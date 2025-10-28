ServiceNow Unites Intelligent Workflows and Open Models with NVIDIA Technologies to Scale Trusted AI Across Industries

New Apriel 2.0 model built on NVIDIA Nemotron will deliver AI reasoning and multimodal capabilities to enterprises in a faster, smaller, more cost-efficient footprint

ServiceNow and NVIDIA will reimagine data center operations with intelligent ServiceNow workflows integrated with the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design

NVIDIA GTC ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced it has expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to unite intelligent workflows and open models to scale trusted AI across industries. Building on years of collaboration with NVIDIA, ServiceNow is introducing Apriel 2.0 — the next generation of its Apriel Nemotron open model family that is post-trained with NVIDIA and ServiceNow-provided data and engineered to deliver AI reasoning and multimodal capabilities to enterprises in a faster, smaller, more cost-efficient footprint. The expanded partnership will also reimagine data center operations with intelligent ServiceNow workflows integrated with the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design .

ServiceNow and NVIDIA have long partnered to bring enterprise-grade AI to the world's largest organizations. Now, the companies are taking the next step in scaling trusted AI —powering everything from next-gen open models to secure AI agents that solve service-related pain points for all types of businesses, including in regulated industries. This reflects continued progress toward a shared goal to make high performance, proven, and trusted AI real for every enterprise.

"The next wave of AI is about more than innovation. It's about execution — how fast and how responsibly enterprises can put advanced intelligence to work," said Pat Casey, chief technology officer and executive vice president, DevOps, at ServiceNow. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA is built around that idea. By releasing open models with best-in-class reasoning, we can deliver AI that's efficient, trusted, and built to scale. Whether it's Apriel 2.0 or workflow integrations with NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design, we're focused on helping organizations get work done more efficiently and effectively across every industry."

"Open models give enterprises the transparency and control they need to specialize AI to their data, workflows, and trust standards," said Kari Briski, vice president of Generative AI for Enterprise at NVIDIA. "By integrating NVIDIA's Nemotron open model technologies with ServiceNow's automation platform, we're helping customers easily build and scale intelligent systems for the enterprise."

Apriel 2.0: frontier-level intelligence for the enterprise

At the center of the expanded collaboration is Apriel 2.0, which matches the reasoning and accuracy of much larger models at a fraction of the size. According to Gartner®, "By 2027, smaller, context-specific models will outpace their counterparts, with usage volume at least three times greater than that of general-purpose LLMs." By combining efficient performance with responsible data vetting, safety guardrails, and transparency controls, Apriel 2.0 will bring high-quality reasoning to more workflows with the confidence required for deployment in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and telecom.

The new model introduces enhanced reasoning and native multimodal input support, allowing it to interpret screenshots, forms, and diagrams for richer, more contextual understanding across a broader range of enterprise workflows. Apriel 2.0 is purpose-built to power autonomous and semi-autonomous agents at scale, delivering low-latency, multi-step reasoning across systems and datasets.

Apriel 2.0 builds on the momentum of the original Apriel Nemotron 15B model — introduced earlier this year at Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event — which is now in production. ServiceNow also recently launched Apriel-1.5-15B-Thinker , an open-source small language model that delivers frontier-level reasoning on a single GPU, leveraging pre-training text data from NVIDIA Nemotron .

Accelerating data center operations

As Apriel 2.0 redefines what's possible with autonomous reasoning and multimodal intelligence, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are extending these innovations into the heart of enterprise operations. To accelerate the delivery of real-time, intelligent enterprise AI, ServiceNow will integrate into NVIDIA AI Factory reference designs, which scale the creation, training, and deployment of AI solutions across industries. By integrating with the ServiceNow AI Platform and advanced workflow capabilities, companies will enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experiences.

The collaboration will enable:

  • The creation of out-of-the-box AI agents to help retailers address service requests — from gift card replacement to retail store POS malfunctions — and help solve these issues faster with less manual burden.
  • Greater efficiency and security within the federal government with AI agents that support government missions, such as capturing, tracking, and fulfilling critical citizen and interagency requests.
  • The ability to leverage ServiceNow Data Center and Network Asset Management capabilities to help AI Factories maintain, visualize, and optimize data center and critical environmental assets.

Availability

The Apriel 2.0 model is expected to be in production by Q1 2026 and the integration of ServiceNow Data Center and Network Asset Management and NVIDIA AI Factories is expected to be available in Q1 2026.

Learn more about how ServiceNow and NVIDIA are working together to enable enterprise AI transformation for enterprises across industries here .

Gartner®, Over 100 Data, Analytics and AI Predictions Through 2031. Sarah James et al., 3 July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new innovations ServiceNow and NVIDIA are co-developing. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Contact
Katlyn Hirokawa
408-489-7381
press@servicenow.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ServiceNowNOWNYSE:NOWTech Investing
NOW
The Conversation (0)
80 Mile PLC

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

80 Mile PLC ('80M' or the 'Company'), the AIM, FSE, and OTC listed exploration and development company, is proud to announce a series of major commercial developments at its Ferrandina biofuels facility in southern Italy, ("Ferrandina") underscoring the strong and growing demand for sustainable... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Reports Milestone YTD Revenue Growth for AI Matchmaking in 2025 with a 95% Gross Margin

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, is pleased to announce that its Eventdex AI Matchmaking platform has achieved milestone year-to-date revenue growth in 2025 of $100,000 which has a... Keep Reading...
Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce, further to its announcement on September 09, 2025, that on October 24, 2025 Lepidico met all the drawdown conditions for completion of its secured loan from ILC and that... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

(TheNewswire) October 28, 2025, Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first tranche of drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces An Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Airborne Survey will be Completed on its Tule Canyon Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces An Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Airborne Survey will be Completed on its Tule Canyon Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

TSX-V: WLRFrankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL); "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that Precision Geosurveys Inc. has been contracted to complete an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey on its Tule canyon Project located in the... Keep Reading...
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Rare Earth Investing

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

Gold Investing

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

critical metals investing

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology

copper investing

Copper Prices Surge on US-China Deal Optimism, Tight Supply Adds to Rally

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition

gold investing

Newmont Declares Commercial Production at Ahafo North Gold Mine