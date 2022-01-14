Skychain Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed its non-brokered private placement described in its news release on December 31, 2021.Under the Private Placement the Company issued 2,757,475 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.42 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,158,140. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general and administrative ...

SCT:CA