Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Silver Investing News

Silver Investing

Silver Viper Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "FirstTranche") of its $2 million private placement announced on November 24, 2022 (the "Offering"), issuing 1,637,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $334,600.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.30 per Share until December 8, 2024. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on April 9, 2023.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The Company anticipates closing the second and final tranche of the Offering in January 2023.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee to certain finders in respect of those purchasers under the Offering introduced to the Company by such finder. In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, Silver Viper will pay finder's fees of $12,000 to Blue Lake Advisors, $3,300 to Red Cloud Securities Inc., $1,500 to Canaccord Genuity Corp., and $840 to Haywood Securities Inc.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, closing of the second and final tranche Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF), to receive an Investor Presentation

otcqb:viprfsilver explorationsilver viper mineralstsx stockstsxv:viprSilver Investing
VIPR:CA
Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper

Overview

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV:VIPR, OTCQB:VIPRF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality, early-stage projects. The group aims to build value through discovery and deposit definition with the goal of attracting the interest of senior resource companies looking to acquire advanced mineral properties. Silver Viper establishes strict minimum thresholds for resource target size, ensuring that they make effective use of the company’s capital and deliver as much value as possible to its shareholders.

Silver Viper is currently focused on exploring and advancing the La Virginia goldsilver project in Sonora, Mexico. The project’s current form was achieved by the combination of two groups of claims acquired by the company. The first claims were acquired 100 percent from Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS,TSX:PAAS), which retains a royalty and right of first offer on any deal should Silver Viper successfully define an economic deposit. The second group is internal to the Pan American claims and Silver Viper has the right to earn 100 percent interest by way of an option agreement. The gold-silver exploration project has seen significant work in certain parts, though much of the mineralized trend remains untested. Historically reported high-grade findings from previous work include a 23.5-meter interval grading at 13.69 g/t gold equivalent.
Silver Viper Minerals Corp

In April 2022, Silver Viper advanced its exploration drilling at El Rubi, and expansion of mapping and sampling coverage across the project area. Recent drilling was performed at the Paredones Zone on the eastern structural mineralized trend. Quantec Geoscience contractors completed data collection for a 31 line-kilometre magnetotelluric geophysical survey covering approximately 610 hectares (1,500 acres).

The Silver Viper management team has a proven ability to discover and developing quality exploration projects with large returns for their shareholders. The management team are members of the Belcarra Group, a team of industry professionals who have technical and capital markets experience in developing projects, including those associated with Orko Silver, Orex Minerals (TSXV:REX), Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV:DV) and Barsele Minerals (TSXV:BME). They have a strong history of entering agreements with major mining companies such as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG,TSX:FR,FWB:FMV), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).

Company Highlights

  • La Virginia is an exploration property with a recent exploration history including approximately 52,000-meters of drilling over 188 drill holes.
  • Publicly-reported drill tests at La Virginia reported findings as high as 23.5 meters of 13.69 g/t gold equivalent.
  • Experienced technical and management team with proven ability to unlock value by developing projects through exploration.
  • Management and institutional shareholders own 39 percent and 35 percent of the shares respectively.
  • In 2021, Silver Viper submitted an independent technical report supporting the maiden mineral resource estimate for its La Virginia Project.
  • In 2022, the company, through Quantec Geoscience, completed a TITAN MT Deep-Penetrating geophysical survey at La Virginia.

Key Projects

La Virginia Gold-Silver Project

In June 2018, Silver Viper entered into an option agreement with a syndicate of individual claim owners. The agreement gives Silver Viper the right to earn a 100 percent interest in the 2,102-hectare Rubi-Esperanza property for $4.5 million dollars in staged, escalating payments over four years. To further consolidate the company’s land position, in December 2018 Silver Viper acquired the surrounding mineral claims and a proprietary dataset covering previous drilling on Rubi-Esperanza from Pan American Silver. In June 2019, Silver Viper renegotiated its Rubi-Esperanza option agreement to purchase the three concessions that comprise the La Virginia project for a lesser amount and with an extra year to complete the payments. The two agreements form the current 35,598-hectare property which encompasses almost 40 kilometers of a prospective mineral trend.

The La Virginia property is located 220 kilometers east-northeast of Hermosillo in the state of Sonora within the Sierra Madre Occidental. The property is also 100 kilometers north of the Dolores gold-silver operation and 90 kilometers south of the El Tigre gold-silver operation.
La Virginia exploration model

La Virginia exploration model

Historic exploration

There is evidence of small-scale underground mining in several locations on the property in the 1970s and totals approximately 210-meters of underground development. However, the property was officially identified by Minefinders Corp. in 2007, during a regional targeting program.

Following a period of surface mapping and geochemical sampling, Minefinders initiated a drilling program from 2010 through to early 2013. Publicly available data is limited, though MD&A documents indicate that Minefinders spent as much as $3.5 million on 48 diamond drill holes totaling 15,686 meters in 2011 alone. Grades reported by Minefinders include 23.5 meters of 13.69 g/t gold equivalent and 15 meters of 6.14 g/t gold equivalent.

Silver Viper

Minefinders was acquired by Pan American in January 2012, largely for the operating Dolores silver-gold mine. Minefinders drill tested La Virginia during the acquisition process, with Pan Am continuing exploration drilling into early 2013. At the commencement of Silver Viper’s involvement, there were 188 diamond drill holes completed on the property.

Historical exploration work identified anomalous gold and silver mineralization in structures ranging numerous kilometers from known showings. Silver Viper has reviewed existing data on the project, including an overview of existing drill core and logging. The company is also conducting an ongoing regional reconnaissance survey on the greater claim area to identify prospective areas for follow up exploration.

The drilling program was designed to provide several confirmation holes in areas of known mineralization and to test previously undrilled mineralized showings. Over the course of 2018, Silver Viper completed 4,753 meters of drilling over five prospect areas that distributed along 11 kilometers of a structural trend, resulting in the discovery of the El Rubi and Con Virginia zones.

Ongoing exploration

In 2021, Silver Viper filed an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The NI 43-101supports the maiden mineral resource estimate for its La Virginia Precious Metal Project. The 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate showed a total indicated resource of 6,179,000 tonnes with 154,300 oz of gold and 6,929,000 oz of silver. The total inferred resource is at 10,104,000 tonnes with 260,300 oz of gold and 12,941,300 oz of silver.

To date, the company completed its TITAN MT Deep-Penetrating Geophysical Survey. Silver Viper had engaged Quantec Geoscience to execute the survey centered on the El Rubi Deposit, Paredones and El Molino target areas.

Silver Viper

The company continues all prospecting works along the El Rubi trend and the adjacent El Molino trend. Advance activities were conducted at the La Colmena, Paredones and El Molino South prospect areas. These early-stage prospects host outcroppings of silicified hydrothermal breccias and quartz veining, similar to breccias and veining seen in the El Rubi area. Other current work includes rock chip sampling and mapping.

The Silver Viper management team has a proven ability of discovering and developing quality exploration projects with large returns for their shareholders as demonstrated with the discovery of Orko Silver Corp’s La Preciosa silver-gold deposit in Mexico as well as the Barsele gold project in Sweden. They have a strong history of entering agreements in the past with major mining companies such as Pan American Silver, Coeur Mining, First Majestic Silver, Fresnillo, Agnico Eagle and Hecla.

Management Team

Gary Cope - Chairman

Gary Cope has accumulated over 33 years of experience in corporate management and strategy, with a specific emphasis on public company finance. He arranged financing for the South Kemess project and later became heavily involved with the negotiations and selling of the deposit to Royal Oak Mines. In the past 12 years, he has acted as a senior officer and director for various publicly held companies, such as St. Phillips Resources. Cope served as the president, CEO and director of Orko Silver Corp, and was instrumental in negotiating and arranging the sale of Orko Silver to Coeur d’Alenes Mine Corp in 2013. He currently holds those same positions with Orex Minerals Inc. and Barsele Minerals Corp.

Steve Cope - President and CEO

Steve Cope has 12 years’ experience in the mining sector. He has worked in corporate development for Orko Silver Corp, Barsele Minerals Inc., Orex Minerals Inc. and Timmins Gold Corp. His responsibilities with these companies have covered a wide range of areas including financing companies, project evaluation, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions.

Carla Hartzenberg - Chief Financial Officer and Director

Carla Hartzenberg, CPA, CA, is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 10 years of experience primarily focused on the natural resources sector. She possesses significant experience in mining exploration, real estate, manufacturing and clean technology. She has held management positions in the resource sector as well as real estate. In addition, she gained extensive experience through a Canadian audit firm providing assurance services to publicly traded companies on the TSX, TSXV and OTC markets. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Victoria.

Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo. - Vice President Exploration

Dale Brittliffe is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in design and management of mineral exploration programs in Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. He has particular expertise in identifying and upgrading early stage projects and boasts a solid track record of successful stakeholder negotiations resulting in amicable and productive land access agreements. Based in Vancouver, he has eight years of experience managing exploration projects in northern Mexico and has previously completed such work for Kootenay Silver, Astral Mining and Orex Minerals Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Geology degree from Curtin University of Western Australia and a Bachelor of Science (Environmental) degree from the University of Western Australia.

Directors

Steve Cope - CEO and Director

Steve Cope has 12 years of experience in the mining sector. He has worked in corporate development for Orko Silver Corp, Barsele Minerals Inc, Orex Minerals Inc, and Timmins Gold Corp. His responsibilities with these companies have covered a wide range of areas including financing companies, project evaluation, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Carla Hartzenberg - Chief Financial Officer and Director

Carla Hartzenberg, CPA, CA, is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 10 years of experience primarily focused on the natural resources sector. She possesses significant experience in mining exploration, real estate, manufacturing and clean technology. Mrs. Hartzenberg has held management positions in the resource sector as well as real estate. In addition, she gained extensive experience through a Canadian audit firm providing assurance services to publicly traded companies on the TSX, TSX-V and OTC markets. Mrs. Hartzenberg holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Victoria.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. - Director

Art Freeze has an impressive 45 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. Until 2007, he served as the primary consulting geologist for Goldcorp Inc., and has held consulting, management and supervisory positions with international mining companies such as Cominco Ltd, Pasminco Exploration, Echo Bay Mines and Pan American Silver Corp. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC) and was a consulting geologist and advisory board member for Orko Silver Corp.

Ross Wilmot, CPA, CA - Director

Ross Wilmot is a chartered accountant who has provided public companies with senior financial management services for more than 20 years. He offers exhaustive knowledge of reporting practices and requirements for public companies based in Canada and the United States. Wilmot has been involved in numerous business valuations and acquisitions, high tech start-ups and international mining operations.

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil (the " Canasil Shares ") in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper. Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico and in British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $3 Million Private Placement

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a silver bar beside several silver coins

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Click here to read the previous silver price update.

After a year of market volatility, geopolitical strife and high levels of inflation, the silver price has remained relatively steady and is on track to end 2022 on par with its early January value.

Starting the year at US$22.86 per ounce, silver held above US$20 from January to July before its correlation to gold and a strong US dollar forced it lower. The metal remained rangebound below that threshold for most of the third quarter.

Upside from strong investment demand and a recovery in industrial use helped the white metal rebound after its price fell to US$17.62 at the beginning of September, a 26 month low.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Proposed Sale of The La Parrilla Silver Mine for Up To US$33.5 Million

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 7, 2022 to sell its 100% owned past producing La Parrilla Silver Mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico to Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GOG)  ("Golden Tag") for total consideration of up to US$33.5 million (the "Transaction").

On closing of the Transaction, First Majestic will receive 143,673,684Golden Tag shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.19 per share having an aggregate value of US$20.0 million (the "Consideration Shares") and representing approximately 40% of the outstanding shares in Golden Tag. First Majestic will receive up to US$13.5 million (see terms below) in the form of three milestone payments in either cash or shares in Golden Tag with the share price and number of shares to be determined upon the anniversary date (where applicable).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna increases Sunbird Resource and identifies new regional prospects at Séguéla, Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Sunbird´s new resource estimation is in addition to Séguéla's current Mineral Reserves of 12.1 Mt averaging 2.80 gt Au containing 1.09 Moz (refer to Fortuna´s news release dated March 17, 2022 ).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Drilling at Séguéla has continued to highlight the exploration potential of the project including the definition of a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource and a substantial increase in the Inferred Mineral Resource at the Sunbird Deposit. Successful regional exploration work has identified two new prosects, at Barana and Badior, and additional high-grade results from Kestrel." Mr. Weedon continued, "Ongoing extension drilling at Sunbird continues to expand the mineralized footprint, extending the southern high-grade shoot a further 75 meters along strike with drill hole SGDD109 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 9.1 meters and drill hole SGDD110 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 7.0 meters. Additionally, drilling has also confirmed the continuity of mineralization between the central and southern high-grade shoots, with intersections such as drill hole SGDD106 intersecting 6.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 meters." Mr. Weedon concluded, "Regional exploration drilling has advanced two new discoveries, Barana and Badior, with results including 11.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 meters from drill hole SGRC1521 at Badior. Furthermore, continued exploration at the previously identified Kestrel Prospect has extended mineralization an additional 200 meters along strike with highlights including 20.3 g/t gold over a true width of 3.5 meters from drill hole SGRC1537."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver bar and metal

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV (Updated November 2022)

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

Silver hit a year-to-date high of US$26.36 per ounce in Q1, but has fallen significantly for much of the year alongside its sister metal gold. However, silver is finally seeing some positive momentum in Q4, reaching US$22.69 on December 1.

The Investing News Network spoke with John Feneck in early November, and the expert said silver has "big resistance" from US$22 to US$25; he was looking for it to break back into that range, which the metal has now accomplished.

The best silver stocks list below was generated on November 29 using TradingView’s stock screener, and it shows the five silver-focused companies with the biggest share price gains year-to-date. Companies on the TSX and TSXV were considered, but no TSX silver stocks made the cut. All the silver stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Announces Final Connection to Powerline; Release of Inaugural TCFD and Water Stewardship Reports

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is proud to release its inaugural Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure ("TCFD") report and a corresponding Water Stewardship report based on conclusions from the TCFD report. SilverCrest is also pleased to announce the completion and final permanent connection of its 33 kilovolt ("KV") electrical powerline (the "Powerline") for the Company's Las Chispas Mine ("Las Chispas") located in Sonora, Mexico .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Announces US$120 Million Debt Refinancing Package, Reduction of Overall Debt and Lower Cost of Capital

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has refinanced its US$120 million secured project financing facility, of which only US$90 million was drawn, with a new US$120 million senior secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") through a syndicate of lenders comprised of The Bank of Nova Scotia (the "Administrative Agent") and Bank of Montreal .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

DeepRock Minerals Completes High-Resolution Drone-Supported Magnetometer Survey on the Golden Gate Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Graphite Investing

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

Zinc Investing

Beyond Diamonds: Mining in the Northwest Territories

×