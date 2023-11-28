Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying common warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. Seelos also intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants) andor the common warrants to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying common warrants to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Seelos.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251356) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 15, 2020 , as amended on December 22, 2020 , and declared effective by the SEC on December 23, 2020 . The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Titan Partners Group, LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at info@titanpartnersgrp.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements related to Seelos for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the proposed underwritten public offering. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those associated with general economic and market conditions and our ability to satisfy closing conditions applicable to the proposed offering, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including Seelos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 , and the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-proposed-public-offering-301999640.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Selection of SLS-002 for Inclusion in the U.S. Department of Defense's Adaptive Platform Trial to Evaluate Potential Treatments for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

- The PTSD-Drug Treatment Program is funded by The U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Health Agency

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) has been selected for inclusion in an adaptive platform trial to evaluate treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in active-duty service members and veterans. The trial is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) Defense Health Agency and led by the Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office, part of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-30 a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday November 28, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Company's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 . Following the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SEEL" with the new CUSIP number, 81577F208. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the reverse split, every 30 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be converted automatically into one share of the Company's common stock without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock from 480,000,000 shares to 16,000,000 shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of fractional shares. In addition, the reverse stock split will apply to the Company's common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices thereof and under the Company's equity incentive plans, as applicable.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 167.7 million to approximately 5.6 million.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the reverse split on the bid price of the Company's common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected number of shares of common stock to be outstanding following the reverse stock split. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those associated with general economic and market conditions, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-1-for-30-reverse-stock-split-301997234.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming Evercore investor conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 10:25 am ET on November 30, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways initiates UK component of global phase 3 study of psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression and launches new research center

  • UK sites to participate in part of pivotal phase 3 program following Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency approval of study
  • Research will take place in the UK, including at the newly opened Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation in London, developed in partnership with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the initiation of the UK component of its phase 3 program of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The research will take place in multiple sites in the UK, including at the Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation ("the Centre") in London, which officially opened today.

The ongoing phase 3 program is the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted and follows promising results from Compass's phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The phase 3 program consists of two pivotal trials (COMP 005 and COMP 006), and each trial has an integrated, long-term outcomes component.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program ongoing with expanding European clinical sites
  • Secured up to $285 million private placement financing with $125 million upfront
  • Cash position at September 30, 2023 of $248.0 million
  • Conference call on November 2 at 8:00 am ET (12:00 pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2023 and provided an update on recent progress across its business.

Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to make progress in our COMP360 phase 3 program, most recently with the authorization to commence recruitment in a number of European clinical trial sites. Both phase 3 trials, COMP005 and COMP006, are on track, and we expect to have initial top-line data in less than a year for COMP005. We also expect to see top-line data in our phase 2 study in PTSD by the end of this year. The August financing, led by specialist biotech investors, provides a strong financial foundation that permits COMPASS to move forward confidently with our clinical programs, as well as all supporting studies for a potential new drug application filing with the FDA. We also continue to invest in our pre-commercial work to ensure we are prepared for a successful COMP360 launch, if approved."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-005 in Alzheimer's Disease at Neuroscience 2023

-SLS-005 induces autophagy to reduce mutant protein aggregates, and is currently being studied in Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinocerebellar ataxia

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster from a study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mgmL for intravenous infusion) in a tauopathy model of Alzheimer's disease at the Society for Neuroscience's Neuroscience 2023 meeting to be held on November 11-15, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

