Singapore Gulf Bank Joins BNY's Correspondent Banking Network and Fixed Income Brokerage Platform

Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB), a fully licensed bank backed by Whampoa Group and Mumtalakat, today announced a partnership with BNY, joining its correspondent banking network and onboarding to its Fixed Income Brokerage platform.

By joining BNY's correspondent banking network, SGB adds a leading U.S. dollar clearing provider to its expanding network of correspondent banking and payment infrastructure. This relationship strengthens SGB's ability to support real-time, 24/7 settlement for global corporates.

In addition, BNY's Fixed Income Brokerage platform now enables the trading of money market funds and U.S. Treasury bills, allowing SGB's crypto-native clients to access U.S. government securities through these funds/instruments. This expansion of SGB's product suite provides clients with an additional option to allocate capital from digital assets into traditional fixed income.

This partnership is the latest step in SGB's strategy to build an efficient, compliant banking stack that integrates both digital and traditional currencies. SGB Net, the bank's proprietary settlement network, is already integrated with J.P. Morgan's Wire 365 to provide rapid, 24/7 USD settlement and clearing. This integration with BNY serves as the institutional vault and trading hub, where funds can be invested into secure assets like U.S. Treasuries.

About SGB

Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) is a fully licensed digital wholesale bank that bridges traditional finance and the digital asset economy. Backed by Whampoa Group and Mumtalakat, the bank provides banking, digital asset management and stablecoin settlement services for businesses and individuals worldwide. SGB is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. For more information, visit www.sgb.com.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2025, BNY oversees $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:  Ben Kieboom, ben.kieboom@wachsman.com, +447427901472

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-gulf-bank-joins-bnys-correspondent-banking-network-and-fixed-income-brokerage-platform-302734867.html

SOURCE Singapore Gulf Bank

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