Artificial Intelligence

Sempra Appoints Jennifer M. Kirk to Board of Directors

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced the appointment of Jennifer M. Kirk to the company's board of directors effective June 20 2024. Kirk is currently the global controller and chief accounting officer of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and has deep executive experience in finance, accounting and capital market activities, including more than 20 years in the energy industry.

Jennifer M. Kirk

"Bringing new perspectives into the boardroom is a critical component of our effort to support the company's mission to build North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Jeffrey W. Martin , Sempra chairman and CEO. "Our board of directors embody a diverse set of skills, experiences and viewpoints that help guide Sempra's corporate strategy and overall business success. Jennifer's strong accounting and finance experience, coupled with her understanding of the energy business, will be a great complement to the board as we advance our corporate strategy and oversee financial discipline, risk management and ethical practices."

Before joining Medtronic, Kirk, 49, worked at Occidental Petroleum Corporation for more than two decades, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, including senior vice president of integration and value capture, and vice president, controller and principal accounting officer.

Kirk serves on the board of directors of Republic Services, where she is chair of the audit committee. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from UC Santa Barbara and a master's degree in business administration from California State University, Bakersfield .

With the appointment of Kirk, Sempra will have 10 directors with three having been newly elected over the past five years, reflecting the company's commitment to periodic board refreshment to ensure fresh and diverse perspectives are present in the boardroom. Kirk will serve on the board's audit committee and the safety, sustainability and technology committee.

About Sempra
Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California , Texas , Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra .

Sempra Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-appoints-jennifer-m-kirk-to-board-of-directors-302177421.html

SOURCE Sempra

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Cardiex Limited

Cardiex Sales and Operations Update

On behalf of Cardiex (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”), I’m pleased to provide the following updates on recent progress across our business units.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Limited

Options Prospectus

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to share its Options Prospectus.
Medtronic LABS Documentary: Better Health for Everyone, Everywhere

Reaching more communities with healthcare technology through Medtronic LABS

Jane Muthoni faced frequent illness during her childhood before she was diagnosed with diabetes. Knowing that over half the world's population can't access essential health services - she now travels around Africa to help others live healthier lives through her work with Medtronic LABS

Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman.

Cleo Diagnostics Revolutionises Ovarian Cancer Screening with Early Detection

Australia-based Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) is poised to offer a groundbreaking solution for ovarian cancer screening through innovative blood tests that promise accurate and early cancer detection.

In a recent interview, Cleo Diagnostics CEO Dr. Richard Allman discussed the company's path to revolutionise ovarian cancer screening.

The insidious nature of ovarian cancer, which often goes undetected until it's too late, has necessitated a fresh approach to early diagnosis. Allman explained that the prototype test from Cleo Diagnostics exhibits a 95 percent sensitivity and specificity rate, and has an accuracy of above 80 percent for detecting early stage cancer. In comparison, the accuracy of the existing biomarker CA 125 is about 50 percent, he said.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Innovative Mass Spectrometer to Advance Clinical Research

The Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer combines speed and sensitivity to advance precision medicine

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer (MS), a new solution that combines fast throughput, high sensitivity, and ease of use to allow researchers to advance their translational omics research and make breakthrough discoveries more efficiently.

Medtronic announces closing of public offering of Euro3.0 billion of senior notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Medtronic, Inc., has closed a registered public offering (the "Offering") of €850,000,000 principal amount of 3.650% senior notes due 2029, €850,000,000 principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2036, €600,000,000 principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2043, and €700,000,000 principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2053 (collectively, the "Notes"). All of Medtronic, Inc.'s obligations under the Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the indirect parent of Medtronic, Inc., on a senior unsecured basis.

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

EMU NL: Potential for Large-scale Copper Porphyry Discovery in Queensland, Australia

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

