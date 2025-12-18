Shift4 Celebrates Jared Isaacman's Appointment as NASA Administrator

Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber named Chairman of Board of Directors
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of the company's founder Jared Isaacman to serve as the 15th Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administrator (NASA).
Upon his confirmation, Mr. Isaacman resigned as the Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. CEO Taylor Lauber has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
"We are thrilled for Jared and are eager to witness his exceptional talents and bold vision put to work at NASA. Those of us who have worked closely with Jared over the years have been privileged to see both his ambition and ability to achieve those lofty goals. Now we're excited for America to see what we've known for some time. His achievements will continue to inspire all of us at Shift4 as we drive towards an exciting future," said Taylor.
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218253403/en/
Investor Relations
Tom McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
investors@shift4.com
Paloma Main
Director, Strategy & Investor Relations
investors@shift4.com
Media
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
nhirshberg@shift4.com
ICR
Shift4pr@icrinc.com