Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) ("Silo" or the "Company"), to be renamed Born Defense Inc., is pleased to announce that it has submitted its listing statement (the "Listing Statement") with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on September 26, 2025, for review in connection with its previously announced proposed change of business to an investment issuer focused on the defense and national security sectors.

The Listing Statement provides comprehensive disclosure regarding the Company's business, assets, financial statements, management team, and strategic direction, and is a key step toward satisfying the CSE's requirements for the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to complete a name change to Born Defense Inc. and transition its primary business focus to defense innovation and national-security investments. Born's strategy is grounded in Just War principles and the protection of individual liberty, a framework discussed at length in the Compony's podcast interview with Dr. Eric Patterson, a leading scholar of the Just War tradition ("Just War Doctrine with Dr. Eric Patterson," https://youtu.be/pBkZG9mZDMk). In that conversation, Dr. Patterson emphasized the classical criteria (legitimate authority, right intention, last resort, probability of success, proportionality, and discrimination) and how those ethics constrain power, guide deterrence, and inform responsible industrial stewardship. The submission of the Listing Statement is an important milestone in advancing this vision.

The Listing Statement also outlines recent measures undertaken by the Company to strengthen its financial position, including agreements to settle approximately CAD $4.4 million of debt through the issuance of common shares, significantly reducing liabilities and positioning the Company for its strategic transition. Upon CSE approval, this restructuring is expected to improve the balance sheet and align shareholder interests as the Company advances its change of business.

"While this must go through the full regulatory process, I'm proud of how hard our team has worked to stabilize and strengthen the public vehicle by earning buy-in from creditors who have either agreed to convert their debt into shares or to middle- and long-term payment plans so initial financing can stretch further. I'm looking forward to feedback from the CSE on our business plan and intentions. Until then, we'll prepare for the future with a steadfast goal of peace through strength. Now is the time to preserve civilization through strategic investment in the people trusted to responsibly steward these powerful defense technologies for the next generations." — Richard Craven, CEO, Born Defense

The Listing Statement will be made available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ once it has been accepted for filing by the CSE. Shareholders will also be provided with notice of any meeting required to approve the proposed change of business and related matters, in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

There can be no assurance as to the timing of completion of the CSE's review process, the Company's shareholder approval, or the resumption of trading of the Company's securities.

About Born Defense

Silo Wellness (CSE: SILO) is a public company currently transitioning its operations into Born Defense Inc., a national security investment issuer committed to ethical defense finance guided by the Just War Doctrine. The company's restructured business model centers on trade finance, strategic equity investments, and collateral-backed lending for pre-IPO and critical infrastructure ventures globally.

Contact Information

Mike Arnold, President
ir at borndefense (dot) com
541-359-3931
www.SiloWellness.com
www.BornDefense.com

Follow and amplify:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, financial performance, and operational expectations, including the objectives, prospective transaction, market conditions, and strategic plans.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory changes, geopolitical factors, capital availability, and the timing and outcome of the CSE's review of the Listing Statement. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Any such offering will be made only in compliance with applicable laws and through authorized offering documents.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268286

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Born DefenseSILO:CNXCSE:SILOPsychedelics Investing
SILO:CNX
Born Defense
Sign up to get your FREE

Born Defense Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Born Defense

Born Defense


Keep reading...Show less

Psychedelic Healing Right Now & Pharmaceutical Biotech

Silo Wellness Announces LOI to Acquire NUGL/Kaya in a Transaction Valued at CAD $43,289,624.60; CSE to Halt Trading Until Shareholder Approval

Silo Wellness Announces LOI to Acquire NUGL/Kaya in a Transaction Valued at CAD $43,289,624.60; CSE to Halt Trading Until Shareholder Approval

Silo Wellness, Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("SILO") has confirmed its intention to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) ("NUGL" or "TargetCo") in a transaction valued at CAD $43,289,624.60, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the binding Letter of Intent executed on August 28, 2023 in an arms-length transaction.

Terms of the Transaction:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the psychedelic and wellness space, and NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL), a multifaceted Jamaican cannabis and psychedelics lifestyle company, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership through Kaya Group to bring a comprehensive range of psychedelic wellness experiences and retreats in Jamaica. This partnership, executed August 2, 2023, entails a significant transaction that underscores the strategic value of this collaboration.

Key Highlights of the Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jamaica Based Kaya Group Forges Partnership with Silo Wellness for Psychedelic Wellness Experiences and Retreats; Announces Share Exchange Agreement

Jamaica Based Kaya Group Forges Partnership with Silo Wellness for Psychedelic Wellness Experiences and Retreats; Announces Share Exchange Agreement

Kaya Group ("Kaya" or "the Company") (OTC: NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today a strategic partnership with Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo"), a pioneer in the psychedelic and wellness space, to offer a comprehensive range of incomparable psychedelic wellness experiences and retreats in Jamaica. The partnership combines Kaya's three Kaya Herb House retail locations and Gap Café wellness center with Silo's expertise in managing psilocybin wellness retreats in Jamaica's legal psilocybin market.

Key Highlights of the Transaction
Under the terms of the agreement, Silo Wellness acquired 25,081,369 shares of NUGL in exchange for the issuance of 15,293,640 shares of Class A common stock in Silo in this arms-length transaction. In accordance with the agreement, both Silo Wellness and NUGL are bound by conditions that prohibit the transfer or sale of purchased shares for a minimum period of 12 months, unless the shares have been properly registered under the Securities Act or are exempt from registration. Pursuant to CSE Policy 6.2(5), the shares will be issued after five business days (see the Form 9 filed on the CSE website) with price protection at the 20-day VWAP of CAD$0.012. There is no finder's fee and shareholder approval is not required due to the size of the transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a pioneer in psilocybin wellness retreats, is excited to announce its feature this Sunday on a groundbreaking CNN documentary episode of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

The episode, entitled 'Magic Mushrooms: Can They Change Your Mind?' takes an unprecedented step in mainstream media coverage of psychedelic therapies: CNN Correspondent David Culver undergoes psilocybin therapy on camera, providing viewers with a firsthand perspective on the transformative journey. This is a follow-up on Mr. Culver's CNN story featuring Silo Wellness last November.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Via NewMediaWire Moon Equity Holdings Corp. ("MONI" or "the Company") (OTC: MONI) has signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") to divest its BitGift asset to Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), an Oregon-based psychedelics company, for a sum up to CAD$500,000. At closing, MONI plans to allocate the Silo shares as a dividend to MONI existing shareholders, based on a record date to be determined by FINRA.

Moon Equity Holdings CEO, Frank Ottaviani, stated, "We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with Silo Wellness, and we are looking forward to integrating the BitGift platform into Oregon's psilocybin market and beyond. This technology will provide significant value to Silo and its clients. This transaction is timely for MONI as we've been working to finalize our previously announced acquisition of MONI by an aviation company."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE,OTC:LOBEF) (OTCQB: LOBEF) (FSE: LOBE.F) ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place at the St. Regis Toronto on September 18, 2025. Dr. Frederick D Sancilio, CEO of lobe sciences ltd. will be presenting the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting over 20 companies and a curated group of investors for a full day of pre-arranged, targeted 1-on-1 meetings, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dried mushrooms and capsules aligned on a light surface.

Psychedelics Market Update: H1 2025 in Review

The market for psychedelic drugs is emerging as a strategic investment opportunity in healthcare, with forecasts generally placing its value at around US$6.4 billion in 2025.

This burgeoning sector is set for robust, double-digit compound annual growth, significantly driven by North America, which is anticipated to account for approximately 45 to 50 percent of this market.

The first half of 2025 was characterized by clinical advancements and softening policy stances, furthering momentum and contributing to growing market interest.

Keep reading...Show less
Glowing mushrooms with colorful graphs in the background on a dark surface.

US Policy Momentum, Clinical Progress Fueling Psychedelics Market in 2025

When the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ new drug application for MDMA-assisted therapy last August, the initial disappointment cast a shadow over the psychedelics industry.

However, the sector is seeing a resurgence of optimism in 2025 on the back of various US developments.

“The psychedelic industry in 2025 will likely see significant advancements in clinical applications, particularly in treating PTSD, depression, and addiction, as research continues to validate their therapeutic potential,” Dr. Markus Ploesser, chief innovation officer at Open Mind Health, told Microdose in January.

Keep reading...Show less
AVECHO BIOTECHNOLOGY

Avecho and Sandoz enter Exclusive License and Development Agreement to Commercialise CBD for Insomnia in Australia

Avecho Biotechnology Limited (ASX: AVE) (“Avecho” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed an exclusive ten-year development and licensing agreement with Sandoz Group AG (“Sandoz”) for the commercial rights to Avecho’s Phase III cannabidiol (“CBD”) capsule for insomnia in Australia. Avecho retains the rights to commercialise the product in all other territories, with Sandoz granted a first right of refusal for these markets. Avecho’s CBD capsule aims to be the first pharmaceutical CBD product registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) as an over-the-counter medicine, which market forecasts predict could generate sales surpassing US$125M per annum in Australia2.

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways to announce fourth quarter and year-end financial results on February 27th, 2025

Compass management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00pm UK)

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunlit mushrooms growing on forest floor, backlit to show vibrant gills and earthy texture.

Psychedelics Market Forecast: Top Trends for Psychedelics in 2025

The psychedelics investment landscape enters 2025 on a complex path marked by both progress and setbacks.

While the US Food and Drug Association (FDA) continues to support research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, translating promising findings into approved treatments and accessible care is proving challenging.

This is evident in the recent legislative failures in Massachusetts and California, where initiatives aimed at expanding legal access to psychedelics were met with resistance. The FDA's August 2024 rejection of Lykos Therapeutics' midomafetamine for PTSD treatment underscores the rigorous standards required for regulatory approval.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Born Defense
Sign up to get your FREE

Born Defense Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Related News

gold investing

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Base Metals Investing

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Battery Metals Investing

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Base Metals Investing

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Americas Jumps 126 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options