Silver North Completes Largest Drill Program To Date at Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon

Silver North Completes Largest Drill Program To Date at Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

  • Completed 24 drillholes for a total of 6,169 metres 

  • Targets tested include Main Zone, Main Zone distal extensions and Bighorn 

  • First tranche of analytical results imminent 

 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 7, 2026 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") reports that the 2026 drilling campaign at the flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon has completed. The 2026 program is the largest ever undertaken at Haldane, with drilling targeting expansion of the Main Zone mineralization proximal to 2024 and 2025 drilling, distal step outs to test the Main Zone structure and additional drilling at the Bighorn Target. Management anticipates the first tranche of analytical results from the program to be released imminently.

 

"The 2026 program was designed to build on the significant discovery we made at the Main Fault and to test the potential to expand that mineralization along strike and down dip, while also evaluating additional targets across Haldane," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North. "Our objective is to grow the scale of the discovery and demonstrate the broader potential of Haldane, creating opportunities for meaningful value creation as we advance the project. With the largest drill program in Haldane's history now complete, we are eager to see the results and what they may tell us about the potential for further discovery and expansion."

 

Silver North's 2026 exploration program consisted of two drill rigs in operation at Haldane with the primary focus being the expansion of high grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization at its recently discovered Main Fault target. Drill hole HLD25-31, at the Main Fault, intersected 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc over 13.15 m (see news release dated November 17, 2025). Additional targets were tested in the program, including the Bighorn area where the only hole ever drilled, in 2019, returned strongly anomalous silver mineralization, including 125.7 g/t silver over 2.35 m (see news release dated October 22, 2019). Four holes were drilled at this blind target located 3 km from the Main Fault. In total, 6,169 m of drilling was completed, meeting the Company's goal of 5,000 to 7,000 metres in 2026. Additional work included airborne geophysical surveys, detailed structural and lithological mapping, prospecting and soil geochemical sampling. A total of 1,322 soil samples and 75 rock samples were collected.

 

All core, rock and soil samples collected in the 2026 program have been shipped from site to ALS Labs in Whitehorse and Vancouver and the Haldane Camp has been winterized. Management anticipates the first tranche of results to be released in the first half of October.

  

Table 1: 2026 Drilling – Collar Location Data (NAD83, UTM Zone 8)

 

Hole

Depth (m)

 

Target

 Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth (degrees)

Dip (degrees)

HLD26-39

314.0

Main

456719

7083034

1254

129

-78

HLD26-40

374.0

Main

456675

7082954

1252

865

-77

HLD26-41

272.0

Main

456675

7082954

1252

98

-60

HLD26-42

392.0

Main

456719

7083034

1254

162

-83

HLD26-43

293.0

Main

456675

7082954

1252

125

-66

HLD26-44

287.0

Main

456719

7083034

1254

83

-71

HLD26-45

219.0

Main FW

456996

7082989

1324

101

-85

HLD26-46

230.4

Main

456731

7082902

1250

105

-72

HLD26-47

149.0

Main SW

456615

7082485

1129

105

-60

HLD26-48

230.7

Bighorn

454036

7084259

940

140

-50

HLD26-49

193.0

Main

456731

7082902

1250

105

-63

HLD26-50

245.0

Bighorn

454036

7084259

940

78

-78

HLD26-51

254.0

Main

456677

7082862

1231

106

-71

HLD26-52

305.0

Bighorn

454069

7084455

898

90

-65

HLD26-53

200.0

Main

456676

7082786

1206

85

-60

HLD26-54

287.0

Bighorn

454069

7084455

898

90

-76

HLD26-55

176.0

North Main

456676

7082786

1206

119

-60

HLD26-56

248.0

Main Saddle

456928

7083422

1392

101

-69

HLD26-57

219.0

Main

456676

7082786

1206

131

-74

HLD26-58

232.0

Main

456783

7082994

1260

92

-79

HLD26-59

255.0

Main

456676

7082786

1206

157

-82

HLD26-60

312.0

Main

456677

7082862

1231

110

-78

HLD26-61

266.3

Main

456676

7082786

1206

57

-81

HLD26-62

193.0

Main

456731

7082902

1250

135

-58

                  


Click Image To View Full Size

 

1 - Drill hole plan map for Main Fault and surrounding targets

  


Click Image To View Full Size

 

2 - Drill hole plan map - Bighorn Target

 

About Silver North Resources Ltd.  

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia.  At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.

 

Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

 

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel: (604) 807-7217                              

 

To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com

X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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