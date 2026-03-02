Sixty North Gold Crews and Equipment Mobilized to Mon Gold Mine, NWT

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY,OTC:SXNTF) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to provide an update on its plan to commence gold production this year on its wholly-owned Mon Gold Mine, Yellowknife, NWT.

Construction of the entire length of our winter road from Highway 4, 20 km east of Yellowknife to our mine site is now completed and ice thicknesses are increasing quickly with late February temperatures of between -20 and -41oC. Maintenance of the road by clearing snow and flooding portages will continue. Crews are now mobilizing to site to commence moving equipment onto the property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_001.jpg

Water truck and snowcat at Quyta Lake - winter road 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_002.jpg

Discovery Lake approaching the Mon Gold Mine - winter road 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_003.jpg

Typical portage between lakes - winter road 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_003full.jpg

The Company's mill shipment from China is now expected to arrive at Deltaport in the Greater Vancouver Area on March 6, 2026, for further transshipment by rail to Edmonton and truck to Yellowknife, NWT and the mine. Sixty North Gold plans to start assembly of the mill in late April with initial commissioning of the mill planned in late June or early July. We plan to operate this 100 tpd mill 24/7, treating material extracted from the second level of the A-Zone vein below the historic stopes. The DD-Zone will be evaluated for potential stope development, and we plan to extend the main ramp to the third level to establish another mining site.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_004.jpg

100 tpd ball mill being loaded for transport

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_005.jpg

Flotation cells loading for transport

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_006.jpg

Cone crusher and jaw crusher loaded for transport

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/285651_97ec65e834dd2b35_006full.jpg

Dave Webb, President & CEO reports: "We are excited to reestablish gold mining in this historic camp at a time the existing diamond mines are closing. The Government and First Nations have been very supportive of responsible development."

Since the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, 1,475,000 common shares were issued following the exercise of warrants for gross proceeds of $156,750.

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project. Mining in the 1990's extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). Recently, underground development has intersected the productive A-Zone 17 m below the historic stopes as well as a newly identified zone, the DD-Zone in the main ramp. The company plans to develop and mine stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone and to extend the ramp to allow for the development of deeper levels.

The silver-rich VMS deposits (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/volcanogenic-massive-sulphide-vms-deposits/), the large shear zone-hosted gold targets (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/shear-zones/), and the critical-element-enriched IOCG-style mineralization (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/iocg-target/) will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023). The Yellowknife Gold Belt is an historic gold producer and hosts the people and experience to bring this Archean gold belt back to life.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, P.Eng., President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Webb"
Dave Webb, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Dave Webb
Tel.: 604 818-1400
Email: dave@drwgcl.com

Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

