ServiceNow moves beyond the sidecar AI era, giving customers a complete AI-native experience across all products and packages

New Context Engine provides the enterprise context to ground every decision made by AI agents
Build anywhere, deploy on ServiceNow — ServiceNow Build Agent skills open platform to every developer, from any tool
AI, data, security, and governance are now in every ServiceNow offering — not a separate purchase
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced that its entire product portfolio will be AI-enabled. Every ServiceNow product NOW includes AI, data connectivity, workflow execution, security, and governance built-in. This shift enables organizations to accelerate their AI ambitions and help ensure they get the most value from AI by bringing together the critical components required for enterprise-scale delivery: a conversational front door (ServiceNow EmployeeWorks), connected data for cross-enterprise context (Workflow Data Fabric), visibility and governance (AI Control Tower), and autonomous workflows that can move from assisting people to acting on their behalf. ServiceNow also unveiled Context Engine, an enterprise context solution that connects relationships, policy, and decision history behind every AI agent decision, and new ServiceNow Build Agent skills that open the platform so that developers can build from any tool they already use and deploy directly to ServiceNow.
The enterprise software landscape has a fragmentation problem. The average enterprise runs hundreds of applications, each with its own data model, security perimeter, and governance logic. Most providers are making it worse, bolting intelligence onto disconnected systems as a sidecar that can't execute across the enterprise with real context or accountability. ServiceNow is moving beyond a patchwork of AI add-ons towards a unified platform, combining intelligence that understands context with workflows that can act on it.
"Most organizations spend months assembling the pieces for enterprise AI. By the time they're ready, the goalposts have moved. ServiceNow brings it all together, so customers start with a complete AI-native experience across all products and packages, not a procurement project," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow is redefining how companies realize value from AI, with the capabilities required for enterprise scale. From Context Engine's enterprise intelligence to data connectivity, governance, and execution, everything is included by default, all operating inside the flow of work, and open to the tools developers already use."
Context Engine: enterprise context for every AI decision
Every AI agent is only as good as the context it operates in. Context Engine gives ServiceNow AI and workflows the context to sense what's happening across the enterprise, decide the right course of action, act with precision, and govern every outcome accountably. For example, it knows which asset is tied to a regulated process, which approval chain applies to a given cost threshold, and which vendor history should inform how a request is handled.
With 85 billion workflows and seven trillion transactions, ServiceNow is uniquely positioned to ground LLMs in an organization's specific strategy and make better decisions with AI. Context Engine compounds intelligence with every human and agent decision made, growing smarter about how a business works, not just about language. Built on ServiceNow's Service Graph, Knowledge Graph, and data inventory, Context Engine draws from a breadth of enterprise signals, including identity relationships, asset dependencies, business intelligence, and data lineage that AI queries in real time.
ServiceNow SDK and Build Agent skills open ServiceNow to every developer, from any tool
On April 15, developers will be able to build with any tool they already use — including Antigravity, Claude Code, Cursor, OpenAI Codex, Windsurf, and others — and deploy directly to the ServiceNow AI Platform. The ServiceNow SDK and new Build Agent skills work across every major AI development environment, so developers stay in their preferred integrated development environment (IDE) while citizen developers describe a workflow in plain language. The result is a working app on ServiceNow in minutes, based on testing scenarios.
For teams developing on top of the company's pre-built apps, ServiceNow Studio with embedded Build Agent delivers the deepest AI-native development experience on one platform. Fully instance-connected, it understands live data models, active scopes, table relationships, and business rules in real time, enabling it to surface the right fields, dependencies, and extension points as developers build.
Every custom app and AI agent is governed by AI Control Tower and App Engine Management Center, and inherits the same identity framework. To get started, customers will receive 100 free Build Agent calls, and personal developer instances will include 25 free Build Agent calls.
AI, data, security, and governance now in every product offering for customers of any size
ServiceNow is releasing a new tiered offer model that spans AI assistance, agentic automation, and fully autonomous operations across the entire portfolio. For midsize companies that need enterprise-grade service management without months-long deployment, ServiceNow is introducing Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Foundation. ESM Foundation brings together IT, HR, legal, finance, procurement, and workplace services onto the ServiceNow AI Platform, which can be live in weeks. With AI-driven setup, AI assistance for employees, and automation to improve service team performance, organizations get fast ROI on a scalable foundation that grows with them.
"ServiceNow AI deflects 70% of our employee requests before human intervention is needed — across IT, HR, and Legal. We reduced manual effort by 2,200 hours across 1,300 tickets monthly with AI embedded directly into our workflows," said Jay Hammonds, head of Technology Operations at Robinhood. "And with ServiceNow's new AI-driven offerings, we can bring new teams and acquired entities live in weeks, not months. That is real speed-to-value."
Every ServiceNow customer now starts with a complete AI package — no separate purchase, no procurement project, and no integration required. From AI-powered automation capabilities to more agentic AI features, customers can choose the level that's right for them. ServiceNow is model agnostic by design, giving customers the flexibility to leverage their preferred provider. Intelligence will keep getting cheaper. Trusted execution will keep getting more valuable.
Availability
ESM Foundation and the new packaging model are now available for all customers. Build Agent skills will be available to developers on April 15. Context Engine is available for preview with select customers, and full availability details will be shared at a later date.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 85 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
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