Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts on March 6-8th 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos and members of senior management will host one of one meetings at this year's conference.

More information about the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference may be accessed here .

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-43rd-annual-cowen-health-care-conference-301747634.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos TherapeuticsSEEL:USPsychedelics Investing
SEEL:US
The Conversation (0)
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs [CSE: ABRT] [FSE: VB50], the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical drug discovery company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering"), at a price of CAD $0.048 per Unit (the "Units").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Albert Labs (the "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Albert Labs at an exercise price of CAD $0.07 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement. The Company may decrease the size of the Private Placement.

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment of its Phase II/III Trial of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on the HEALEY ALS Platform

- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating SLS-005 in 160 patients over 24 weeks and Seelos anticipates delivering topline data in the second half of 2023.

- Seelos will also enroll patients in an Expanded Access Program that will be fully funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access for Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces USD$250,000 Convertible Note Financing and Warrant Issuance

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces USD$250,000 Convertible Note Financing and Warrant Issuance

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced a financing in the amount of USD $250,000.

This investment will be in the form of a convertible note (the "Note") with a face value of USD $250,000 and simple interest at the annual rate of 11.0% per annum. The Note is expected to mature on January 31, 2024 ("Maturity Date"). In the event that this Note remains outstanding on the Maturity Date, then the outstanding Principal Amount of this Note, together with all accrued and unpaid Interest under this Note, shall be due and payable on the Maturity Date. No finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with the offering. Proceeds of the offering will be used to repay existing debt and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-004 at the 11th Annual Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Drug Development Summit

- Seelos recently released in vivo gene therapy data of SLS-004 utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in Parkinson's disease demonstrating downregulation of alpha synuclein and recovery of tyrosine hydroxylase-positive (TH+) dopaminergic neurons.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster on SLS-004 at the 11 th Annual Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Drug Development Summit in San Francisco, CA February 21-23, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Doses First Patients in an Ethnobridging Study with SLS-002

-Seelos is conducting a Phase I ethnobridging study in healthy Japanese and non-Asian subjects to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profiles of SLS-002.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has dosed the first patients in an ethnobridging study in healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian subjects to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic profiles of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine). Seelos consulted and received endorsement from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan and from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct this Phase I ethnobridging study.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Congratulates Australia for Becoming the First Nation to Approve the Medicinal Use of Psilocybin and MDMA

Lobe Sciences Congratulates Australia for Becoming the First Nation to Approve the Medicinal Use of Psilocybin and MDMA

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today congratulated the people of Australia for the decision by the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) to reschedule Psilocybin and MDMA so that trained physicians may prescribe the psychedelics for patients across the country.

Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "This is such an important step by a national government recognizing the value of these compounds in treating certain mental health conditions. As we prepare for a Ph 2 study in Australia in conjunction with iNGENu CRO in Chronic Cluster Headaches, it's heartening to know that there is already significant support for psychedelic compounds such as L-130, our proprietary psilocin product."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

rare earth investing

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Exploration Target Confirmed At Green River Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Uranium Investing

Nick Hodge: Uranium Setup Never Stronger; Gold, Copper, Lithium Thoughts

Gold Investing

Mickey Fulp: What I'm Buying (and What I'm Selling) Right Now

×