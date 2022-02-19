Skychain Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed new management at its subsidiary companies. Effective February 8, 2022,John Yang, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company has been appointed a director of Miningsky Technology Ltd. Miningsky Technologies Inc. and Skyrendering Technologies Inc. as well as the President of Miningsky and Skyrendering; andFred Jung, a director of the Company, ...

SCT:CA