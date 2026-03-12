Shell plc files Form 20-F with SEC

Shell plc filed 2025 Form 20-F with SEC
March 12, 2026

Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, ("2025 Form 20-F"), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2026.

The 2025 Form 20-F can be viewed online or downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report or www.sec.gov.

Shell plc also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2025, ("2025 Annual Report and Accounts") on March 12, 2026. 

The 2025 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at 
www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report.

Printed copies of the 2025 Form 20-F will be available from April 27, 2026, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report/order-printed-annual-reports.


Enquiries
UK/ International Media Relations: +44 20 7934 5550 
Americas Media Relations: Contact Shell US Media Team


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shell shel nyse:shel oil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Cargo ship at sea with digital security locks overlay.

Beyond Oil, Middle East Crisis Ripples Across Global Commodities

The war raging in the Middle East is sending shock waves across global commodity markets, disrupting far more than just oil and gas.As the conflict enters its second week, the near shutdown of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is beginning to affect a wide range of materials essential to... Keep Reading...
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next?

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his outlook for oil prices and stocks as the Iran war continues. "The key thing is how long does it last and what is the reason that they want the war," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Oil barrel with rising graph arrow, indicating increased prices or growth.

IEA Considers Record Oil Reserve Release Following Hormuz Disruptions

Global energy officials are weighing the largest coordinated release of emergency oil reserves ever proposed as supply disruptions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict continue to disrupt global markets, according to an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal.Officials familiar with... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 11, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports results from diamond drill hole AB25-009 completed at the Thmei North copper target on the Andong Bor mineral exploration license in Cambodia. The... Keep Reading...
QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") today announced the completion of Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 to a depth of 711 metres at its West-Advocate hydrogen project in Nova Scotia. Drilling intersected a persistent hydrogen-bearing system... Keep Reading...
Stacked oil barrels with red upward arrow graph against a corrugated background.

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

Global oil and gas prices rallied sharply over the weekend as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled energy markets and triggered fears of a major supply disruption. Benchmark crude prices surged to their highest levels in years, with traders pricing in the possibility of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

Related News

precious metals investing

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

precious metals investing

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Taking Key Steps to Advance Position in Prolific Gold Belt

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement