Silo Pharma Positioned to Advance Treatment Targeting PTSD as President Trump Signs Executive Order Aimed at Accelerating Research and Treatment Based Upon Psychedelics

SPC-15 Intranasal PTSD Program Aligns with Federal Push to Fast-Track Novel Mental Health Therapies

SILO Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today highlighted the strength and strategic positioning of its pipeline in response to increasing national attention and policy discussion surrounding psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

Recent national media coverage has underscored growing momentum at the federal level to evaluate reforms related to psychedelic compounds for medical use—particularly in areas such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order directing multiple U.S. government agencies to accelerate research into psychedelic therapies and patient access.

Silo Pharma's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal prophylactic treatment targeting PTSD, designed to leverage rapid nose-to-brain delivery for enhanced therapeutic effect and patient compliance. The program is being advanced under a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, potentially enabling a streamlined development timeline.

"Momentum at the national level around psychedelic therapeutics reflects what the science has been signaling for years—there is a critical need for new approaches to treating mental health conditions," said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. "We believe Silo is well positioned with SPC-15 and it broader CNS pipeline to potentially benefit from a more favorable regulatory and clinical environment."

Key Highlights of SPC-15 (PTSD Program):

  • Designed as a novel serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist

  • Targeting prophylactic treatment of PTSD and stress-induced disorders

  • Administered via an intranasal formulation designed for rapid CNS delivery

  • Backed by intellectual property licensed from Columbia University

  • Preparing for IND engagement with the FDA

  • Advanced drug delivery strategy

  • Partnership for optimized intranasal device development

  • Focus on nose-to-brain delivery platforms, a rapidly emerging segment in CNS therapeutics

Market Opportunity

The global mental health therapeutics market continues to expand, with PTSD alone affecting millions of individuals annually. Openness to psychedelic-assisted and psychedelic-derived therapies may unlock significant new treatment paradigms and commercial opportunities.

Silo Pharma believes that evolving regulatory frameworks could accelerate innovation across the sector, particularly for companies with clinically grounded, delivery-optimized, and IP-backed approaches.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. For more information, please visit silopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact
investors@silopharma.com
(800) 705-0120


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