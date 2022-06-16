Precious MetalsInvesting News

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 15, 2022 .

SilverCrest Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

A total of 85,223,625 votes were represented at the AGM amounting to 58.42% of the issued common shares as of the record date.

Shareholders approved the fixing of the number of directors at six. The following is the tabulation of proxy votes in the election of the six directors:

Directors

Votes in Favour

% in Favor

N. Eric Fier

62,324,864

99.68 %

Laura Diaz

62,257,809

99.58 %

Ani Markova

60,817,230

97.27 %

Hannes P. Portmann

61,770,402

98.80 %

Graham C. Thody

61,577,501

98.49 %

John H. Wright

61,632,943

98.58 %

The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of SilverCrest.

In addition, the shareholders approved the adoption of a new "rolling 5.5%" Stock Option Plan for the Company.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC , that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and near-term production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed construction of its Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with commissioning. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

