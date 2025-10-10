Silver Elephant Appoints Vice President Legal

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF,OTC:SILEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Lee as its Vice President Legal, effective October 10, 2025.

Ms. Lee is a Canadian-qualified lawyer with eight years of experience in corporate finance, securities and corporate governance with a primary focus on clients in the mining and natural resources sector. She joins Silver Elephant from private practice at a national law firm, where she advised public and private issuers on financings, disclosure, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory compliance.

In her new role, Ms. Lee will oversee the Company's legal affairs and provide strategic counsel to support its operations and growth initiatives across its project portfolio.

The Company also announces that Alex Bayer will step down as the Company's Chief Legal Officer effective October 25, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Bayer for his valuable contributions during his tenure with the Company. Mr. Bayer will remain available to the Company as a consultant.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company with gold and silver projects in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

Silver Elephant Mining CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"John Lee"
CEO and Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661

info@silverelef.com 
www.silverelef.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Such forward-looking information, which reflects management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, is based on certain factors and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

