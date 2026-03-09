Shift4 Announces Executive Promotions and Leadership Changes

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced several key promotions and leadership changes.

Effective April 1, 2026, Pier Francesco Nervini will become President of Shift4 International. Pier has held multiple senior positions at Global Blue since joining the company in 2014. Most recently, he was Head of Global Accounts and Head of Commercial for Northern Europe. In his new capacity as President of Shift4 International, he will be responsible for all commercial and go-to-market efforts outside of the Americas.

Separately, Timothy Goodwin has been named Chief Payments Officer and is now responsible for all payment technology including the company's gateway and processing platforms globally. Tim joined Shift4 in early 2025 as Senior Vice President of Product, bringing over 20 years' experience in the payments industry. Most recently before joining Shift4, he served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Planet Payments. Prior to that, Tim founded 3C Payments and previously worked in various executive roles at SIX Payment Services.

Lastly, Jay Whalen, Chief Accounting Officer, will be departing the company to pursue an opportunity at a non-competitive company. Filippos Mintiloglitis, who previously led Global External Reporting at Global Blue, will serve as interim CAO throughout the transition. Having led the public company reporting function as a senior leader in the accounting organization of Global Blue, Filippos will bring his technical expertise and international experience to our increasingly global organization.

"We are happy to congratulate Pier and Tim on their new roles and thank Jay for the strong foundation he has built within our finance organization. We are also grateful to be able to leverage Fillipos and his expertise from Global Blue during the integration of the business. The expansion of our executive team and incredible talent is a testament to the continued growth in both quality and scale of our business," said Taylor Lauber, Chairman & CEO of Shift4.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .

