
InMed Announces Successful Completion of Pharmacokinetic Studies in Large Animal Model for Its Alzheimer's Disease Candidate INM-901

InMed Announces Successful Completion of Pharmacokinetic Studies in Large Animal Model for Its Alzheimer's Disease Candidate INM-901

Data demonstrate a favorable bioavailability profile of INM-901 oral formulationData will support design and planning of first in human clinical trialsPreparing for pre-IND meeting with the FDA InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Keep Reading...
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

4 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2025

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are... Keep Reading...
Thian Chew, CEO of Invion

New Deal Could Spark Invion’s Entry into Pet Cancer Market, CEO Says

Invion’s (ASX:IVX,OTC Pink:IVIXF) Photosoft cancer treatment technology has entered an important milestone, thanks to a new collaboration deal with Taiwanese firm Protect Animal Health, to undertake studies to treat cancer in pets.“The significance of this recent collaboration is (that) now... Keep Reading...
Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director, effective 27 October 2025.Paul Carter is a highly... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cleantech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Gold Investing

Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

resource investing

Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project

base metals investing

Tenements Granted at Two Pools Gold Project, WA – Drilling Preparations Underway

Agriculture Investing

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project