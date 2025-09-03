Skip the Waitlist: PayPal and Venmo Users Offered Early Access to Perplexity's New Comet Browser with Free Perplexity Pro Subscription

Customers to access leading AI tools, cash back offers, and a new way to manage subscriptions directly in the PayPal app
- Today, PayPal announced that Venmo and PayPal customers in the US and select global markets will be able to skip the waitlist and receive early access to Perplexity's new AI-powered Comet browser. Through a new offer that includes a free 12-month trial of Perplexity Pro valued at $200 1 customers will be among the first to experience Perplexity's highly anticipated AI browser before it's widely available to the public. Comet offers a range of features like an integrated AI assistant, native answer-focused search, product comparisons, and more.
"Our partnership with Perplexity gives PayPal and Venmo customers early access to one of the most anticipated AI browsers and dynamic subscriptions," said Diego Scotti , General Manager, Consumer Group at PayPal. "It's exciting to deliver offers and tools that our customers request most, meeting their needs and helping them navigate their financial lives with greater simplicity, added convenience, and even more rewards."
"The Comet browser is like a personal shopper and personal assistant all in one, so we're excited that PayPal users will have early access to Comet", said Ryan Foutty , VP of Business at Perplexity. "In conjunction with Perplexity Pro, we're arming PayPal and Venmo customers with powerful, accurate AI that's useful throughout their daily lives."
Perplexity Pro is one of the first offers now available to customers directly in PayPal's new subscriptions hub – a single destination to easily view and manage recurring subscription payments. One of the most requested features from customers is the ability to easily and more conveniently manage their subscriptions, and that experience is now available right in the PayPal app. On top of that, customers can find incredible deals and bundled offers in the app that add even more benefits, bringing convenience and value together in one place.
The new hub is an all-in-one way to discover and track subscriptions, and customers can update their payment method across multiple providers in just a few simple taps without needing to manually log into multiple websites. Plus, for a limited time, eligible US customers who link and pay for three subscriptions in the hub will receive $50 cash back. 2
PayPal users in the US can sign up for Perplexity Pro directly in the PayPal app today. Global customers in select markets will be able to activate the offer through marketing channels like email or on the dedicated landing page online. Venmo users can access the offer through the Venmo app. The PayPal subscription hub is now available to US customers and will roll out to additional international markets later this month. More information about PayPal's new subscriptions hub can be found here .
About PayPal
PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com , https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/ .
About Perplexity
Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com
- Offer valid through 12/31/2025. First time users only. One per PayPal Account or Venmo Account. PayPal Account must be created by September 1, 2025 to avoid a 30 day waiting period. After complimentary subscription period, subscription will renew at the then current rate.
- There is a max of 12,000 rewards (5,000 PayPal Rewards Points redeemable for $50 cash or other options). Offer expires September 5, 2025 . Offer Terms and PayPal Rewards Terms apply.
