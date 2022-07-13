GamingInvesting News

SkillGigs and Drop-In Gaming Partner to Connect Tech Talent to Opportunity

SkillGigs Inc., a leading talent marketplace for skilled professionals, announces an esports and video gaming tournament partnership with Drop-In Gaming, a competitive and social tournament gaming platform that brings gamers of all abilities together to compete and win cash prizes. The partnership tournament series known as SkillBash, is set to launch on July 18 th . It will kick off with a 5-day tournament series with daily competitive cash prizes available across a variety of games.

Here at SkillGigs we're always looking to push the envelope to help build our community! We've partnered with Drop-In Gaming to create THE ULTIMATE SkillBash — a 10-week gaming series with daily and even weekly tournaments! CASH PRIZES will be awarded to the winners through Drop-In Gamings platform!

"We are excited to increase SkillGigs' visibility and presence in the esports community with SkillGigs' SkillBash," said SkillGigs President of Digital Brad Hill . "This partnership with Drop-In Gaming allows our organization to support the growing connection between top tech talent and esports while showcasing the skill and competitive passion of gamers that are out there today."

SkillBash tournament series will take place over the course of 10 weeks, and players can sign up and register for free on Drop-In Gaming's platform. Users in this tournament series can play in elimination brackets, customized matches, or daily and weekly tournaments for cash. The SkillGigs sponsored scheduled tournaments welcomes members of the tech community to game like the pros and test their skills for cash prizes.

Drop-In Gaming's platform brings together esport gamers, streamers, fans, and sponsors who all share a passion for competition and gaming across the most games in the industry. Whether it's a major franchise title or a niche fan favorite, the platform creates a place where gamers of all skill level can compete to win cash prizes that are paid out instantly. Players can connect with other gamers by adding them to their social network and challenging them to a competition, creating a fun, friendly and competitive environment on any gaming system of their choice.

"Here at Drop-In Gaming, we believe that this partnership is going to level up the excitement and competition of our tournaments," said Chief Marketing Officer Tanner Bogart at Drop-In Gaming. "This series with SkillGigs allows Drop-In Gaming to showcase how easy our platform is to host esport tournament events for major brands, like SkillGigs, who want to invest and connect with the rapidly growing esports community."

The SkillBash Tournament Series will feature some of the most popular games being played today such as Apex, Call of Duty Black Ops, FIFA, Fortnite, Madden, The Show, NBA 2k , NHL, Super Smash Bros and some fan favorites like Magic, the gathering, Dragon Ball Legends and Injustice 2.

Tournaments will be highlighted on https://www.dropingaming.com/tournament-category/partnerships/skillgigs/15/ . For more information, go to SkillGigs.com.

About SkillGigs:

SkillGigs, Inc. is an AI sourcing marketplace platform that connects skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with opportunities. Founded in 2017, on the belief that companies and talent want to interact in innovative ways, SkillGigs aims to remove traditional workforce barriers. The company implements patented software focused on matching skills to enable strong candidates for each position. SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering users.

Media contact: Amanda Betts , press@skillgigs.com

SkillGigs.com (PRNewsfoto/SkillGigs)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skillgigs-levels-up-with-video-game-tournament-partnership-301586281.html

SOURCE Skillgigs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AGS Named A 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation and Atlanta for the Sixth Consecutive Year

AGS (NYSE: AGS) is pleased to announce its recognition as one of the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation and Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The commercial gaming supplier, which provides high-performing slot, table, and interactive products to casino operators has received honors in the employee-nominated award consecutively since 2017.

AGS Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada

"AGS is honored to be recognized once again as a Best and Brightest company," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez . "We have remained steadfast in our effort to provide a welcoming workplace and create a culture of people that care about each other. It's the 850 individual employees that make AGS a great place to work and has made it into what it is today. This accolade is a testament to that effort, and we continue to strive to create an experience where employees feel more like family than coworkers."

Over a thousand companies were nominated through an employee survey in both the national and Atlanta categories. AGS was one of 139 winners nationwide and the only company in Nevada to win. Among the 102 Atlanta winners, AGS is the only gaming company named.

In addition to the employee survey, which is weighed heavily in scoring, winning companies are assessed by an independent research firm, which reviews companies on several benchmarks related to human resource practices ranging from employee offerings to the company's overall commitment to employee wellness.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For ® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta , Boston , Chicago , Dallas , Detroit , Grand Rapids , Houston , Milwaukee , San Diego and San Francisco . Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

AGS Media Contact:
Julia Boguslawski , Chief Marketing Officer
Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis , Director of Marketing & Communications
Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:
Brad Boyer , Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations
Bboyer@PlayAGS.com

AGS named Best & Brightest Companies to Work For 2022

AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ags-named-a-2022-best-and-brightest-company-to-work-for-in-the-nation-and-atlanta-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year-301586005.html

SOURCE AGS

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Globant, YouGov Survey Reveals Metaverse Sentiment Among Gamers

  • Respondents Split on Comfort Level of Advertising
  • Play-to-Earn Model at Odds with Respondents Who Just Want to Play
  • Respondents Expect the Metaverse Will Change the Video Game Industry
  • Few Respondents Have Purchased NFTs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, revealed today its Metaverse Awareness Survey conducted by YouGov, which reveals U.S. gamers' thoughts, attitudes, and opinions on the metaverse. Conducted in May 2022 the survey includes responses from 1,000 adult PC, console, andor mobile gamers in the United States .

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

"Through this survey, we see that although the development of the metaverse is still in its early stages, U.S. gamers already see the technology as capable of expanding the realm of possibility in gaming," said Nicolas Avila , Chief Technology Officer for North America at Globant. "As knowledge of the metaverse and what it's capable of becomes more common, we're looking forward to seeing this sentiment spread to more people across industries."

Key Findings

Advertising Caution

According to the survey, 35% of respondents said they were comfortable with advertising in a metaverse space, while 25% said they were undecided, and 40% were uncomfortable. When surveyed specifically about tracking of eye- and- head movements, nearly half (46%) of respondents reported they would feel uncomfortable with these measurements.

  • Does "free" make a difference? Maybe. Of those surveyed, just under half (44%) would accept advertising in the metaverse if it provides free access to apps, games, or places.

Play-to-Earn Surprisingly Resilient

The Metaverse Awareness Survey detailed other findings that will be of interest to companies considering play-and-earn models for metaverse games. According to the survey, about half of gamers are more interested in "playing" than "earning" within metaverse games, but a significant number of gamers see value in mixing playing and earning together.  The numbers break down as follows:

  • 49% are more interested in playing
  • Only 11% are more interested in earning
  • Nearly 40% would like some mix of both playing and earning within metaverse games
Metaverse Change Afoot in the Video Game Industry

According to the survey, just over half (52%) of gamers believe the metaverse will change the video game industry and a plurality (41%) think that the metaverse will have a positive impact on the industry (vs. 25% who disagree). In fact, 40% say the buzz around metaverse gaming is warranted, though nearly one-third (30%) were undecided on that subject.

It could be a matter of familiarity. While a majority of gamers (60%) are confident in defining the metaverse, familiarity and interaction with the space still needs to mature among this population – just 39% think the gaming metaverse will mature in less than five years, though nearly the same number, 38%, believe it will take longer.

Other Findings

Who are the top five companies associated with the metaverse? Meta (73%), Epic Games / Fortnite (27%), Roblox (21%), The Sandbox (15%), and Niantic (10%).

Who has purchased NFTs? The vast majority (81%) of respondents have not purchased NFTs, with just 16% saying they have done so.

Who is interested in purchasing, trading, or earning cryptocurrencies within the metaverse? Slightly more than one-third (34%) of respondents expressed interest in completing cryptocurrency transactions while nearly half (45%) were not interested, leaving 20% undecided. Men (41%) and 18-44-year-olds (37%-47%) expressed higher levels of interest in these transactions.

About the Metaverse Awareness Survey

As originally envisioned in Neal Stephenson's novel Snow Crash , the metaverse combines virtual spaces with socialization and transactions, including experiences in the form of video games. Sponsored by Globant and conducted by YouGov, the survey canvassed 1,000 U.S. adults – aged 18 or older – who played more than three hours of video games per week on PC, console, and/or mobile platforms. Mobile-only gamers were screened out of the survey, and data was weighted to be representative of the U.S. non-mobile-only gaming population.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 24,500 employees, and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com
Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.
For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-yougov-survey-reveals-metaverse-sentiment-among-gamers-301585800.html

SOURCE Globant

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kawaiiverse Hackathon 2022: Building the Kawaiiverse gaming ecosystem

Aiming to incubate the community-owned Anime Metaverse, Kawaiiverse recently launched their first ever Hackathon with the mission to find promising talents from all over the world, starting with gaming projects.

Teams of game developers and individuals with passion for games will have a chance to win an initial prize of $5,000 and options to further develop their game with SmartML's support to join Kawaiiverse, the central hub for Anime and Manga creators in blockchain. The gaming ecosystem is just the beginning of this metaverse and opportunities are opening for more interested developers to join.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Asetek SimSports and Hardpoint to Bring Invicta Pedals in Sim Rigs to IMSA Endurance Races and Hardpoint Race Shop

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, and sports car championship-winning and esports leader Hardpoint announced an agreement whereby Asetek SimSports™ racing products will be available to try out in sim rigs at International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) endurance race events and will be available to try and purchase in the Hardpoint race shop. As part of the agreement, and as an official sponsor of the Hardpoint esports team, Asetek SimSports™ branding will be prominent during iRacing events.

"What André and the Asetek team have done is uncanny, and something other sim racing gear providers have struggled with – to bring a real racecar feel to sim racing," said Rob Ferriol , President and IMSA driver at Hardpoint. "I am pleased to have this collaboration to bring the experience of driving a real racecar to the racing community - whether sim racers wanting to reach their apex, or real racers training to improve lap speeds."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AGS Names David Jacques Farahi To Its Board Of Directors

Experienced Gaming Executive Increases Depth of AGS Board

AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or the "Company") today announced that David Jacques Farahi has been elected to AGS' Board of Directors, and will serve on the Company's Nominating and Governance, Compensation and Audit committees.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

X ROCKER® ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICA'S LAUNCH OF OFFICIALLY LICENSED SUPER MARIO GAMING CHAIRS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NINTENDO OF AMERICA INC.

X ROCKER GAMING HAS ANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION OF THEIR LICENSED GAMING CHAIRS AND ROCKERS INTO NORTH AMERICA . THE FIRST ROUND OF PRODUCT, FEATURING THE SPOTLIGHT COLLECTION, IS SET TO LAUNCH LATER THIS MONTH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WALMART.

- X Rocker ® the global market leaders in gaming chairs and gaming furniture, announced today the expansion of their hugely successful gaming chair license with Nintendo ® . This extended partnership enables X Rocker® to manufacture and distribute officially licensed Super Mario™ branded gaming chairs into North America .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

