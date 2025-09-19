Search Minerals Announces Board Appointment

Search Minerals Announces Board Appointment

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY,OTC:SHCMD) ("Search Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Pearson to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Pearson has over 30 years of international business leadership experience, from founding startups to leading established global companies in mining and technology. He is the CEO of CONTAX Inc., a global IT software company headquartered in Canada, with operations in Canada, USA, Australia and The Netherlands. He is also CEO of Petra Holdings, an investment company with interests in mining projects in Canada, Australia and Peru. Mr. Pearson is Chairman of the Board of Directors for LeadFX Inc. (TSX: LFX) (a former public company) and a Director of Rosslyn Hill Mining Pty. Ltd. Mr. Pearson holds a B.Sc. from Monash University.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Search Minerals at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Michael Pearson. "Search Minerals is well positioned to play a vital role in advancing the North American rare earths supply chain, and I look forward to contributing my experience and working with the Board and management team to support the company's strategic vision and long-term success."

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Pearson to the Board of Directors of Search Minerals," said Joseph Lanzon, CEO of Search Minerals. "Michael's extensive international leadership experience in both mining and technology, combined with his proven track record in guiding companies through growth and transformation, will provide significant strategic value to our team. I look forward to working with him as we advance our critical rare earth element district from exploration to a new mine in southeastern Labrador."

For further information about Search Minerals, please contact:

Joseph Lanzon
CEO and Director
Telephone: 613-796-5957
Email: joseph.lanzon@searchminerals.ca

About Search Minerals

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE) as well as transition metals Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The Company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 kilometre long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador.

Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Search Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, those factors discussed in Search Minerals' public filings. Although Search Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Search Minerals and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Search Minerals does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advanced Rare Earth Elements District in North America

