NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. Sherritt International Corporation a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted. “Our fourth quarter results capped a year of ...

S:CA,SHERF