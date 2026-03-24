Sierra Madre Repays US$2.5 Million of First Majestic Loan

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM,OTC:SMDRF) (OTCQX: SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, to date, it has repaid US$2.5 million of the US$5 million non-revolving, secured term loan ("Loan") between First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") and the Company.
Please see the Company's press release dated May 8, 2024 for details of the original loan announcement and the Company's press release dated June 5, 2025 for details of a term extension setting a new maturity date of May 2027.
Alex Langer, Sierra Madre's President and CEO, states: "We are proud to announce the early repayment of half of our loan facility with First Majestic, driven by a strong silver and gold price environment, which has been reflected in an acceleration of cash generation from La Guitarra. This repayment is ahead of schedule and we expect to repay the remainder of the loan in the coming months."
Mr. Langer continued, "We continue to look forward to the next phase of growth with the first stage of the La Guitarra production expansion expected to come on-line at the end of Q2 2026, which is expected to increase throughputs by a minimum of 50% from the current 500 tonnes per day ("tpd") run rate."
Sierra Madre expects to report fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial and operating results in mid-April 2026.
Qualified Person
Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.
About Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM,OTC:SMDRF) (OTCQX: SMDRF) is a precious metals producer and exploration company focused on the operation, exploration, and development of the Guitarra mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Guitarra mine is a permitted underground mine, which includes a 500 tpd processing facility that operated until mid-2018 and restarted commercial production in January 2025.
The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.
Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.
On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,
"Alexander Langer"
Alexander Langer
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
778-820-1189
Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions
The Company's decision to place the mine into commercial production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports from previous operations and the results of test mining and processing. The Company is not basing any production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies and, as a result, there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Guitarra Mine Complex, including increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, including the expected timing of concentrate shipments; the Company increasing production; the Company receiving revenues on a weekly basis and such revenues allowing the Company to comfortably expand to without further capital needs; production and the expected timing and production levels thereof.
The forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that predicted production levels will be achieved and that existing production levels will be maintained.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its future plans as intended, that predicted production levels will be achieved and that existing production levels will be maintained.
Although management of the Company has attempted identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
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