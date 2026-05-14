Shell plc - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2025

Shell plc Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2025

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2025
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as "Shell") for the year 2025 as required under the UK's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft) and is furnished with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") according to Section 13(q) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Report is available for download from www.Shell.com/payments.

Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments are not artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government
Government includes any national, regional, or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project
Payments are reported at a project level except those payments that are not attributable to a specific project which are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession, or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types:

Production entitlements
These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2025, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses
These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.

Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge, or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

Other
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on a cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value, or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments [1]

Summary Report (in USD)
Countries: Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Europe              
Albania                        –                           –                           –                       –                228,097                       –                228,097
Bulgaria                        –                           –                           –            658,383                145,695                       –                804,078
Germany                        –           77,755,904                           –                       –                           –                       –           77,755,904
Italy                        –             3,351,499           74,686,060                       –           66,336,536                       –         144,374,094
Norway   2,120,072,656      1,649,751,614                           –                       –                           –                       –      3,769,824,270
United Kingdom                        –         110,374,110                           –                       –           11,857,193                       –         122,231,303
Asia              
Brunei          3,313,159           40,519,441             7,202,519                       –                           –                       –           51,035,119
China                        –           18,523,634                           –                       –                           –                       –           18,523,634
India                        –          -14,562,223                           –                       –                           –                       –          -14,562,223
Kazakhstan                        –         256,637,895                           –                       –                           –                       –         256,637,895
Malaysia   1,691,805,666         285,593,040         405,405,924                       –                           –                       –      2,382,804,630
Middle East              
Oman      576,872,405      3,412,390,365                    900,000        3,990,162,769
Qatar   1,479,379,939      1,401,933,995                           –                       –           31,476,961                       –      2,912,790,895
Oceania              
Australia                        –      1,445,905,137         358,637,902                       –           13,413,472            461,434      1,818,417,944
Africa              
Egypt                        –         155,405,582                           –         6,042,288                           –                       –         161,447,870
Nigeria   1,237,467,592         236,994,532         454,028,549                       –           87,895,758                       –      2,016,386,431
Sao Tome and Principe                        –                           –                           –                       –                200,000                       –                200,000
Tanzania                        –                           –                           –                       –                142,811                       –                142,811
Tunisia                        –             3,083,119             1,785,824                       –                           –                       –             4,868,943
North America              
Canada                        –         109,370,682             4,882,029                       –             1,542,623                       –         115,795,334
Mexico                        –                           –                           –                       –               -137,827                       –               -137,827
United States of America                        –          -23,901,400      1,120,356,065                       –           20,817,759            860,822      1,118,133,246
South America              
Argentina        34,615,936             1,880,988         136,470,329                       –                335,780                       –         173,303,033
Brazil      459,707,687         865,744,450      1,203,877,226     338,891,043      1,385,827,494                       –      4,254,047,901
Colombia                        –                           –                           –                       –                488,120                       –                488,120
Trinidad and Tobago      433,047,898                784,943                631,618       15,000,000           11,750,134                       –         461,214,593
Grand Total   8,036,282,937    10,037,537,308      3,767,964,045     360,591,715      1,633,220,604         1,322,256    23,836,918,866
  1. The figures in this Report are rounded.

Albania

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                              
DEGA E THESARIT BERAT                  –                  –                  –                  –          228,097                     –          228,097
Total                  –                  –                  –                  –          228,097                     –          228,097

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                              
ALBANIA OPERATED                  –                  –                  –                  –          228,097                     –          228,097
Total                  –                  –                  –                  –          228,097                     –          228,097
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Bulgaria

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                 
MINISTRY OF ENERGY BULGARIA                  –                  –                  –          658,383          145,695                     –          804,078
Total                  –                  –                  –          658,383          145,695                     –          804,078

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                 
KHAN TERVEL                  –                  –                  –          658,383          145,695                     –          804,078
Total                  –                  –                  –          658,383          145,695                     –          804,078
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Germany

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                              
FEDERAL CENTRAL TAX OFFICE                  –     73,722,167                  –                  –                  –                     –     73,722,167
MUNICIPALITY OF COLOGNE                  –         -564,461                  –                  –                  –                     –         -564,461
MUNICIPALITY OF WESSELING                  –         -836,944                  –                  –                  –                     –         -836,944
TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG                  –       5,435,141                  –                  –                  –                     –       5,435,141
Total                  –     77,755,904                  –                  –                  –                     –     77,755,904

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                              
DEUTSCHE Shell HOLDING GmbH                  –     77,755,904                  –                  –                  –                     –     77,755,904
Total                  –     77,755,904                  –                  –                  –                     –     77,755,904
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Italy

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                    
CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –          822,781                  –                     –                     –          822,781
CORLETO PERTICARA MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –       2,310,677                  –                     –                     –       2,310,677
ENI SPA                  –                     –                     –                  –          435,200                     –          435,200
GORGOGLIONE MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –          355,489                  –                     –                     –          355,489
GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –          470,161                  –                     –                     –          470,161
MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –          352,620                  –                     –                     –          352,620
MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –          117,540                  –                     –                     –          117,540
MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –          117,540                  –                     –                     –          117,540
REGIONE BASILICATA                  –                     –     44,567,378                  –     61,369,377                     –    105,936,754
TESORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO                  –       3,351,499     22,310,135                  –          808,495                     –     26,470,129
VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY                  –                     –       3,261,739                  –       3,723,464                     –       6,985,203
Total                  –       3,351,499     74,686,060                  –     66,336,536                     –    144,374,094

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                    
UPSTREAM ASSETS                  –       3,351,499     74,686,060                  –     66,336,536                     –    144,374,094
Total                  –       3,351,499     74,686,060                  –     66,336,536                     –    144,374,094
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Norway

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                         
EQUINOR ASA   869,052,105  [A]                      –                  –                  –                  –                     –       869,052,105
PETORO AS 1,251,020,551                      [B]                      –                  –                  –                  –                     –    1,251,020,551
SKATTEETATEN                          – 1,649,751,614                  –                  –                  –                     –    1,649,751,614
Total     2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614                  –                  –                  –                     –    3,769,824,270

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                            
ORMEN LANGE 2,120,072,656 [C]                      –                  –                  –                  –                     –    2,120,072,656
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                            
A/S NORSKE Shell                            – 1,649,751,614                  –                  –                  –                     –    1,649,751,614
Total        2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614                  –                  –                  –                     –    3,769,824,270
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  1. Includes payment in kind of $869,052,105 for 12,508 KBOE valuated at market price.
  2. Includes payment in kind of $1,251,020,551 for 18,006 KBOE valuated at market price.
  3. Includes payment in kind of $2,120,072,656 for 30,514 KBOE valuated at market price.

United Kingdom

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                     
HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS                  –     110,374,110                  –                  –                     –                     –       110,374,110
NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY                  –                      –                  –                  –     11,650,563                     –        11,650,563
THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND                  –                      –                  –                  –          206,630                     –             206,630
Total                  –     110,374,110                  –                  –     11,857,193                     –       122,231,303

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                     
BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS                  –     -51,981,053                  –                  –          632,416                     –       -51,348,637
EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS                  –                      –                  –                  –       1,688,819                     –          1,688,819
OFFSHORE OPERATED                  –                      –                  –                  –       2,457,930                     –          2,457,930
ONEGAS WEST                  –                      –                  –                  –       2,769,338                     –          2,769,338
WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED                  –                      –                  –                  –          983,512                     –             983,512
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                     
Shell U.K. LIMITED                  –     162,355,163                  –                  –       3,325,177                     –       165,680,340
Total                  –     110,374,110                  –                  –     11,857,193                     –       122,231,303
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Brunei

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                
MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY                  –     40,519,441                     –                –                –                     –        40,519,441
PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM    3,313,159                     –       7,202,519                –                –                     –        10,515,678
Total    3,313,159     40,519,441       7,202,519                –                –                     –        51,035,119

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                     
Shell DEEPWATER BORNEO B.V.                       –     35,956,751                     –                –                –                     –        35,956,751
Shell EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI B.V.         3,313,159       4,562,690       7,202,519                –                –                     –        15,078,368
Total         3,313,159     40,519,441       7,202,519                –                –                     –        51,035,119
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

China

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                  
TIANJIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU                  –       10,780,173                  –                  –                  –                     –        10,780,173
YULIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU                  –         7,743,461                  –                  –                  –                     –          7,743,461
Total                  –       18,523,634                  –                  –                  –                     –        18,523,634

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                  
Shell CHINA EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY LTD                  –       18,523,634                  –                  –                  –                     –        18,523,634
Total                  –       18,523,634                  –                  –                  –                     –        18,523,634
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

India

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                             
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT                  –    -14,562,223                  –                –                –                     –       -14,562,223
Total                  –    -14,562,223                  –                –                –                     –       -14,562,223

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                             
BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED                  –    -14,562,223                  –                –                –                     –       -14,562,223
Total                  –    -14,562,223                  –                –                –                     –       -14,562,223
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Kazakhstan

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                  
TAX COMITEE IN ATYRAU                  –       44,351,823                  –                  –                  –                     –        44,351,823
WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE                  –     212,286,072                  –                  –                  –                     –       212,286,072
Total                  –     256,637,895                  –                  –                  –                     –       256,637,895

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                  
KARACHAGANAK                  –     212,286,072                  –                  –                  –                     –       212,286,072
NORTH CASPIAN SEA                  –       44,351,823                  –                  –                  –                     –        44,351,823
Total                  –     256,637,895                  –                  –                  –                     –       256,637,895
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Malaysia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                               
LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI                          –     285,593,040                        –                  –                  –                     –       285,593,040
MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS                          –                      – 385,269,243 [A]                  –                  –                     –       385,269,243
PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN. BHD.     99,864,493    [B]                      –                        –                  –                  –                     –        99,864,493
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD   845,231,131  [C]                      –         20,136,682                  –                  –                     –       865,367,812
PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN.BHD.   746,710,042  [D]                      –                        –                  –                  –                     –       746,710,042
Total     1,691,805,666     285,593,040       405,405,924                  –                  –                     –    2,382,804,630

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                                 
SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED                           –       15,384,648              929,077                  –                  –                     –        16,313,725
SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,089,763,624 [E]     129,881,545 264,887,071 [F]                  –                  –                     –    1,484,532,240
SARAWAK OIL AND GAS    602,042,041   [G]     127,896,684 139,589,776 [H]                  –                  –                     –       869,528,501
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                                 
SABAH Shell PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED                           –         3,846,422                        –                  –                  –                     –          3,846,422
SARAWAK Shell BERHAD                           –         1,956,613                        –                  –                  –                     –          1,956,613
Shell ENERGY ASIA LIMITED                           –         2,070,079                        –                  –                  –                     –          2,070,079
Shell OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC                           –           418,556                        –                  –                  –                     –             418,556
Shell SABAH SELATAN SENDIRIAN BERHAD                           –         4,138,495                        –                  –                  –                     –          4,138,495
Total       1,691,805,666     285,593,040       405,405,924                  –                  –                     –    2,382,804,630
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  1. Includes payment in kind of $290,279,641 for 3,911 KBOE valuated at market price and $94,989,601 for 5,021 KBOE valuated at fixed price.
  2. Includes payment in kind of $78,413,013 for 3,143 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $21,451,480 for 247 KBOE valuated at market price.
  3. Includes payment in kind of $782,926,973 for 10,575 KBOE valuated at market price and $110,524,567 for 5,960 KBOE valuated at fixed price.
  4. Includes payment in kind of $480,500,276 for 6,501 KBOE valuated at market price and $266,209,765 for 14,220 KBOE valuated at fixed price.
  5. Includes payment in kind of $1,089,763,624 for 14,572 KBOE valuated at market price.
  6. Includes payment in kind of $259,666,784 for 3,467 KBOE valuated at market price.
  7. Includes payment in kind of $455,147,345 for 23,323 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $195,115,105 for 2,752 KBOE valuated at market price.
  8. Includes payment in kind of $94,989,601 for 5,021 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $30,612,857 for 443 KBOE valuated at market price.

Oman

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                        
MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERALS   576,872,405  [A]                      –                 –                 –                     –                     –       576,872,405
MINISTRY OF FINANCE                          – 3,391,341,601                 –                 –          900,000                     –    3,392,241,601
THE SECRETARIAT GENERAL FOR TAXATION MINISTRY OF FINANCE                          –       21,048,764                 –                 –                     –                     –        21,048,764
Total        576,872,405 3,412,390,365                 –                 –          900,000                     –    3,990,162,769

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                        
BLOCK 6 CONCESSION                          – 3,391,341,601                 –                 –                     –                     –    3,391,341,601
BLOCK 10 CONCESSION   576,872,405  [A]       21,048,764                 –                 –          400,000                     –       598,321,168
BLOCK 11 CONCESSION                          –                      –                 –                 –          500,000                     –             500,000
Total        576,872,405 3,412,390,365                 –                 –          900,000                     –    3,990,162,769
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  1. Includes payment in kind of $518,222,403 for 7,294 KBOE valuated at Gov. selling price and of $58,650,002 for 4,477 KBOE valuated at fixed price.

Qatar

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                          
QATARENERGY   1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995                  –                  –     31,476,961                     –    2,912,790,895
Total   1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995                  –                  –     31,476,961                     –    2,912,790,895

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                          
PEARL GTL   1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995                  –                  –     31,476,961                     –    2,912,790,895
Total   1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995                  –                  –     31,476,961                     –    2,912,790,895
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Australia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                        
AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE                  – 1,445,905,137                     –                  –                     –                     –    1,445,905,137
BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL                  –                      –                     –                  –          226,326                     –             226,326
FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY, SCIENCE AND RESOURCES                  –                      –     71,579,702                  –          115,311                     –        71,695,012
QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE                  –                      –                     –                  –          853,606                     –             853,606
QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES                  –                      –                     –                  –          513,172                     –             513,172
QUEENSLAND REVENUE OFFICE                  –                      –    287,058,200                  –                     –                     –       287,058,200
RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND                  –                      –                     –                  –       1,863,345                     –          1,863,345
WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL                  –                      –                     –                  –       9,841,711          461,434        10,303,145
Total                  – 1,445,905,137    358,637,902                  –     13,413,472          461,434    1,818,417,944

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                        
NORTH WEST SHELF                  –                      –     71,579,702                  –                     –                     –        71,579,702
PRELUDE                  –                      –                     –                  –          115,311                     –             115,311
QGC                  –     659,476,027    287,058,200                  –     13,298,161          461,434       960,293,822
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                        
Shell AUSTRALIA PTY LTD                        786,429,110                                                                                            786,429,110
Total                  – 1,445,905,137    358,637,902                  –     13,413,472          461,434    1,818,417,944
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Egypt

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                        
EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION                  –     155,405,582                     –       6,042,288                  –                     –       161,447,870
Total                  –     155,405,582                     –       6,042,288                  –                     –       161,447,870

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                        
EGYPT OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT                  –     155,405,582                     –                     –                  –                     –       155,405,582
EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION                  –                      –                     –       5,000,000                  –                     –          5,000,000
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                        
Shell EGYPT N.V.                  –                      –                     –       1,042,288                  –                     –          1,042,288
Total                  –     155,405,582                     –       6,042,288                  –                     –       161,447,870
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Nigeria

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                                   
FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE                           –   236,994,532  [A]                          –             –                     –                     –       236,994,532
NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE                           –                          –                          –             –       2,397,000                     –          2,397,000
NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION                           –                          –                          –             –     85,498,758                     –        85,498,758
NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1,237,467,592 [B]                          –                          –             –                     –                     –    1,237,467,592
NIGERIAN UPSTREAM PETROLEUM REGULATORY COMMISSION                           –                          –   454,028,549  [C]             –                     –                     –       454,028,549
Total       1,237,467,592        236,994,532        454,028,549             –     87,895,758                     –    2,016,386,431

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                                   
EAST ASSET    238,832,621   [D]                          –                          –             –                     –                     –       238,832,621
OML144                           –                          –                          –             –       7,642,550                     –          7,642,550
PSC 1993 (OPL209/OML133)                           –     93,824,926    [E]                          –             –                     –                     –        93,824,926
PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)     689,820,582    [F] 123,713,854 [G]   387,429,297  [H]             –     58,877,045                     –    1,259,840,778
WEST ASSET      308,814,389     [I]                          –                          –             –                     –                     –       308,814,389
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                                   
THE Shell PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED                           –          19,455,752          66,599,252             –     21,376,163                     –       107,431,167
Total       1,237,467,592        236,994,532        454,028,549             –     87,895,758                     –    2,016,386,431
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  1. Includes payment in kind of $217,538,780 for 3,121 KBOE valued at market price.
  2. Includes payment in kind of $1,237,467,592 for 22,346 KBOE valued at market price.
  3. Includes payment in kind of $387,429,297 for 5,442 KBOE valuated at market price.
  4. Includes payment in kind of $238,832,621 for 8,726 KBOE valuated at market price.
  5. Includes payment in kind of $93,824,926 for 1,330 KBOE valuated at market price.
  6. Includes payment in kind of $689,820,582 for 9,634 KBOE valuated at market price.
  7. Includes payment in kind of $123,713,854 for 1,791 KBOE valuated at market price.
  8. Includes payment in kind of $387,429,297 for 5,442 KBOE valuated at market price.
  9. Includes payment in kind of $308,814,389 for 3,986 KBOE valuated at market price.

Sao Tome and Principe

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                      
AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO DE SÃO TOMÉ E PRÍNCIPE                       –                  –                  –                  –          200,000                     –             200,000
Total                       –                  –                  –                  –          200,000                     –             200,000

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                      
DEEPWATER BLOCK 4                       –                  –                  –                  –          200,000                     –             200,000
Total                       –                  –                  –                  –          200,000                     –             200,000
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Tanzania

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                      
PETROLEUM UPSTREAM REGULATORY AUTHORITY                       –                  –                  –                  –          142,811                     –             142,811
Total                       –                  –                  –                  –          142,811                     –             142,811

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                      
BLOCK 1 AND 4                       –                  –                  –                  –          142,811                     –             142,811
Total                       –                  –                  –                  –          142,811                     –             142,811
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Tunisia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                     
ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITÉS PÉTROLIÈRES                  –                      –     534,110 [A]                  –                  –                     –             534,110
LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES  DU LAC                  –         3,083,119       1,251,714                  –                  –                     –          4,334,833
Total                  –         3,083,119       1,785,824                  –                  –                     –          4,868,943

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                     
HASDRUBAL CONCESSION                  –         3,083,119 1,785,824 [A]                  –                  –                     –          4,868,943
Total                  –         3,083,119       1,785,824                  –                  –                     –          4,868,943
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  1. Includes payment in kind of $534,110 for 11 KBOE valuated at market price.

Canada

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                        
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA                  –                      –          173,471                  –          227,225                     –             400,697
MINISTRY OF FINANCE (BRITISH COLUMBIA)                  –                      –       4,708,558                  –          640,989                     –          5,349,547
MINISTRY OF JOBS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION                  –                      –                     –                  –          674,408                     –             674,408
PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA                  –       38,275,621                     –                  –                     –                     –        38,275,621
RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA                  –       71,095,062                     –                  –                     –                     –        71,095,062
Total                  –     109,370,682       4,882,029                  –       1,542,623                     –       115,795,334

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                        
ATHABASCA OIL SANDS                  –     109,370,682                     –                  –                     –                     –       109,370,682
GREATER DEEP BASIN                  –                      –          173,471                  –          227,225                     –             400,697
GROUNDBIRCH                  –                      –       4,708,558                  –       1,315,397                     –          6,023,955
Total                  –     109,370,682       4,882,029                  –       1,542,623                     –       115,795,334
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Mexico

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                 
SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN TRIBUTARIA                  –                  –                  –                  –         -137,827                     –            -137,827
Total                  –                  –                  –                  –         -137,827                     –            -137,827

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                 
MEXICO EXPLORATION DEEPWATER                  –                  –                  –                  –         -137,827                     –            -137,827
Total                  –                  –                  –                  –         -137,827                     –            -137,827
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

United States of America

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                        
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS                  –           233,960                     –                  –                     –                     –             233,960
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE                  –     -25,200,518                     –                  –                     –                     –       -25,200,518
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT                  –                      –                     –                  –                     –          860,822             860,822
OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE                  –                      – 1,120,356,065                  –     20,817,759                     –    1,141,173,823
STATE OF LOUISIANA                  –         1,065,158                     –                  –                     –                     –          1,065,158
Total                  –     -23,901,400 1,120,356,065                  –     20,817,759          860,822    1,118,133,246

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                        
GULF OF AMERICA (CENTRAL)                  –                      – 1,045,021,964                  –       4,293,859                     –    1,049,315,823
GULF OF AMERICA (WEST)                  –                      –     75,334,101                  –                     –                     –        75,334,101
GULF OF AMERICA EXPLORATION                  –                      –                     –                  –     16,339,580                     –        16,339,580
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                        
Shell EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY                  –           249,354                     –                  –                     –                     –             249,354
Shell FRONTIER OIL AND GAS INC.                  –           306,710                     –                  –                     –                     –             306,710
Shell OFFSHORE INC.                  –           509,094                     –                  –          184,320          860,822          1,554,236
Shell PETROLEUM INC.                  –     -25,200,518                     –                  –                     –                     –       -25,200,518
Shell USA INC.                  –           233,960                     –                  –                     –                     –             233,960
Total                  –     -23,901,400 1,120,356,065                  –     20,817,759          860,822    1,118,133,246
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Argentina

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                        
AGENCIA DE RECAUDACIÓN Y CONTROL ADUANERO                          –    1,880,988                     –                  –                  –                     –          1,880,988
GAS Y PETRÓLEO DEL NEUQUÉN S.A.     34,615,936    [A]                  –                     –                  –                  –                     –        34,615,936
PROVINCIA DE SALTA                          –                  –       2,568,298                  –                  –                     –          2,568,298
PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUÉN                          –                  –    133,902,031                  –       335,780                     –       134,237,811
Total          34,615,936    1,880,988    136,470,329                  –       335,780                     –       173,303,033

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                        
ACAMBUCO                          –                  –       2,568,298                  –                  –                     –          2,568,298
ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS     34,615,936    [A]                  –    133,902,031                  –       335,780                     –       168,853,747
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                        
Shell ARGENTINA S.A.                          –    1,880,988                     –                  –                  –                     –          1,880,988
Total          34,615,936    1,880,988    136,470,329                  –       335,780                     –       173,303,033
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  1. Includes payment in kind of $34,615,936 for 580 KBOE valuated at market price.

Brazil

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                                       
AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO GÁS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTÍVEIS                          –                      –                        –       3,968,640                       –                     –          3,968,640
MINISTÉRIO DA FAZENDA                          –                      –   1,203,877,226                     –   1,385,827,494                     –    2,589,704,720
PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO S.A.   459,707,687  [A]                      –                        –    334,922,404                       –                     –       794,630,091
RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL                          –     865,744,450                        –                     –                       –                     –       865,744,450
Total        459,707,687     865,744,450   1,203,877,226    338,891,043   1,385,827,494                     –    4,254,047,901

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                                       
BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS                          –                      –                        –       3,968,640          2,493,180                     –          6,461,820
BC-10                          –                      –        30,470,273                     –          1,049,230                     –        31,519,503
BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA                          –                      –                        –                     –             420,504                     –             420,504
BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11,BM-S-11A, ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA AND ATAPU     21,415,909    [B]                      –      777,863,823     49,144,667   1,381,864,580                     –    2,230,288,979
JUBARTE PRE-SAL                          –                      –             473,023                     –                       –                     –             473,023
LIBRA PSC AND MERO   438,291,778  [C]                      –      395,070,107    285,777,737                       –                     –    1,119,139,622
Entity level payments                                                                                                                                                                       
Shell BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA.                          –     865,744,450                       –                       –                     –       865,744,450
Total        459,707,687     865,744,450   1,203,877,226    338,891,043   1,385,827,494                     –    4,254,047,901
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  1. Includes payment in kind of $459,707,687 for 7,627 KBOE valuated at market price.
  2. Includes payment in kind of $21,415,909 for 357 KBOE valuated at market price.
  3. Includes payment in kind of $438,291,778 for 7,270 KBOE valuated at market price.

Colombia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                 
AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS                  –                  –                  –                  –          488,120                     –             488,120
Total                  –                  –                  –                  –          488,120                     –             488,120

 Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                 
COLOMBIA EXPLORATION OPERATED                  –                  –                  –                  –          488,120                     –             488,120
Total                  –                  –                  –                  –          488,120                     –             488,120
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Trinidad and Tobago

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Governments                                                                                                                                                         
MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY INDUSTRIES     370,527,278                  –       631,618     15,000,000     11,750,134                     –       397,909,029
MINISTRY OF FINANCE                       –       784,943                  –                     –                     –                     –             784,943
NGC EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INVESTMENTS LIMITED       62,520,620                  –                  –                     –                     –                     –        62,520,620
Total     433,047,898       784,943       631,618     15,000,000     11,750,134                     –       461,214,593

Project Reports (in USD)

  Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Projects                                                                                                                                                         
BLOCK 5C       84,719,937                  –                  –                     –       1,807,202                     –        86,527,139
CENTRAL BLOCK                       –       784,943       631,618                     –                     –                     –          1,416,561
COLIBRI     170,033,758                  –                  –                     –       3,520,166                     –       173,553,924
DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA                       –                  –                  –                     –          559,194                     –             559,194
EAST COAST MARINE AREA     104,452,047                  –                  –                     –       2,220,437                     –       106,672,484
EXPLORATION                       –                  –                  –                     –          345,905                     –             345,905
MANATEE                       –                  –                  –     15,000,000          892,499                     –        15,892,499
NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1       73,842,155                  –                  –                     –       2,404,732                     –        76,246,887
Total     433,047,898       784,943       631,618     15,000,000     11,750,134                     –       461,214,593
  1. For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Cautionary note
The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Group" are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms "joint venture", "joint operation", "joint arrangements", and "associates" may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.


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