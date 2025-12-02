ServiceNow to Expand Security Portfolio With Acquisition of Veza's Leading AI-native Identity Security Platform

Combined capabilities strengthen identity and access controls across applications, data, cloud environments, and AI agents and facilitate identity governance workflows as businesses build autonomous security capabilities

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced its intent to acquire Veza a leader in identity security. The acquisition will extend the capabilities of ServiceNow's Security and Risk portfolios into one of cybersecurity's most important areas that is at the forefront of every breach today Identity Security. This will enable organizations to understand and control who and what has access to their critical data, applications, systems, and AI artifacts. As businesses take advantage of autonomous capabilities made possible through agentic AI, Veza and ServiceNow will enable end-to-end identity security rooted in the principle of least privilege that significantly reduces enterprise risk.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201652471/en/

Modern enterprises must manage a diverse array of identities, including employees, partners, systems, applications, devices, and increasingly, autonomous AI agents. As threat actors adopt agentic AI to orchestrate ever more sophisticated attacks, enterprises need strong identity and access controls and governance to ensure permissions remain tightly aligned with evolving roles, regulatory requirements, and advancing technologies. Veza's modern, unified, AI-native approach is powered by its patented Access Graph , which maps and analyzes access relationships across human, machine, and AI identities, providing an end-to-end access visibility and risk control platform for all types of identity. This foundation embeds governance into every layer of identity and access management, giving security teams granular visibility and control to manage complexity with confidence and to put AI to work securely across every corner of their business.

"In the era of agentic AI, every identity — human, AI agent, or machine — is a force for enterprise impact. It's only when you have continuous visibility into each identity's permissions that you can trust it," said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. "By combining Veza's industry-first Access Graph with ServiceNow's AI Control Tower and agentic workflows, we can give customers a true single pane of glass, with control of every identity in their organization. Together, we'll empower CISOs and security teams to make safer access decisions that protect their businesses, and to defend their high-value data assets from AI-powered attacks."

"Veza was built to make identity security transparent, scalable, and effective for every organization," said Tarun Thakur, CEO of Veza. "With ServiceNow, we will help customers embrace AI with greater confidence. Together, we can turn identity governance and identity security into a strategic advantage by giving organizations clear, integrated control over every type of identity — whether it belongs to a person, a machine, or an AI agent."

Strengthening identity security across the enterprise

Veza's Access Graph brings an AI-native approach to identity security, giving organizations a single dashboard to quickly spot and remedy overly broad permissions across both human and machine identities, including AI agents. Its scalable platform supports full next-generation IGA capabilities, including access reviews, access requests, and an access hub, along with permission updates and end-to-end visibility that legacy solutions can't match.

"ServiceNow powers our horizontal business workflows, while Veza enforces least privilege and adds identity access intelligence at scale," said John Stecher, chief technology officer at Blackstone. "Together, they'll enable more secure and scalable workflows for enterprise businesses with smarter access management, ongoing access reviews, and seamless deprovisioning. The combined platform will provide a context-rich identity governance framework that will be key in the age of agentic AI."

By integrating with ServiceNow's strength in workflows, knowledge graphs, and AI , Veza also enhances the ServiceNow AI Control Tower by governing what AI agents can access and do across enterprises. Veza also adds critical identity context to existing ServiceNow Security and Risk products , including Vulnerability Response, Incident Response, and Integrated Risk Management, giving customers a clearer view of who and what is associated with an exposure, incident, or risk event. As identity security becomes a core pillar of ServiceNow's Security Operations, Veza strengthens exposure management, incident response, and integrated risk management capabilities.

Minimizing customers' exposure and cyber risk with integrated identity security

Veza will strengthen ServiceNow's identity security services with deep cross-platform visibility into who and what has access, enabling consistent and auditable access governance across connected applications. That shared foundation is critical for agentic AI, helping ensure autonomous actions stay aligned with enterprise policies. This gives ServiceNow the trusted identity layer agents need to act safely at scale, which is essential to winning in an agentic AI world. With richer identity visibility, enterprises can centrally govern, monitor, and enforce AI access and actions across their entire ecosystem. Veza also complements existing identity features on the ServiceNow AI Platform, like Machine Identity Console, by offering better visibility and simpler management as businesses scale with AI.

Founded in 2020, Veza serves nearly 150 global enterprise customers in banking, hospitality, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), with 230 employees globally. After this transaction closes, Veza's identity visibility, intelligence & governance capabilities will be incorporated into ServiceNow's security portfolio.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Use of forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies relating to ServiceNow's proposed acquisition of Veza. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, inability or delays in assimilating or integrating Veza's technology into our platform; inability to retain employees of Veza after the transaction closes; unanticipated obligations or liabilities related to Veza's legacy business; potential adverse tax consequences; and disruption to our business and diversion of management attention and other resources. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 75 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About Veza

Veza is the leader in identity security, helping organizations secure access across the enterprise. Veza's Access Platform goes beyond identity governance and administration (IGA) tools to visualize, monitor, and control entitlements so that organizations can stay compliant and achieve least privilege. Global enterprises like Wynn Resorts, Expedia, and Blackstone trust Veza to manage identity security use cases, including privileged access monitoring, non-human identity (NHI) security, access entitlement management, data system access, SaaS access security, identity security posture management (ISPM), next-generation IGA, and Agentic AI identity security. Veza has earned recognition from GigaOm's ISPM Radar. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Visit us at www.veza.com.

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. http://www.servicenow.com

Media Relations
Ryan Moore
press@servicenow.com

Investor Relations
Darren Yip
925.388.7205
ir@servicenow.com

