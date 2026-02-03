SHARPLINK ANNOUNCES CORPORATE NAME CHANGE

Sharplink, Inc. (formerly SharpLink Gaming, Inc.) (Nasdaq: SBET) ("Sharplink" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether ("ETH") and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced that it has officially changed its corporate name to Sharplink, Inc., effective February 3, 2026.

The name change reflects the Company's continued evolution and broader strategic focus. The change was effected through an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.

The Company's business operations, capitalization, board of directors and executive leadership remain unchanged as a result of the name change.

About Sharplink, Inc.

Sharplink, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is one of the world's largest publicly traded companies to adopt ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to Ethereum, the world's leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset. Learn more at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, goals and expectations regarding the Company's strategy and potential partnerships, and other statements accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to repurchase additional shares of SharpLink's common stock through its stock repurchase program, potential use of the Company's ATM facility, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company's accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are generally required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for other certain types of crypto assets, the Company uses the historical costs less impairment model. This model may require the Company to record an associated impairment charge reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of the crypto assets below the cost value at which the Company's crypto assets are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT:

SharpLink's Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza | Elevate IR
Phone: (720) 330-2829
Email: ir@sharplink.com

SharpLink's Media Contact:
Email: media@sharplink.com


