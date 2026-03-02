Shift4 Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Worldline's North American Subsidiaries

Acquisition adds 140,000 merchants across the US and Canada to Shift4's platform, delivering significant cross-sell opportunities

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Bambora Inc, Bambora Holding Corp, Bambora Corp, and Worldline SMB US, Inc (collectively "Bambora North America"), Worldline's (Euronext: WLN) North American subsidiaries.

Bambora North America's gateway platform supports over 140,000 merchants across North America and is integrated with more than 500 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). These customers will now have access to Shift4's end-to-end payments and commerce solutions, creating significant cross-sell opportunities.

"This deal brings a substantial gateway portfolio and payments volume onto Shift4's platform," said Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber. "It follows the same playbook we've used successfully in the past: bringing merchants onto our platform to provide a better payments experience with a streamlined end-to-end commerce solution and the opportunity to cross-sell our full suite of products."

The acquisition strengthens Shift4's footprint across key verticals in North America and advances the company's strategic expansion of its integrated payments and commerce ecosystem.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.

