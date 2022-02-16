Precious MetalsInvesting News

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to report intersections of arsenopyrite bearing sulphides along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining in the current and ongoing drill program at the Olson property in the Trans Hudson Corridor, Saskatchewan.

Sherman Dahl , Chief Executive Officer of SKRR comments:

"The visual indications of mineralization for which assays are pending, are encouraging.
It is important to note the continuation of mineralization, and the indications that this
second drill program at Olson points to an expansion of the known gold zones at Olson."

Drilling is progressing well on the Olson gold project located in Saskatchewan , 25km west of the community of Deschambault Lake and 80 km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. Five (5) drill holes have been completed during the current program for a total of 840m (2,756'), further defining the Olson Zone where 19 holes have been drilled since 1958 in an area of consistently mineralized rocks. Systematic exploration of the Olson area indicates the presence of a significant gold-enriched zone interpreted to be orogenic in nature, with encouraging mineralization reported in all drill holes completed recently. Drilling, core-logging and sampling is currently underway with analytical results pending.  A total of 1890m in ten (10) holes is planned for the Olson Zone and other target areas of the property including the Ackbar, Michaels Lake and Carina zones, with drilling activity expected to continue into March 2022 .

The Olson 2022 Winter Drill program Gallery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Olson property drill program and the expected outcomes and results, the receipt of assays from the Olson drill program, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) is a gold exploration company focused on a collection of properties in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The company’s flagship Olson gold project is located in the Trans-Hudson Corridor of Saskatchewan, an area known for its orogenic gold and volcanic-massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits. SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor could become Canada’s next leading mining jurisdiction based on its rich geology and relatively under-explored prospects.

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson gold project comprises 5,038 hectares in the heart of the Trans-Hudson Corridor. The property was acquired via an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources. Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the option to earn-in up to a 75 percent interest in the property. In addition to its Olson gold project, SKRR Exploration owns a total of five exploration projects located in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor including Irving/Leland, Ithingo Lake, Cathro and Manson Bay.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a large geological region stretching from South Dakota to James Bay that hosts rich mineralization and a number of past-producing and existing precious metals projects. The Trans-Hudson Corridor is home to the Homestake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine, and a number of modern exploration projects. The Seabee gold mine was acquired by SSR Mining in 2016 after operating between 1991 and 2018 when all mineral reserves on the property were exhausted. The nearby Seabee Mill has been in operation since 1991 and is capable of processing 1,050 tonnes per day.

Members of the SKRR team including Ron Netolitzky and Ross McElroy have spent the majority of their careers exploring the Trans-Hudson Corridor, partially due to Saskatchewan’s mining-friendly policies and exploration potential. At the provincial level, the province of Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction from which to conduct exploration. The province was ranked the 11th-most friendly according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

SKRR Exploration’s Company Highlights

  • Olson gold project is located in Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, home to the Glennie Domain and the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit
  • Historical drilling as Olson has intersected  7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m
  • Saskatchewan ranked the 11th most-friendly mining jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies
  • Saskatchewan has produced 5.5 million ounces of gold from primary orogenic deposits and base metal mining projects
  • Irving/Leland gold project comprises 23,500 hectares split into two prospective gold properties
  • Ithingo Lake project’s best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold
  • Cathro gold project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan
  • Chairman Ross McElroy has significant experience in Saskatchewan, including two major mineral discoveries

The Trans-Hudson Corridor

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a geological region that stretches north from the midwestern United States across Canada up to James Bay. The area was formed by years of volcanic activity that helped create many of the volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) greenstone belts in the area, many of which host precious metals and base metals deposits.

 

A number of resource and exploration companies have begun focusing on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in recent years including Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC), SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM), HudBay Minerals (TSX:HBM), Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) and SKRR exploration. Taiga Gold, a spin-out of Eagle Plains Resources, has focused its operations within the Trans-Hudson Corridor, specifically the area surrounding the Seabee gold mine.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor hosts a number of active and past mines including the McLellan Gold Mine, the Snow Lake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine and the Homestake Gold Mine located in South Dakota, which produced over 40 million ounces of gold before it closed in 2002. The rich mineralization and past production found within the Trans-Hudson Corridor have led resource companies including SKRR Exploration to target the area due to its district-scale potential. The region also benefits from existing infrastructure including the Seabee mill, which has been in operation since 1991 with a capacity of 1,050 tonnes per day.

Like British Columbia’s Golden Triangle and Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor has the potential to become Canada’s next major gold district. In addition to its exploration potential, Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction with mining-friendly policies designed to facilitate exploration and development.

SKRR Exploration’s Olson Property

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson property is located in the center of the Trans Hudson Corridor. Within this corridor, the Olson property is hosted in the Glennie Domain, which is the source of Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit, the Seabee gold mine. The Olson project hosts 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700 m of diamond drilling.

SKRR Exploration Olson Project

Gold mineralization has been identified in several locations throughout the property via surface channel sampling and preliminary drilling. To date, geophysical models have proven to be a reliable source of information in terms of predicting further mineralization on the property. Historical drilling on the property has intersected  7.5m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t gold.

In 2018, previous owner Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) compiled the existing data at the Olson project before beginning a two-phase field program consisting of geological mapping and prospecting for a total of 862 soil samples and 126 rock samples. Fieldwork was also conducted in areas hosting anomalous soil geochemistry, which identified gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz veins. Highlights from this work included 45.1 g/t gold with 20 grab samples returning greater than 1000 ppb gold. The Olson area also returned a maximum of 41.0 g/t gold from an outcrop sample of sheeted veins.

SKRR Exploration considers the Olson project to be relatively underexplored, with known gold occurrences that have shown to be open at depth and along strike. In July 2020 SKRR launched an exploration program at Olson with the objective of defining targets to inform a phase two diamond drilling program. The company has contracted Discovery Geophysics to conduct a 10.3 line kilometer resistivity and IP geophysical survey at the Jena-Juba and Point-Tuscan targets, with preliminary results expected to be available for follow-up during phase one.

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland Gold Project

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland gold project is located in the heart of Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, comprising 23,500 hectares that are split into two prospective gold properties. The Irving Lake property and Leland Gold property are both exploration-stage gold projects that have revealed gold mineralization on claims discovered during previous historical work.

SKRR Exploration Irving-Leland Project

The Irving/Leland Gold project is strategically located within 20 kilometers of SRR Mining’s (TSX:SSRM) Seabee Gold Mine, which hosts Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit. The Irving/Leland project covers a portion of the Pine Lake Greenstone Belt within the Trans Hudson Corridor. The area is characterized by a major crustal shear system that intersects the corridor. According to SKRR, the area hosts many of the key geological ingredients needed to host large high-grade gold deposits, including those found at Seabee and the nearby Santoy gold deposit.

Leland Gold Project

The Leland gold project was acquired by SKRR Exploration via an option agreement in May 2020 signed with Taiga Gold (CSE:TGC). Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the potential to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the property. The Leland gold project hosts several high-grade gold occurrences, including findings of up to 60 g/t gold that are associated with hosted quartz veins.

A 2019 exploration program conducted by Taiga Gold returned channel samples of 2.1 g/t gold over 3.22 m, including 5.4 g/t gold over 0.65 meters. Five new gold occurrences were discovered during the exploration program returning grades of up to 3.5 g/t gold. Northeast of the Simon showing, Taiga identified anomalous soils that make up a new zone of mineralization. Taiga also conducted additional staking around the Duck Lake Occurrence, where historical grab samples have returned 3.2 g/t gold.

Irving Lake

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Irving Lake project from Edge Geological Consulting Inc. in April 2020. The property hosts outcrop samples that have returned highlights of up to 3.93 g/t gold and 413 ppm copper.

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Project

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Lake project comprises 12 contiguous land claims for a total of 2,849 hectares. The property is home to historical exploration work that has been conducted by a number of previous operators, including Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ), Newmont Exploration of Canada, and Pine Channel Gold Corp.

SKRR Exploration Ithingo Project

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Ithingo Lake property from Edge Geological Consulting in March 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Edge has retained a net smelter royalty (NSR) of two percent, with an option for SKRR to repurchase one percent back for a cost of C$1,000,000. Over the next three years, SKRR Exploration is expected to contribute a total of $900,000 in work expenditures.

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Ithingo Lake property dating back to the 1930s when gold occurrences were reported on the property. In the 1908s, Claude Resources discovered high-grade gold mineralization after digging surface trenches that returned grab sample assays up to 27.37 g/t gold with channel sample composited intervals of 4.98 g/t gold over 6.1m and 9.33 g/t gold over 2.7m at the Main zone.

In 1988 and 1989 both Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) and Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ) conducted drill campaigns on the Ithingo property for a total of 5,248.17 meters across 57 drill holes. The Main, Sterny, North Sterny and Ithingo Lake zones were all tested at the time, with the majority of the drill holes conducted on the Main Zone, which is open along strike and at depth. The best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Cathro Gold Project

In February 2020 SKRR Exploration executed an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) to acquire 100 percent interest in the Cathro gold project located 50 kilometers northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt, including volcanic rocks that are known to host structurally-controlled gold mineralization such as the historic Contact Lake deposit.

The Cathro gold project hosts four known gold occurrences within the claim boundaries and has seen limited exploration from past owners including Cogema, which conducted gram sampling and vein quartz sampling on the project in 1988. Highlights from this sampling program include:

  • 492RR-1404: a grab sample of sheared quartz in metavolcanics returned 72 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1406: a grab sample of grey quartz returned 100 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1452: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width returned 21.2 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1456: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width with visible gold returned 29.2 g/t gold

During its exploration work, Cogema exposed the main Vidgy Zone over a strike length of 21m with a maximum vein width of 2.5m. Five lines of contiguous chip samples at 4-meter intervals were also collected from the main Vidgy Zone with highlights including 0m at 8.1 g/t gold, 7m at 4.4 g/t gold and 5m at 5.6 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Manson Bay South Property

To expand its holdings in the Trans-Hudson Corridor, SKRR Exploration announced the acquisition of 100-percent of the Manson Bay South Property in September 2020. The property comprises nine mineral claims for a total of approximately 4,228 hectares. To complement Manson Bay South, SKRR Exploration also announced the acquisition of a 100-percent interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.’s adjacent Manson Bay Property, which comprises four minerals claims totaling 64.537 hectares.

Manson Bay

The Manson Bay property includes all of the known drill holes that outline the historic Manson Bay Gold Zone. Historical drilling was conducted on the Manson Bay Gold Zone in 1985 by HudBay Minerals, including three drill holes. Mingold followed up on this exploration with a 44-hole, 4,607-meter drill program in 1987-88, estimating a historic resource of 660,000 tons grading 3.4 g/t gold to a depth of 122 meters down-dip with the potential for expansion of depth and strike extent. SKRR Exploration considers these estimates to be historical in nature.

Highlights from the drill program include:

  • MBO-15: 15.39 g/t gold over 10.03m including 23.13 g/t gold over 6.40m and 219.02 g/t gold over 0.61m
  • MBO-37: intersected 2.91 g/t gold over 12.44m including 16.11 g/t gold over 0.24m

Manson Bay South

The Manson Bay South property is contiguous with and surrounds the Manson Bay Property. Manson Bay South contains a number of historical showings, including the Nest Group gold-silver-copper-zinc showing and the MAN Claim copper-gold showing.

The Nest Group showing is located approximately three kilometers southeast of the Mason Bay Gold Zone and includes four zones of known mineralization: The Showing, A Zone, B Zone and C Zone. The MAN Claim showing is located approximately 2 kilometers south of the Mason Bay Gold Zone, where previous explorers obtained a grab sample that returned an assay value of 5,680 ppb gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Management Team

Ross McElroy—Chairman of the Board, Director

Mr. McElroy is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2014 Bill Dennis award for exploration success and the Northern Miner mining person of the year 2013. Ross McElroy has been instrumental in several major uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan (the world’s largest source of high-grade uranium), the Triple R deposit and Cameco’s McArthur River deposit (the world’s largest high-grade uranium deposit). Mr. McElroy while at BHP, managed the vast Hope Bay Gold Project and was a key member of the team to discover 3 major high-grade gold deposits that TMAC Resources brought into production.

Sherman Dahl—President and Director

Mr. Dahl is a seasoned investor and financier who is well versed in finance and marketing strategies for small-cap private and public Canadian companies. Mr. Dahl has expertise in identifying undervalued companies and introducing these opportunities to his buy-side network of clients, strategic co-investors and marketing participants. Mr. Dahl has a proven record of being able to raise capital and increase investor awareness and liquidity. Mr. Dahl was previously a vice-president and investment adviser with National Bank Financial, a leading Canadian investment dealer. In addition to managing a $150-million retail book and achieving Chairman’s Council level, Mr. Dahl participated in numerous capital raises totaling over $150-million directly for various issuers with total issuer financings of $1 billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients over a 20-year career.

Iain Butler—Director

Iain Butler has over 25 years of experience in various senior financial and general management roles. Currently with Kal Tire as the VP of Finance for their Mining group where he is a member of the Board of Directors for Kal Tire’s International entities. Iain has completed multiple complex acquisitions, both in Canada and abroad. Iain has an Economics Degree from the University of Essex and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Jeremy Ross—Director

Mr. Ross has more than twenty years in corporate development and marketing for small-cap to mid-tier mining, oil and gas companies. With a comprehensive network of institutional and retail relationships, Mr. Ross has planned and implemented numerous marketing campaigns. He was the Corporate Development Consultant for Fission Energy and played a key role in growing investor awareness up until its major sale of assets to Denison Mines. In 2013, Mr. Ross was appointed to the Board of Directors of Fission Uranium and was appointed to the Fission 3.0 Board of Directors following Fission Uranium’s acquisition of Alpha Minerals.

Ryan Cheung—Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Cheung is the founder and managing partner of MCPA Services Inc., chartered professional accountant, in Vancouver, B.C. Leveraging his experience as a former auditor of junior venture and resource companies, Mr. Cheung serves as a director and officer or consultant for public and private companies, providing financial reporting, taxation and strategic guidance. He has been an active member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (formerly Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia) since January 2008. Mr. Cheung holds a diploma in accounting from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Commerce in international business from the University of Victoria.

Brian Skanderbeg—Special Advisor

Mr. Skanderbeg is currently founding CEO of GFG Resources Inc., an Abitibi gold belt focused company and was most recently President and CEO of Claude Resources Inc. since November 2014 – which was acquired by Silver Standard Resources Inc. for $337 million. He previously worked for Goldcorp, Inco Ltd. and Helio Resource Corp., holding positions in both exploration and operations. Mr. Skanderbeg is also a director of Wesdome Mines Gold Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. from the University of Manitoba and an M.Sc. from Rhodes University, South Africa. He brings extensive experience in the exploration and evaluation of gold systems, operational management, cost and asset optimization and strategic analysis.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EPL) ("Eagle Plains") and SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q ) are pleased to announce that crews and equipment have been mobilized to EPL's 100%-owned Olson property (the " Property ") to commence a 10-hole, 1850m (6000') diamond drilling program. SKRR may earn up to a 75% interest in the Property over three years.  The Property area covers 5,712 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation.

2022 Drill Program

The current program will follow up on results from the EPL/SKRR 18-hole, 2981 m (9778') drill program completed in Fall 2020 and the 12-hole, 1674m (5492') drill program completed in Winter 2021. The 2020/21 programs were successful in defining significant gold mineralization at known but underexplored target areas as well as identifying new mineralized zones at the previously undrilled Michaels Lake and Ackbar Target Areas (see SKRR's News Releases dated February 4, 2021 , and March 25 , 2021 and May 6, 2021 ). The current 10-hole, 1850m (6000') 2022 drill program is designed to further test gold mineralization at the Olson, Ackbar Lake , Carina and Michael's Lake Zones.

See Olson regional map here: https://skrr.ca/projects/olson/

2022 Target Areas:

Olson:
Drilling at the Olson Target Area is designed to complete a series of step-out drill holes along strike and along dip from previous mineralized intersections at the Olson Zone.

Previous highlights include:

  • OL20017: 19.94 @1.19 g/t Au (130.46- 150.40m ), including
    • 1.23 @ 9.64 g/t Au (140.65- 141.88m )
  • OL21025: 13.1m @ 0.89 g/t Au ( 32.22m 45.32m ),
  • OL21026: 29.44m @ 1.30 g/t Au ( 105.04m 134.48m ), including
    • 0.78m @ 14.55 g/t Au ( 126.45m 127.23m )

Ackbar Lake :
Drilling at the Ackbar Lake area is designed to test a broad magnetic anomaly positioned perpendicular to known shears. Soil geochemistry surveys from the area returned highly anomalous Au-in-soil results that correlate well with mapped geology.

Previous highlights include:

  • OL21029 : 8.12 m @ 0.75 g/t Au (98.00- 106.12m ), including:
    • 1.40m @ 2.39 g/t Au (101.75- 103.20m )

Michaels Lake:
The Michaels Lake Target has been tested by two drill holes completed in 2020 and 2021. The holes were unsuccessful in intersecting the contact between Brownell Lake Group metasediments and the Brownell Lake Pluton. This favourable contact is known to host broad zones of anomalous gold mineralization at the Point showing to the south. The 2022 program is designed to adequately test the stratigraphic contact and correlating geophysical IP conductivity anomaly.
Previous highlights from Michaels Lake include:

  • OL20018: 6.46m @ 0.77g/t Au (158.00- 164.46m ), including
    • 1.12m @ 2.85 g/t Au (161.97- 163.09m ).

Carina:
The Carina target was last drilled in 1987. Historic drill results show significant gold concentrations at the contact between and overlying metasedimentary and underlying metabasalt packages. The 2022 program is designed to test strike-length continuity of historic intersections.

Historic highlights from the Carina target area include:

  • DDH 87-3: 5.77m @ 1.52 g/t Au (38.41- 44.18m )
  • DDH 87-10: 6.64m @ 1.92 g/t Au (46.65- 53.29m ), including
    • 3.51m @ 3.04 g/t Au (47.56- 51.07m )

Some of the above results and information were taken directly from historic assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan Government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work in the Olson Property area.

See Olson maps and drill collar locations here: https://skrr.ca/eagle-plains-skrr-announce-2022-winter-drilling-program-at-olson-gold-project-saskatchewan/

Tim Termuende , P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains commented recently on the results: " We are extremely encouraged by results obtained from SKRR's most aggressive exploration to date. The presence of significant gold mineralization in numerous areas of the Olson property speaks to the high overall exploration potential of the property and its rich mineral endowment. We look optimistically forward to results from this latest round of drilling activity."

Sherman Dahl , CEO, SKRR Exploration stated: " As we begin our 2022 drill program at Olson, it is clear that the well-known Trans Hudson Corridor mining district still contains zones of substantial high-grade mineralization. Based on the drilling we completed in 2021 and subsequent surface exploration which is now ongoing, it is our belief that we are only just beginning to scratch the surface here and extensive further work will be required before we can begin to understand the scale of the mineralized zones at The Olson Gold Project."

Olson Project Summary

The Olson project area overlies regionally sheared, highly strained meta-volcanic and intrusive rocks which are considered to be prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The property is host to 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700 m of diamond drilling, with the last drilling reported in 2008. Historical drilling at Olson Lake has intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t Au including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m , and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t Au have been collected at the Kalix occurrence. 2018-2019 fieldwork completed by Eagle Plains and a previous partner consisted of a detailed compilation of historical data, geological mapping, soil geochemical work and prospecting.  The fall 2020 drill program at the Olson intersected significant gold mineralization including new discoveries at the previously undrilled Point , Jena and Michael's Lake Zones, high grade mineralization in a step out hole at the historic Olson showing and wide intercepts of near surface mineralization at the Siskin Zone. The project is considered to be significantly underexplored, with known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike.

Some results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by Eagle Plains/SKRR but are considered to be reliable and will form a basis for ongoing work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Olson Property drill program and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to report results from its 12-hole, 1,687.68m (5,524' feet) fall drill program on the 100%-owned Manson Bay gold project located in the Trans Hudson corridor in east-central Saskatchewan . Ten holes targeted within the outlined historic Manson Bay Gold Zone over approximately 450m of strike, with the aim to confirm and expand upon historic results and two additional holes tested along strike to the south-west ~300m and 700m respectively of the southern extent of the Manson Bay Gold Zone.  Ten holes intersected sulphide mineralization in multiple stacked sheared and brecciated zones, occasionally graphitic, returning significantly anomalous assays in widths ranging in width from 4.57m to 20.29 meters wide (down hole width).

Highlights:

  • MB21001: 2.14 g/t Au , 12.90 g/t Ag, 0.13% Pb, and 0.55% Zn over 10.23m ( 85.68m to 95.91m )
    including: 3.07 g/t Au, 15.60 g/t Ag, 0.16% Pb, and 0.64% Zn over 6.20m ( 89.71m to 95.91m )

  • MB21002: 1.14 g/t Au , 9.49 g/t Ag, 0.13% Pb, and 0.79% Zn over 9.33m ( 99.57m to 108.90m )

  • MB21004: 1.79 g/t Au , 13.75 g/t Ag, 0.20% Pb, and 0.47% Zn over 20.29m ( 96.26m to 116.55m )
    including: 4.01 g/t Au, 28.24 g/t Ag, 0.42% Pb, and 0.76% Zn over 7.75m ( 106.75m to 114.5m )

  • MB21006: 1.10 g/t Au , 21.05 g/t Ag, 0.44% Pb, and 0.93% Zn over 9.00m ( 41.00m to 50.00m )

  • MB21012: 0.74g/t Au , 5.77g/t Ag, 0.06% Pb, and 0.45% Zn over 14.42m ( 148.00m to 162.42m )

Anomalous assays results are coincident with sulphide mineralization occuring in disseminated and interstitial, to stringers, fracture filling s and occasionally semi-massive to massive blebs. Sulphides generally include 1% to 10% pyrite and pyrrhotite, and occasionally 1% - 2% sphalerite and rarely galena.

Maps Available Here

Sherman Dahl , CEO commented:

"The Manson Bay results are exciting. SKRR is pleased to let all of our long-term investors and all new investors know that we are just getting started. In the last few years, we have done all that we set out to do with multiple discoveries.  Even better is we start drilling again in January 2022 and will soon announce back-to-back drill programs at the Olson property along with going back to Manson Bay. Saskatchewan has so much to offer. The Trans Hudson Corridor is extremely well known, yet way underexplored.  That is about to change.  SKRR is not the only one dedicating serious resources to uncovering the mineral wealth of Saskatchewan , one of the world's top jurisdictions."

Ten of twelve drill holes completed during this program served to in-fill gaps in historic drilling as well as test down-dip extensions of historic intercepts of mineralization at the Manson Bay gold zone (SMDI #2280) where historic drilling by Hudbay Minerals (1985) and MinGold Resources (1987 to 1988) outlined a gold-rich and anomalous silver and base metals zone. Two additional drillholes completed in 2021 aimed to test conductors along-strike to the SW of the Manson Lake gold zone. Drillhole planning for this drill program relied on the results of field exploration activity conducted in the summer of 2021 as well as historic data.

Drill holes completed in 2021 encountered primarily different varieties of paragneiss with short intervals of pegmatite dyke. The most impressive mineralization was generally hosted in altered and brecciated shear zones with up to 10% total disseminated-interstitial-semimassive pyrrhotite, pyrite, sphalerite, and galena.

Analytical results ranged from trace values to higher-grade intercepts, as summarized below.

Significant Intercepts Table:

Hole

From
(m)

To (m)

Core
Length
(m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

AuEq
(g/t)

MB21001

85.68

95.91

10.23

2.14

12.90

0.13

0.55

2.67

Including

89.71

95.91

6.20

3.07

15.60

0.16

0.64

3.70

Including

93.78

94.89

1.11

8.75

18.45

0.20

0.45

9.32










MB21002

99.57

108.90

9.33

1.14

9.49

0.13

0.79

1.76

Including

104.60

105.66

1.06

2.52

17.75

0.29

1.17

3.53










MB21003

53.75

62.15

8.40

0.63

4.63

0.07

0.29

0.89










MB21004

96.26

116.55

20.29

1.79

13.75

0.20

0.47

2.31

Including

106.75

114.50

7.75

4.01

28.24

0.42

0.76

4.97

Including

107.75

108.50

0.75

13.70

29.00

0.21

1.12

14.79










MB21005

48.35

55.65

7.30

0.72

5.57

0.04

0.26

0.96

Including

50.00

51.00

1.00

2.97

6.10

0.01

0.19

3.16










MB21006

41.00

50.00

9.00

1.10

21.05

0.44

0.93

2.07

Including

43.80

45.40

1.60

3.56

88.57

2.03

3.83

7.67










MB21007

169.47

174.29

4.82

0.62

5.57

0.05

0.59

1.04

Including

172.52

173.55

1.03

2.02

5.61

0.03

0.62

2.46










MB21008

53.95

59.90

5.95

1.44

7.60

0.07

0.32

1.74

Including

54.86

56.50

1.64

4.41

15.77

0.17

0.72

5.09


66.00

72.25

6.25

0.56

8.30

0.17

0.29

0.90

Including

67.57

68.30

0.73

2.12

36.90

0.94

0.86

3.45










MB21009

101.56

106.13

4.57

0.41

3.80

0.03

0.28

0.63










MB21010, MB21011 no significant intercepts










MB21012

148.00

162.42

14.42

0.74

5.77

0.06

0.45

1.09

Including

159.00

160.48

1.48

2.35

4.46

0.02

0.20

2.53


* Drill indicated intercepts (core length) are reported as drilled widths; true thickness is undetermined.
** No cutoffs or metal recoverability were factored into AuEq calculations.
*** Assumptions used in USD for the gold equivalent calculation were metal prices of $1,783.00 /oz Au, $22.47 /oz Ag, $1.49 /lb Zn, and $1.02 /lb Pb. Gold equivalent (AuEq) was calculated using the formula AuEq = Augpt + ((Zn%*Zn Price*22.0462) + (Ag * Ag Price /31.1035) + (Pb%*Pb price*22.0462)) / (Cu price*22.0462)

Drill core locations and Manson Bay maps are available at www.skrr.ca .

Drill holes MB21001 and MB21002 were drilled from the same pad with dips of 70° and 85° respectively. These holes were collared proximal to the historic hole MBO-15 to confirm mineralization encountered in that hole. Mineralization consisted of up to 10% total net textured pyrrhotite and pyrite. Drillhole MB21001 intercepted 12.90 g/t Ag, 2.14 g/t Au, 0.13% Pb, and 0.55% Zn over 10.23m from 85.68m to 95.91m . Drillhole MB21002 intercepted 9.49 g/t Ag, 1.14 g/t Au, 0.13% Pb, and 0.79% Zn over 9.33m from 99.57m to 108.90m .

Drill hole MB21003 was designed as an in-fill hole roughly equidistant from historic drillholes MBO-8, MBO-9, MBO-14, and MBO-36. Hole MB21003 intercepted a sheared and brecciated zone with up to 10% net-textured pyrrhotite/pyrite as well as local disseminations of 0.5% sphalerite. This zone returned 4.63 g/t Ag, 0.63 g/t Au, 0.07% Pb, and 0.29% Zn over 8.40m from 53.75m to 62.15m .

Drill hole MB21004 aimed to test the mineralized shear roughly equidistant from MBO-16, MBO-34, MBO-37, and MBO-42. The hole intercepted several, wide brecciated and sheared zone hosting up to 7% semimassive pyrrhotite, 3% semimassive pyrite, and 0.5% interstitial galena/sphalerite. Assay results from this hole returned 13.75 g/t Ag, 1.79 g/t Au, 0.20% Pb, and 0.47% Zn over 20.29m including 29.00 g/t Ag, 13.70 g/t Au, 0.21% Pb, and 1.12% Zn over 0.75m .

Drill hole MB21005 was designed to test the up-dip extension of mineralization at the Manson Lake Gold Zone. The drillhole intercepted several metres of brecciated/sheared gneiss with 3-5% disseminated-blebby pyrite. Assay results from this hole returned 5.57g/t Ag, 0.72g/t Au, 0.04% Pb, and 0.26% Zn over 7.30m from 48.35m to 55.65m .

Drill hole MB21006 was designed as a 40m step-back, down-dip from MB21005 to in-fill historic holes MBO-6, MBO-7, MBO-12, and MBO-13. The drillhole intercepted a sheared and brecciated zone with 3% semimassive pyrite, 2% blebby pyrrhotite, 2% disseminated sphalerite, and 1% disseminated galena forming an interlocking texture. Assay results from this hole returned 21.05g/t Ag, 1.10g/t Au, 0.44% Pb, and 0.93% Zn over 9.00m from 41.00m to 50.00m , including 88.57g/t Ag, 3.56g/t Au, 2.03% Pb, and 3.83% Zn over 1.60m from 43.80m to 45.40m .

Drill hole MB21007 was designed as a 160m step-back from historic drill holes MBO-12 and MBO-13 to test the down-dip extension of mineralization on the northern side of the Manson Bay Gold Zone. The drill hole intercepted a short (~4m) zone of brecciation and shearing with 3% interstitial pyrrhotite, 1-2% pyrite, and 0.5% sphalerite. This zone returned 5.57g/t Ag, 0.62g/t Au, 0.05% Pb, and 0.59% Zn over 4.82m from 169.47m to 174.29m , including 5.61g/t Ag, 2.02g/t Au, 0.03% Pb, and 0.62% Zn over 1.03m from 172.52m to 173.55m .

Drill hole MB21008 and MB21009 were designed to in-fill zones of shearing near historic drillholes MBO-5, MBO-18, MBO-19, and MBO-21. Drill hole MB21008 intercepted shearing and brecciation in both paragneiss and pegmatite with 5% blebby/vug-filling pyrrhotite, 2% pyrite, and 0.5% sphalerite, while MB21009 intercepted less extensive 1% pyrite and 0.25% pyrrhotite. Assay results from drillhole MB21008 returned 7.60g/t Ag, 1.44g/t Au, 0.07% Pb, and 0.32% Zn over 5.95m from 53.95m to 59.9m and 8.30g/t Ag, 0.56g/t Au, 0.17% Pb, and 0.29% Zn over 6.25m from 66.00m to 72.25m . assay results from drill hole MB21009 returned 3.80g/t Ag, 0.41g/t Au, 0.03% Pb, and 0.28% Zn over 4.57m from 101.56m to 106.13m .

Drill holes MB21010 and MB21011 targeted previously undrilled conductors 300m and 700m respectively to the SE of historic drilling at the Manson Bay Gold Zone. Both holes intercepted zones of shearing with up to 3% disseminated-stringer pyrrhotite/pyrite and graphite alteration. Neither hole returned significant intervals of gold mineralization.

Drill hole MB21012 was designed as a ~50m down-dip, step-back from historic hole MBO-44. This hole intercepted a mineralized shear zone with 3% interstitial pyrrhotite, 2% interstitial pyrite, and trace sphalerite. Assay results from this hole returned 5.77g/t Ag, 0.74g/t Au, 0.06% Pb, and 0.45% Zn over 14.42m from 148.00m to 162.42m , including 4.46g/t Ag, 2.35g/t Au, 0.02% Pb, and 0.20% Zn over 1.48m from 159.00m to 160.48m .

Manson Bay Gold Zone Details

The mineral occurrence located on the Manson Bay Property referred to as the Manson Bay Gold Zone is documented in the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index ("SMDI") as occurrence #2280.  Staking and exploration on the Manson Bay and Manson Bay South properties dates back to 1953.  Kay Lake Mines Ltd. acquired the property in 1955 and conducted an electromagnetic survey in 1955, and in 1956 followed up with a diamond drill program to test the anomalies along the northeast shore of Manson Bay. Hudson Bay Exploration optioned the property in 1983 and completed 3 drill holes. Drill holes MBO-1 and 2 intersected the mineralization described by this showing.  Discovery drill hole MBO-1 encountered an 0.8 ft intersection that returned 0.04 oz./ton Au, 4.38 oz./ton Ag, 5.81% Cu and 0.60% Zn. Between 1987 and 1988, Mingold Resources Limited completed a further 43 drill holes (MBO-4 to MBO-46) to outline a gold-copper rich zone of mineralization.

Geologically, the area straddles the transition zone between the highly metamorphosed (upper amphibolite facies) Amisk Group interlayered volcanics and metasediments to the south and the Kisseynew gneiss belt derived wackes (garnetiferous quartz-feldspar-biotite-hornblende gneiss, quartz-feldspar- hornblende-garnet± biotite gneiss, biotite migmatite, and sericitic quartz- feldspar-biotite schist) to the north and to the east. Pegmatite and calc-silicate gneiss are found in almost all drill holes.

Structurally, the showing area occupies the core of the Schotts Lake anticline. The host rocks have a northeast strike and dip 20°to 30°SE. Lineations indicate a plunge of 21° to 40°NE.

The Manson Bay Gold Zone showing consists of a silicified horizon within a northeast-trending shear zone. Mineralization has been traced over a strike length of 2400 ft ( 731.5 m ) within this silicified shear zone. The mineralized horizon is a quartz-rich gneiss that contains hornblende-feldspar-biotite and locally chlorite and tourmaline crystals. Minerals present include trace to 15% pyrite, trace to 20% pyrrhotite, up to 10% graphite, trace to 12% chalcopyrite, trace to 10% sphalerite, trace galena and associated gold mineralization.

Delineation drilling, at 100 to 200 ft (30.5 to 61.0 m ) centers, has outlined an area approximately 300 ft by 500 ft ( 91.4 m by 152.4 m ) where an average 12 ft 3.65 m ) width grades between 0.092 and 0.679 oz./ton Au (11 intersections). Other zones of less significant Cu-Au mineralization have been located along strike.

The above results were summarized from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work at the Manson Bay Project. Further work (including drilling) is required by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Manson Bay Project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

QA/QC:

Samples were sent for geochemical analysis with ALS Global, Vancouver, B.C. for the following analyses: 48 element four-acid ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold (Au) 50 g Fire Assay – AA finish (Au-AA24). Samples that returned over 5ppm Au by Au-AA24 were re-analysed using gold (Au) 50g Fire Assay – Gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples that returned over-detection limit for Pb and Zn by ME-MS61 were re-analysed using four-acid ICP-AES (ME-OG62).

On receipt of final certificates of analysis, the QA/QC sample results were reviewed to ensure the order of samples were reported correctly, that the blanks ran clean, and that the results for each standard had minimal variance from its certified value. QA/QC for the Manson Bay Drilling Program included certified reference material ("CRMs") and blanks that were inserted into each sample batch in order to verify the analytical from the lab. ALS labs is an independent certified laboratory and is independent of the Company and the Qualified Person.  The Company detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address additional drilling and work expected to be completed in 2022, and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FRE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed an over-subscribed previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,580,951 from the sale of 12,090,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.10 per FT Unit and 4,375,895 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.085 per Unit.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: KKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of any combination of units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.085 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.10 per FT Unit.

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") previously announced the completion of a 12-hole drill program on its 100-per-cent-owned Manson Bay gold project located in the Trans Hudson corridor in east-central Saskatchewan approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the historic mining centre of Flin Flon on the Manitoba border. All 12 holes intersected varying degrees of mineralization within shear and brecciation zones. The Manson Bay project consists of 13 mineral claims comprising a total of approximately 4,293 hectares.

Sherman Dahl , SKRR's chief executive officer, further stated:

"We are very pleased with our drill program and are excited to report that assay results are well underway and are expected within the next few weeks. Manson Bay stands out as one of the most advanced projects within the SKRR Exploration portfolio of projects in the Saskatchewan Trans Hudson Corridor. The Manson Bay program is moving along as planned and we have been hitting encouraging mineralization in all holes. Our geological team amended the drill plan based on new information from current drilling and has been updating the exploration model daily. New drill holes based on the refined model were also drilled. At this point, all of us are extremely excited with the drill intercepts. We are seeing interval intercepts up to 26.5 metres wide (MB21001) with significant concentrations of various sulphides. In addition, our research has uncovered the fact that Hudbay was constrained by their property boundary to the south where we have drilled stepout holes that have also hit the similar style of mineralization in shear-breccia zones. We eagerly await assay results and plan to update shareholders very soon."

2021 Manson Bay Drill Program

QB Drilling was contracted to conduct a 1,700-metre nine-hole NQ core drill program at the Manson Bay project, and due to drilling success was expanded to 12 holes. The primary focus of the drilling was to test the historic Manson Bay gold zone, where historic drilling by Hudbay Minerals (1985) and MinGold Resources (1987 to 1988) outlined a gold-rich zone, with highlights such as historic drill hole MBO-15 that intersected 15.39 grams per tonne gold over 10.03 metres, including a high-grade interval of 23.13 g/t Au over 6.40 m .

A total of 12 holes were completed in 1,684.3 m . Ten holes targeted within the outlined historic Manson Bay gold zone over approximately 450 metres of strike, with the aim to confirm and expand upon historic results. All 10 holes intersected sulphide mineralization in multiple stacked sheared and brecciated zones, occasionally graphitic, ranging in width from 0.65 m to 26.5 m wide. Sulphide mineralization occurs in disseminated and interstitial, to stringers, fracture fillings and occasionally semi-massive to massive blebs. Sulphides generally include 1 per cent to 10 per cent pyrite and pyrrhotite, and occasionally 1 per cent to 2 per cent sphalerite and rarely galena.

Two additional holes (MB210010 and MB210011) tested along strike to the southwest approximately 300 metres and 700 metres, respectively, of the southern extent of the Manson Bay gold zone. Similar in nature to the 10 holes tested within the gold zone, the two regional holes intersected multiple shear zones with sulphide mineralization.

Samples from drill core have been split in half sections on site. One-half of the split sample has been sent for multielement analysis. The other half of the split core will remain on site for reference. Assay results are pending and will be released after they have been received and analyzed. The assay results are expected within the next two weeks and SKRR's management thanks all SKRR shareholders for their patience in a world where assay labs are understandably backed up.

Assay results from historic holes mentioned in this news release were summarized from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a qualified person but form a basis for continuing work at the Manson Bay project. Assay results from the recent drill program will be used by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Manson Bay project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject property.

Leland Option Termination

SKRR entered into a termination agreement (the " Termination Agreement ") with Taiga Gold Corp. (" Taiga ") whereby Taiga and SKRR have mutually agreed to terminate the Option Agreement on the Leland property, dated May 20, 2020 between SKRR and Taiga (the " Option Agreement "). Under the terms of the Termination Agreement, Taiga has agreed to pay SKRR $900,000 in cash to terminate the Option Agreement, effective immediately. SKRR no longer has any rights to the Leland Property nor the obligation to make cash payments, issue common shares or incur exploration expenditures nor incur a 2% NSR on the Leland property. As a result, Taiga now owns and controls a 100% interest in the Leland property. SKRR continues to have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Irving project which is in close proximity to the Leland property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the receipt of assays from the Manson Bay Project and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

