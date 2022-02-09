Energy Investing News

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cenovus Energy Inc. . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Cenovus and certain of its officers andor directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cenovus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 8, 2022, Cenovus posted a quarterly loss, primarily due to a non-cash impairment of C$1.9 billion ($1.50 billion) in the U.S. manufacturing segment, related to operational issues at two refineries.

On this news, Cenovus's stock price fell $1.05 per share, or 6.8%, to close at $14.40 per share on February 8, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cenovus Energy Inc. Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVE). Investors who purchased Cenovus shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cve .

The investigation concerns whether Cenovus and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Cenovus announces 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered record oil sands production in the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to total upstream output of more than 825,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and almost 792,000 BOEd 1 for the full year. The company generated fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of $2.2 billion and adjusted funds flow of $1.9 billion. With free funds flow of $1.1 billion in the quarter, and proceeds from recent divestitures, net debt was below $9.6 billion at year end, a reduction of more than $1.4 billion from the end of the third quarter and $3.5 billion in 2021 following the acquisition of Husky Energy. Total long-term debt was $12.4 billion as at December 31, 2021, down nearly $1.7 billion from January 1, 2021, and expected to decrease by approximately US$384 million on February 9 when Cenovus redeems the remaining principal amount of its notes due in 2023 and 2024. As part of its plan to enhance shareholder returns, Cenovus continues to buy back common shares under its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) and as of February 7 had repurchased approximately 26 million common shares at a volume weighted price of $16.31 per share.

"In our first year as a combined company we delivered exceptional operational performance at our upstream business, successfully integrated the assets acquired in the Husky transaction and aggressively reduced debt, creating a stronger company," said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "We exceeded our expected transaction synergies and enhanced shareholder returns, doubling our quarterly dividend and commencing our share buyback program. In addition, we're well positioned to consider future opportunities to further enhance returns for our shareholders."

PrairieSky Announces Record Quarterly Funds From Operations, 2021 Annual Results and 33% Dividend Increase

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce fourth quarter (" Q4 2021 ") and year end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 33% increase in its annual dividend to $0.48 per common share.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Parex Resources Announces Increase to PDP and 2P Per Share Reserves, Declaration of Increased Q1 2022 Dividend, and Provides NCIB Update

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2021, as well as provide an operational update. The Company also announces the declaration of a first quarter 2022 regular dividend of CAD$0.14 per common share to be paid on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022, representing a 12% increase from the Company's fourth quarter 2021 regular dividend. Also, in 2022, the Company expects to purchase the maximum allowable common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid program ("NCIB"). Parex has purchased the maximum allowable common shares under its NCIBs for the previous three years.

The financial and operational information contained below is based on the Company's unaudited estimated results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All currency amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Friday, March 4, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Sasanof-1 Milestone – Final Regulatory Approval For Drilling

Global Oil and Gas (ASX:GLV) is pleased to announce that Western Gas has now secured all necessary Government approvals required to drill the Sasanof-1 exploration well on the North West Shelf.

