Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc. ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco") (OTCQX: CRLBF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of Columbia Care common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.25 based upon Cresco's March 24, 2022 closing price of $5.82 . Upon completion of the transaction, Cresco shareholders will own approximately 65% and Columbia Care shareholders will own only 35% of the combined company.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Weiss Law is investigating whether: (i) Columbia Care's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Columbia Care's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it completed the submission of its application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on March 23, 2022 .

Adastra Holdings Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

A Dealer's License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities:

  • Procure controlled substances, including by import, synthesis, propagation, cultivation, and harvesting of psychedelic mushrooms for Psilocybin extraction;
  • Research and manufacture controlled substances such as Psilocybin and Psilocin;
  • Business-to-business sale of controlled substances, including by export

Known as a high-capacity processor of cannabis concentrates and extract products, and co-manufacturer for sought after Canadian brands, Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps to become a licensed tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT, and LSD. When the Dealer's License is formally approved, Adastra expects to conduct the majority of this work out of its 13,500 square foot, purpose-built extraction, and production facility located in Langley, BC .

The Dealer's License application was originally filed in September, 2021 with a Health Canada audit performed on March 9, 2022 . Adastra responded to Health Canada's request for more information and successfully submitted its Dealer's License application on March 23 . Unless Health Canada comes back with an additional request for information, the Company expects the Dealer's License to be received by early April 2022 .

"We see the expansion of our capabilities as a significant opportunity for Adastra's partners and shareholders," said Michael Forbes , Director and CEO, Adastra. "We are known in the cannabis industry as a reliable partner to many licensed producers and believe broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will strengthen our cash flow and profitability. We are excited for what the future holds at Adastra."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the anticipated grant of the Dealer's License by Health Canada; the activities that the Company could conduct with a Dealer's License; the Company's expectations to conduct a majority of its work out of the extraction and production facility in Langley, BC upon approval of the Dealer's License; the effect that broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will have on the Company's cash flow and profitability; the changing regulations surrounding certain psychedelics and associated treatments; societal acceptance of psychedelic treatments; the ability of the Company to conduct testing, production, or sales of any compounds beyond cannabis; and the ability of the Company to work with partners such as medical doctors, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies if it is permitted to conduct extraction research and develop psychedelic compounds. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding multiple controlled substances; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Green Thumb Industries Continues Community Investment Initiatives with Donation to Olive-Harvey College in Chicago

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, is expanding its partnership with Olive-Harvey College by donating $200,000 to support the school's cannabis education program. The program provides training, scholarships, equipment, staffing and industry access to help create a more diverse workforce within the cannabis industry. Olive-Harvey is a community college on the southeast side of Chicago and is part of the City Colleges of Chicago.

The donation was made on behalf of Green Thumb's Growing for Good social impact program and fulfills the Company's Social Equity Inclusion plan requirement for Illinois' early approval adult-use cultivation license holders. Green Thumb chose to partner with Olive-Harvey College, which has the only credit-approved cannabis training program in Chicago, to further the impact the school is making to prepare Black and Brown students for a career in cannabis while strengthening diversity in the industry​​.

Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Cash Flow

Company reports 73% year-over-year revenue growth and 219% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all comparisons to prior quarters and the prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP.

Cresco Labs to Become the New Leader in Cannabis with the Acquisition of Columbia Care

Transformational deal will combine best-in-class wholesale, retail and operations with an expanded strategic footprint in the largest and fastest growing markets in cannabis

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company ") and Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (" Columbia Care ") announced today they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which Cresco Labs will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (the " Columbia Care Shares ") of Columbia Care (the "Transaction" ). Subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, the Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Experts: Cannabis Opportunity in Mexico Intriguing, but Still Years Away

Mexico has been called one of the next frontiers for the cannabis industry. The emerging economy seems open to the possibility of a fully legalized cannabis program, and that has attracted investor attention.

In a February panel, experts gathered to discuss what may be on the horizon when it comes to Mexico and its cannabis future. The panel was hosted online by the Arcview Group, a cannabis investment association.

Aurora Cannabis Advances Premiumization Strategy by Acquiring Thrive Cannabis, and its Award-Winning Greybeard Brand, in a Margin Accretive Transaction

  • Thrive's highly experienced and trusted cannabis team in craft cultivation, product innovation, and operational execution will lead Aurora's Canadian recreational business
  • Expands Aurora's brand offering with Greybeard, an award-winning, super-premium, high margin brand regarded for its budtender appreciation
  • Transaction is expected to close in Aurora's Q4 fiscal 2022, contribute immediate positive EBITDA and support Aurora's goal to reach EBITDA profitability in the first half of fiscal 2023

NASDAQ | TSX : ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is pleased to announce today that the Company has reached an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TerraFarma Inc. (parent company of Thrive Cannabis) (" Thrive ") (the " Transaction "). The Transaction is based upon aggregate consideration of $38 million (the " Initial Consideration ") payable in cash and Aurora common shares (" Aurora Shares "), plus two earnout amounts (the " Earnout Consideration ") payable in Aurora Shares or cash (at the election of Aurora), if applicable, based on Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of closing of the Transaction.

