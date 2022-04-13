GamingInvesting News

Six Nines announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud-native game development and design through their Studio in the Cloud offering running exclusively on AWS.

Six Nines Logo

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS Services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

In order to accelerate game development in a globally competitive environment, gaming studios are looking to the cloud to support remote workforces, reduce development cycle time, and quickly enable critical production work.

Six Nines' Studio in the Cloud solution empowers gaming studios using AWS by:

  • Providing remote virtual desktop access to video, 2D/3D animation, game development, and other specialized software & applications
  • Creating secure storage with remote team access and collaboration around game content
  • Implementing GPU-accelerated compute, high-performance storage, and low-latency networking to power developers' demand

Through automating cloud workstations, running demanding creative applications, storing and collaborating with creative assets, and rendering those assets for final compilation, Six Nines' Studio in the Cloud solution provides game studios a platform for easily leveraging the power of the cloud.

Studio in the Cloud is a cloud-native solution for gaming studios looking to move all or part of their production to the cloud. It offers an all-in-cloud or hybrid infrastructure that allows developers and creatives alike to work, store, and build without the need for physical servers and machines. Studio in the Cloud centralizes creative assets and lets multiple artists connect to project storage and work on them together. It speeds up production time-to-market by providing remote access to powerful workstations with 4k remote display using all the usual tools immediately when they are needed. Powered by AWS, Studio in the Cloud significantly reduces production costs, simultaneously scales render capacity during peak demand, and prioritizes security compliance for data accessibility.

Studio in the Cloud deploys virtual workstations, storage, and build capability on AWS using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), a secure and resizable compute capacity for virtually any workload, especially its NVIDIA and AMD GPU-based instances. It also utilizes Amazon Nimble Studio to accelerate content creation in the cloud for its NICE DCV remote display technology and Thinkbox Deadline render farm. You can easily reach out and get the power you need when you need it, in a global AWS region near you.

You can bring on new developer desktops and build capacity immediately as you need it and release it back to the cloud the second you don't. This lets you onboard new developers and freelancers quickly and easily, control where they're able to take your content, and accelerate routine tasks like builds and lighting so they're not standing between you and your ship date.

"We can now reach students anywhere, on almost any device, expanding the talent pool globally," said Aaron Thibault , Vice President of Strategic Operations at Gearbox Software. "We can engage with students using our custom game design curriculum built with all the same tools used in our professional production. We're very happy with the results from our partnership with Six Nines and are excited about the potential this remote learning environment has for our future."

To learn more about Studio in the Cloud, click here .

Visit sixninesit.com to schedule your free Studio in the Cloud consultation and let us help you improve efficiency, stop content leaks, and reduce costs for your game productions.

About Six Nines

Six Nines specializes in helping businesses develop and advance their presence on the public cloud. Founded in 2008, Six Nines has supported and serviced hundreds of customers with cloud workload & application migration, adoption and modernization, development operations (DevOps), high performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence & machine learning (AI/ML). Gaming is a specific industry focus at Six Nines where we specialize in Studio in the Cloud implementations. Ultimately, our goal is to help customers cloud responsibly by implementing security best practices, well-architected frameworks, and efficient cost optimizations.

