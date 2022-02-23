Precious MetalsInvesting News

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022. Steve Cope will be presenting on March 4th at 4:20 Eastern Standard time. For more information andor to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Steve Cope will be presenting on March 4th at 4:20 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
Alicia Ford
4036049646
alicia@belcarragroup.com
https://silverviperminerals.com/

Overview

 

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV:VIPR, OTCQB:VIPRF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality, early-stage projects. The group aims to build value through discovery and deposit definition with the goal of attracting the interest of senior resource companies looking to acquire advanced mineral properties. Silver Viper establishes strict minimum thresholds for resource target size, ensuring that they make effective use of the company’s capital and deliver as much value as possible to its shareholders.

Silver Viper is currently focused on exploring and advancing the La Virginia goldsilver project in Sonora, Mexico. The project’s current form was achieved by the combination of two groups of claims acquired by the company. The first claims were acquired 100 percent from Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS,TSX:PAAS), which retains a royalty and right of first offer on any deal should Silver Viper successfully define an economic deposit. The second group is internal to the Pan American claims and Silver Viper has the right to earn 100 percent interest by way of an option agreement. The gold-silver exploration project has seen significant work in certain parts, though much of the mineralized trend remains untested. Historically reported high-grade findings from previous work include a 23.5-meter interval grading at 13.69 g/t gold equivalent.

Silver Viper recently completed an initial drill program comprising 20 holes for a total of 4,753 meters. Five distinct prospect areas along the mineralized corridor had received an initial drill test by the time the program broke for the winter break. Results from the second half of the program are still outstanding and will be released when available. Areas tested during this program were Las Huatas, Con Virginia, La Gloria, Huarache and El Rubi. The company’s 2019 exploration program is currently underway.

The Silver Viper management team has a proven ability of discovering and developing quality exploration projects with large returns for their shareholders. The management team are members of the Belcarra Group, a team of industry professionals who have technical and capital markets experience in developing projects, including those associated with Orko Silver, Orex Minerals (TSXV:REX), Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV:DV) and Barsele Minerals (TSXV:BME). They have a strong history of entering agreements with major mining companies such as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG,TSX:FR,FWB:FMV), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).

Silver Viper Company Highlights

  • Actively working one exciting exploration project in a prolific mining jurisdiction while constantly reviewing other property submissions.
  • La Virginia is an exploration property with a recent exploration history including approximately 52,000-meters of drilling over 188 drill holes.
  • Publicly-reported drill tests at La Virginia reported findings as high as 23.5 meters of 13.69 g/t gold equivalent.
  • Experienced technical and management team with proven ability to unlock value by developing projects through exploration.
  • Management and institutional shareholders own 39 percent and 35 percent of the shares respectively.

La Virginia Gold-Silver Project

In June 2018, Silver Viper entered into an option agreement with a syndicate of individual claim owners. The agreement gives Silver Viper the right to earn a 100 percent interest in the 2,102-hectare Rubi-Esperanza property for $4.5 million dollars in staged, escalating payments over four years. To further consolidate the company’s land position, in December 2018 Silver Viper acquired the surrounding mineral claims and a proprietary dataset covering previous drilling on Rubi-Esperanza from Pan American Silver. In June 2019, Silver Viper renegotiated its Rubi-Esperanza option agreement to purchase the three concessions that comprise the La Virginia project for a lesser amount and with an extra year to complete the payments. The two agreements form the current 35,598-hectare property which encompasses almost 40 kilometers of a prospective mineral trend.

The La Virginia property is located 220 kilometers east-northeast of Hermosillo in the state of Sonora within the Sierra Madre Occidental. The property is also 100 kilometers north of the Dolores gold-silver operation and 90 kilometers south of the El Tigre gold-silver operation.

silver viper la virginia

Historic exploration

There is evidence of small-scale underground mining in several locations on the property in the 1970s and totals approximately 210-meters of underground development. However, the property was officially identified by Minefinders Corp. in 2007, during a regional targeting program.

Following a period of surface mapping and geochemical sampling, Minefinders initiated a drilling program from 2010 through to early 2013. Publicly available data is limited, though MD&A documents indicate that Minefinders spent as much as $3.5 million on 48 diamond drill holes totaling 15,686 meters in 2011 alone. Grades reported by Minefinders include 23.5 meters of 13.69 g/t gold equivalent and 15 meters of 6.14 g/t gold equivalent.

silver viper la virginia mountain

Minefinders was acquired by Pan American in January 2012, largely for the operating Dolores silver-gold mine. Minefinders drill tested La Virginia during the acquisition process, with Pan Am continuing exploration drilling into early 2013. At the commencement of Silver Viper’s involvement, there were 188 diamond drill holes completed on the property.

Historical exploration work identified anomalous gold and silver mineralization in structures ranging numerous kilometers from known showings. Silver Viper has reviewed existing data on the project, including an overview of existing drill core and logging. The company is also conducting an ongoing regional reconnaissance survey on the greater claim area to identify prospective areas for follow up exploration.

The drilling program was designed to provide several confirmation holes in areas of known mineralization and to test previously undrilled mineralized showings. Over the course of 2018, Silver Viper completed 4,753 meters of drilling over five prospect areas that distributed along 11 kilometers of a structural trend, resulting in the discovery of the El Rubi and Con Virginia zones.

Ongoing exploration

Silver Viper’s 2019 work programs are expected to focus on continued prospecting and geochemical sampling to identify and refine future targets for exploration along trend and on parallel zones. Additional drilling is also likely to be completed to further explore the newly discovered El Rubi and La Gloria targets.

To date, the company has tested the areas to the north, south and east of the El Rubi discovery. The company intends to complete a 720-line-kilometer magnetic and radiometric survey over the El Rubi and La Gloria targets.

Core from LV11-050C

Core from LV11-050C, 250.8 meters to 253.8 meters, 3 meters averaging 12.55g/t gold and 747g/t silver. Photo taken in February 2018.

The Silver Viper management team has a proven ability of discovering and developing quality exploration projects with large returns for their shareholders as demonstrated with the discovery of Orko Silver Corp’s La Preciosa silver-gold deposit in Mexico as well as the Barsele gold project in Sweden. They have a strong history of entering agreements in the past with major mining companies such as Pan American Silver, Coeur Mining, First Majestic Silver, Fresnillo, Agnico Eagle and Hecla.

Silver Viper’s Management Team

Steve Cope—CEO and Director

Steve Cope has 12 years’ experience in the mining sector. He has worked in corporate development for Orko Silver Corp, Barsele Minerals Inc., Orex Minerals Inc. and Timmins Gold Corp. His responsibilities with these companies have covered a wide range of areas including financing companies, project evaluation, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions.

Carla Hartzenberg—CFO and Director

Carla Hartzenberg, CPA, CA, is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 10 years of experience primarily focused on the natural resources sector. She possesses significant experience in mining exploration, real estate, manufacturing and clean technology. She has held management positions in the resource sector as well as real estate. In addition, she gained extensive experience through a Canadian audit firm providing assurance services to publicly traded companies on the TSX, TSXV and OTC markets. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Victoria.

Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo.—VP Exploration

Dale Brittliffe is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in design and management of mineral exploration programs in Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. He has particular expertise in identifying and upgrading early stage projects and boasts a solid track record of successful stakeholder negotiations resulting in amicable and productive land access agreements. Based in Vancouver, he has eight years of experience managing exploration projects in northern Mexico and has previously completed such work for Kootenay Silver, Astral Mining and Orex Minerals Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Geology degree from Curtin University of Western Australia and a Bachelor of Science (Environmental) degree from the University of Western Australia.

Alex Tsakumis—VP Corporate Development

Alex Tsakumis is a seasoned executive in the mining space with over twenty-five years of investment experience with private and public companies. Prior to joining Silver Viper, he was the Vice President of Corporate Development at Alio Gold Corp. (formerly Timmins Gold Corp.) for nine years, where he played a pivotal role in the development of the corporation from a junior exploration to a production company. He began his career in 1989 with the Barrington Group, representing advanced stage mining companies. He has experience in capital formation and management and growth of listed companies, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and corporate communications. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.

Melissa Martensen—Secretary

Melissa Martensen has served as corporate secretary to junior mining companies since 2008 with Orko Silver Corp and others. Currently, she serves on the Boards of Orex Minerals Inc., Barsele Minerals Corp, Silver Viper Minerals Corp, and Dolly Varden Silver Corp. She has a B.Comm. (Finance) from UNBC.

Gary Cope—Chairman and Director

Gary Cope has accumulated over 33 years of experience in corporate management and strategy, with a specific emphasis on public company finance. He arranged financing for the South Kemess project and later became heavily involved with the negotiations and selling of the deposit to Royal Oak Mines. In the past 12 years, he has acted as a senior officer and director for various publicly held companies, such as St Phillips Resources. Cope served as the president, CEO and director of Orko Silver Corp, and was instrumental in negotiating and arranging the sale of Orko Silver to Coeur d’Alenes Mine Corp in 2013. He currently holds those same positions with Orex Minerals Inc. and Barsele Minerals Corp.

Art Freeze, P.Geo.—Director

Art Freeze has an impressive 45 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. Until 2007, he served as the primary consulting geologist for Goldcorp Inc., and has held consulting, management and supervisory positions with international mining companies such as Cominco Ltd, Pasminco Exploration, Echo Bay Mines and Pan American Silver Corp. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC) and was a consulting geologist and advisory board member for Orko Silver Corp.

Ross Wilmot, CPA, CA—Director

Ross Wilmot is a chartered accountant who has provided public companies with senior financial management services for more than 20 years. He offers exhaustive knowledge of reporting practices and requirements for public companies based in Canada and the United States. Wilmot has been involved in numerous business valuations and acquisitions, high tech start-ups and international mining operations.

Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Additional Gold Mineralization at Helmi

  • New gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery include:
    • 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m
    • 11.39 g/t Au over 2.04 m
    • 18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 m
  • Maiden drill program identified broad zones of near surface gold mineralization over 1.3 km strike length
  • Winter drilling campaign commenced

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for remaining 7 holes drilled at the Helmi Discovery on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture (JV) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

Company logo. (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

Summary

  • Further gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery
    • 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m from 139.00 m (IKK21010).
    • 1.78 g/t Au over 10.85 m from 30.60 m and 18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 209.10 m (IKK21014).
    • 11.39 g/t Au over 2.04 m from 323.96 m (IKK21016).
    • 0.51 g/t Au over 41.00 m from 42.20 (IKK21011).
    • 3.22 g/t Au over 5.00 m from 39.20 m (IKK21013).
  • Maiden drill program (20 holes, 5,201.5 m ) identified broad zones of near surface gold mineralization over 1.3 km strike length including previously released highlight intercepts
    • 1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m , 1.73 g/t Au over 44.95 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.60 m , 1.46 g/t Au over 28.70 m .
    • 17 out of 20 holes intersected gold mineralization.
  • Winter drilling campaign commenced
    • Drilling is planned with two rigs during the winter season focusing on targets in swampy terrain accessible only during the period of snow cover.
    • Plan to test the extensions of the Helmi Discovery along strike and at depth and selected new geophysical and geochemical targets.

Comments
"Helmi has evolved rapidly to become a significant discovery. It was a blind target selected because of its proximity to Rupert Resources' 3.95-million-ounce Ikkari discovery. Sequential discoveries, each informed by evidence from prior, are the hallmark of the early stages of an emerging gold camp." Commented Matti Talikka , Aurion's CEO. "We look forward to the continuation of co-operation with our valued partner and operator, B2Gold, and the intensifying exploration efforts at Helmi in 2022. We are also excited about the implications of Helmi and how it may inform further discovery opportunities within the JV area and within Aurion's 100% owned properties."

Figures associated with this release can be found at the following link: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1430/nr22-05figures.pdf .

Maiden drill program at the Helmi Discovery
A total of 20 holes, 5,201.5 m , were drilled in the Helmi area during the second half of 2021. The Helmi Discovery is located approximately 1.3 km west of Rupert Resources' 3.95-million-ounce Ikkari Discovery, along the Kutuvuoma-Ikkari structural corridor, which is an approximately 8 km long sequence of prospective geology along a domain boundary in the eastern part of the JV property extending from the Ikkari Discovery to the Kutuvuoma test pit.

The Helmi area is covered by till overburden, so drill targeting is mainly supported by interpretation of geophysical and geochemical (base of till) data sets.

The widely spaced drill holes were designed to test a strike length of approximately 1.3 km along the prospective structural corridor. Seventeen of 20 holes returned one or several zones of gold mineralization with several broad and consistent zones of gold mineralization close to surface. Highlight intercepts include 1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m and 1.42 g/t Au over 30.60 m (press release dated Oct 25, 2021 ), 1.73 g/t Au over 44.95 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m , and 1.46 g/t Au over 28.70 m (press release dated Jan 19, 2022 ) and 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m (current press release).

The mineralized zones at Helmi are open along strike and at depth. The Helmi area covers approximately 1.5 km strike length of the 8 km long structural corridor of which the majority remains untested.

The maiden drill program provides an excellent base for the next steps.

Table 1: Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Summary

Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Result Summary

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Target Area / Notes

IKK21001

339.5

-45.0

237.90

238.50

0.60

5.19

Helmi

IKK21002

340.0

-55.0

34.20

64.80

30.60

1.42

Helmi

incl.



43.50

49.95

6.45

2.94


and



118.10

119.15

1.05

1.86

Helmi

IKK21003

340.0

-55.0

85.30

137.70

52.40

1.84

Helmi

incl.



95.20

116.40

21.20

2.61


and incl.



127.45

137.70

10.25

2.42


and



189.17

190.00

0.83

1.16


IKK21004

159.5

-50.0

51.45

64.90

13.45

0.64

Helmi

and



75.78

112.10

36.32

0.87


incl.



89.30

109.20

19.90

1.29


IKK21005

159.5

-50.0

31.05

40.20

9.15

1.33

Helmi

incl.



35.72

38.05

2.33

2.89


and



43.00

50.20

7.20

0.62


and



62.70

65.10

2.40

0.96


and



104.53

105.20

0.67

1.70


and



134.62

135.55

0.93

1.78


IKK21006

339.5

-50.0

109.60

154.55

44.95

1.73

Helmi

incl.



120.60

129.80

9.20

4.00


IKK21008

339.5

-50.0

19.80

48.50

28.70

1.46


incl.



36.70

47.75

11.05

2.32


and



58.00

68.10

10.10

0.34

Helmi

IKK21009

339.5

-50.0

55.40

86.10

30.70

1.42

Helmi

and



165.40

168.05

2.65

8.39


and



188.97

189.55

0.58

1.43


IKK21010

340.0

-50.0

122.25

125.25

3.00

1.54

Helmi

and



139.00

184.80

45.80

1.11


IKK21011

160.0

-55.0

42.20

83.20

41.00

0.51

Helmi

incl.



42.20

43.00

0.80

4.09


incl.



59.40

61.20

1.80

1.48


incl.



74.70

76.80

2.10

1.26


and



97.15

100.10

2.95

1.08


IKK21012

340.0

-50.0

79.37

80.21

0.84

1.31

Helmi

and



89.84

92.65

2.81

1.76


and



98.10

109.75

11.65

0.45


and



145.25

146.65

1.40

1.01


IKK21013

160.0

-55.0

39.20

44.20

5.00

3.22

Helmi

incl.



40.45

40.85

0.40

13.25


and



118.00

122.20

4.20

0.83


IKK21014

351.5

-50.0

30.60

41.45

10.85

1.78

incl. 5.2 m of core loss

incl.



37.50

38.40

0.90

11.60


and



87.20

88.50

1.30

1.43


and



209.10

210.50

1.40

18.00


IKK21016

351.5

-50.0

323.96

326.00

2.04

11.39

Helmi

KUE21007

329.5

-50.0

65.10

68.30

3.20

0.89

Kutuvuoma East

and



179.65

181.53

1.88

0.90


KUE21008

329.5

-50.0

32.10

68.10

36.00

0.71

incl. 5.5 m of core loss

incl.



57.25

61.10

3.85

3.08

incl. 1.3 m of core loss

and



220.04

229.70

9.66

1.62

Kutuvuoma East

KUE21009

339.5

-50.0

133.58

135.35

1.77

2.18

Kutuvuoma East

and



161.30

162.57

1.27

2.55


and



248.50

252.74

4.24

1.00


and



259.00

260.42

1.42

2.29


All widths are core widths.  True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.
Drill results in this press release are in "bold"

Drill hole IKK21010 was collared 60 m to the west from IKK21003. IKK21010 intersected mineralized zones of 1.54 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 122.25 m and 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m from 139.00 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks and felsic tuffs with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite and magnetite veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21011 was collared 200 m to the northwest from IKK21003. IKK21011 intersected mineralized zones of 0.51 g/t Au over 41.00 m from 42.20 m including individual higher-grade samples up to 4.09 g/t Au, and 1.08 g/t Au over 2.95 m from 97.15 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks and intermediate-felsic tuffs with fine grained pyrite dissemination and veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21012 was collared 195 m to the west from IKK21010. IKK21012 intersected mineralized zones of 1.31 g/t Au over 0.84 m from 79.37 m , 1.76 g/t Au over 2.81 m from 89.84 m , 0.45 g/t Au over 11.65 m from 98.10 m and 1.01 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 145.25 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite and magnetite veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21013 was collared 155 m to the northwest from IKK21012. IKK21013 intersected mineralized zones of 3.22 g/t Au over 5.00 m from 39.20 m including 13.25 g/t Au over 0.40 m from 40.45 m , and 0.83 g/t Au over 4.20 m from 118.00 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered mafic tuffs and ultramafic rocks with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21014 was collared 65 m to the east from IKK21009. IKK21014 intersected mineralized zones of 1.78 g/t Au over 10.85 m from 30.60 m incl 5.20 m of core loss (0 g/t Au value assigned for intervals with core loss), 1.43 g/t Au over 1.30 m from 87.20 m and 18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 from 209.10 m . The first two intervals are hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite veinlets. The higher-grade interval (18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 m ) is hosted by albite altered intermediate tuffite and graphite bearing mudstone with pyrite dissemination and veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21015 is approximately 100 m undercut to hole IKK21003. IKK21015 intersected several zones (5-30+ m wide) of brecciated, sheared and altered mafic and ultramafic rocks with pyrite dissemination and anomalous gold such as 0.1 g/t Au over 32.25 m down dip of the mineralization in holes IKK21003 and IKK21008 at the footwall contact with the sandstone unit of the Kumpu group.

Drill hole IKK21016 is approximately 60 m undercut to hole IKK21006. IKK21016 intersected a mineralized zone of 11.39 g/t Au over 2.04 m from 323.96 m . The mineralization is hosted by sheared and altered ultramafic rock and albitized siltstone with pyrite veinlets.

In addition to the listed intercepts, all drill holes intersected prospective intervals with elevated gold values (0.1-1.0 g/t Au) indicating potential for the existence of several parallel gold bearing zones.

Winter drilling program commenced
The JV has commenced a drilling program using two rigs during the winter season with a focus on testing targets on swampy areas during the period of snow coverage.

The drilling is designed to test the extension of the mineralized zones at the Helmi Discovery. In addition, selected new targets based on the interpretation of recent geophysical and geochemical datasets will be tested during the program.

The preliminary budget for 2022 is approximately CAN$10 million and includes approximately 12,000 m of drilling. The JV will also continue to perform geophysical surveys and base of till sampling programs that have been successfully used to generate drill targets.

Background
The Joint Venture (30% Aurion/70% B2Gold) covers approximately 331 km 2 along the major crustal scale Sirkka Shear Zone in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, and includes a number of discoveries such as Helmi (1.84 g/t Au over 52.4 m ), Kutuvuoma (16.47 g/t Au over 11.0 m ), Soretiavuoma (48 g/t Au over 1.1 m ), Sinermä (0.54 g/t Au over 40.2 m ), Kiekerömaa (5.8 g/t Au over 5.0 m ) and Kettukuusikko (4.33 g/t Au over 20.4 m ).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control
All samples were delivered to ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. Analytical work for these samples was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Co. Galway, Ireland . ALS is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples were analyzed for gold using the Au-AA24 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.005 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") – 10 g/t gold). B2Gold has an internal QA/QC program involving the insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey , P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com .

About Aurion Resources Ltd. Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c0813.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross Russia mines operating according to plan, unaffected by sanctions

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") announced today that its operations in Russia are operating according to plan and currently remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions announced on February 22, 2022.

Kinross has successfully operated in Russia for more than 25 years and has previously managed through similar situations while complying with applicable laws.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Ongoing Drilling at the El Guaybo Project in Ecuador Confirms the Discovery of a major Au-Cu-Ag Mineralised System

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce results from the Company's next four drill holes from the El Guayabo Gold-Copper Project in El Oro Province, Ecuador. The results build on the results from the first two drill holes and confirm the discovery of a significant intrusion hosted gold-copper-silver-molybdenum system with all holes encountering wide zones of mineralisation associated with intrusives and intrusive breccias.

Keep reading...Show less

