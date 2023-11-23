Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold

AGM Presentation

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 27 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Antilles Gold

Arbitration Update

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold”, or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) confirms that the specialist law firm acting for the Company in Arbitration proceedings for ~A$45M of contractual claims against the Dominican Republic Government has received advice from the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) stating “drafting of the Award is well advanced, and will be issued in the first quarter of 2024”.
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Significant 107% Increase of Mineral Resource Ounces at Laverton Project

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce an Updated Mineral Resource Estimates from its deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South, which are all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure including three processing plants within 35kms.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 27 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

B2Gold Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 (the "Q4 2023 Dividend") of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 18, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2023. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company has previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). For the purposes of the Q4 2023 Dividend, the Company is pleased to announce that a discount of 3% will be applied to calculate the Average Market Price (as defined in the DRIP) of its common shares issued from treasury. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate any applicable discount, which would be publicly announced, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIP. Participation in the DRIP is optional. In order to participate in the DRIP in time for the Q4 2023 Dividend, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 1, 2023. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold common shares well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to enroll in the DRIP.

Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Magnetic Resources’ Lady Julie North 4: A Sleeping Giant?

Magnetic Resources’ (ASX:MAU) Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) project in Western Australia could be a sleeping giant after recent drilling revealed significant discoveries unfolding, according to a report released by advisory, stockbroking, research and investment house Argonaut Research.

×