Seabridge Gold's Snip North Deposit Continues to Grow Hole SN-25-30 Intersects 560m of 0.87 gpt Au and 0.16% Cu Including 58m of 2.62 gpt Au and 0.40% Cu

Seabridge Gold's Snip North Deposit Continues to Grow Hole SN-25-30 Intersects 560m of 0.87 gpt Au and 0.16% Cu Including 58m of 2.62 gpt Au and 0.40% Cu

Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) ("Seabridge" or the "Company") today announced results of three additional drill holes completed this summer at the Snip North target on our Iskut Project in BC's Golden Triangle. Results confirm the continuity, tenor and size of Snip North copper-gold porphyry mineralization noted in our news release of August 12, 2025.

A total of 18,000 meters of drilling has been completed in 18 holes to date. Results have prompted the company to expand the drilling program with an additional 3,000 meters planned. The latest assay results have established steeply north-and-west-plunging copper-gold mineralization with characteristic potassic alteration and porphyry stockwork veining over a strike length of 1,800 meters. Hole 30 has intersected what appears to be a possible porphyry intrusion associated with the mineral system, one of the objectives of this year's program.

Seabridge Chair and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: "Our concepts for Snip North are developing as expected. A core zone may be emerging within this mineralized envelope showing strong gold and copper grades that we see continuing for hundreds of meters in our drill logs. We will achieve the density of drilling projected to be necessary for a maiden resource and we are confident of announcing a mineral resource estimate for Snip North early next year based on this drill program. However, it remains unclear if the ultimate limits of mineralization will be established by season's end."

Hole SN-25-28 (368,870mE 6,286,375mN elevation 175m at azimuth 170o, inclination -55o) is 348 meters northeast of hole SN-25-26, collaring into moderately potassic alteration of a fine-grained sedimentary section with abundant stockwork veining. Veining increases down hole from the collar until intercepting fault controlled intrusive rocks at about 400 meters. Below 400 meters alteration decreases and follows lithologies with volcanoclastic rocks showing sericite-pyrite and sedimentary rocks with biotite-chlorite-sericite. Chalcopyrite-bearing vein density is variable in this area but decreases down hole.

Hole SN-25-29 (369,584mE 6,286,422mN elevation 103m at azimuth 170o, inclination -55o) is a south directed drill hole 212 meters east of SN-25-26. The hole begins in medium grained clastic sedimentary rocks but quickly transitions into medium and coarse-grained sedimentary rocks intercalated with volcanoclastic units of tuff and breccia to the end of the hole. Hydrothermal alteration is dominated by pervasive and vein margin biotite. Deeper in the hole sericite accompanies the potassic alteration. Quartz-magnetite and quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins are abundant in the upper part of the drill hole becoming less common at depth. Deeper alteration is sericite in volcanoclastic rocks containing narrow quartz veins with molybdenite.

Hole SN-25-30 (369,075mE 6,286,498mN elevation 187m at azimuth 190o inclination -65o) a southwest directed hole off-set 174m northwest of drill hole SN-25-25. The top 130m in this hole intersected volcanoclastic host rock with low intensity sericite and potassic alteration accompanied by infrequent narrow pyrite veins. From 130m to 400m the hole encountered fine-grained sandstone host rock with moderate potassic alteration and increasing quartz-sulfide-biotite veining. Between 400m and 907m the sedimentary host rock shows intense potassic alteration and very high density of quartz-sulfide-biotite and an increase in carbonate-quartz-molybdenite veins that show a cross-cutting relationship indicative of multiple fluid phases. At 576m a 146m wide replacement interval was intersected with semi-massive pyrite-magnetite-chalcopyrite and quartz-molybdenite veins. Below the replacement unit volcanoclastic intervals were again recognized with potassic alteration, 1-5% sulfide disseminations and frequent quartz-sulfide-biotite and carbonate-sulfide-magnetite veins.

At 907m, a breccia was discovered with clasts of porphyritic andesite that could represent an intrusive body. This unit's potassic alteration increases down hole with a high density of mineralized veins that include chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Below the breccia, the sedimentary sequence reappears along with a series of narrow mafic dikes.

2025 Snip North Drill Hole Results

Hole ID Length
(m)		 From
(m)		 To (m) Interval
(m)		 Au g/t Cu % Ag
g/t		 Mo
ppm
SN-25-28 738.6 25.0 538.0 513.0 0.42 0.13 1.9 74
including 28.4 96.5 68.5 0.75 0.14 5.0 49
including 146.0 178.0 32.0 1.05 0.25 4.2 68
including 490.7 536.0 45.3 0.62 0.22 1.8 41
SN-25-29 942.0 162.7 640.3 477.6 0.54 0.09 1.2 74
including 297.8 640.3 342.5 0.64 0.10 1.1 85
including 599.8 635.5 35.7 0.85 0.16 2.1 29
SN-25-30 1162.8 131.4 846.4 715.0 0.72 0.13 1.7 56
including 243.0 803.0 560.0 0.87 0.16 1.8 66
including 390.0 494.3 104.3 1.55 0.25 4.5 16
including 564.4 622.0 57.6 2.62 0.40 3.0 235

 

Drill hole locations are reported in NAD83 Zone 9 datum. True thickness of these intervals is not known; additional drilling results and geological modeling are required to establish true width of the mineral system. Assaying is being conducted by ALS Global, an ISO accredited laboratory in their facility at Langly, BC. Sample precision in all Seabridge exploration drilling is provide by the systematic insertion of blind certified geochemical standards, blanks and duplicate samples consistent with industry standards. The contents of this release have been reviewed and approved by William Threlkeld PGeo, Senior Vice President, Exploration of the Company and a qualified person under NI43-101.

A Snip North drill location plan map and long section of previous years drilling and the six holes announced this year can be found here.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold has been exploring for and expanding mineral resources in its portfolio for the past 25 years. The company maintains a robust package of exploration and development projects as well several royalty positions on project that were divested. Seabridge's principal assets are 100% owned by the company and include, the KSM project, and Iskut project, in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, interpretations, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the extent of drilling that is planned to be completed in 2025; (ii) the estimated dimensions of the steeply north-and-west-plunging copper-gold mineralization encountered at Snip North and the extension of such mineralization with further assay results, (iii) that Hole 30 has intersected what appears to be a possible porphyry intrusion associated with the mineral system; and (iv) the drill density being sufficient to support estimation of a mineral resource and the announcement of a maiden mineral resource in early 2026.

All forward-looking statements are based on Seabridge's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Seabridge's plans or expectations include the risk that: (i) the geologic formations at the Iskut Project do not conform to the interpretations of data and the geologic models that are the foundations for such forward-looking statements; (ii) the drill density may be insufficient to support mineral resource estimation, and (iii) the availability and cost of necessary equipment, supplies and personnel for the work programs, and other risks outlined in statements made by Seabridge from time to time in the filings made by Seabridge with securities regulators. Seabridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Rudi Fronk
Chair and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:
Rudi P. Fronk, Chair and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266210

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seabridge GoldSEA:CATSX:SEANYSE:SAGold Investing
SEA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company's principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia. It has various other mineral resource projects throughout North America.

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Initial assays returned for visible gold zone logged in diamond drill core~40m south of the Bronzewing Mining Lease, with drilling continuing

Hammer Metals Ltd (ASX: HMX) (“Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration progress at its 100%-owned Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia. Diamond drilling continues with the first batch of assays now received for the zone of visible gold reported to the ASX on 2 September 2025. Drilling of the diamond tail to drill-hole BWSRCD081 was completed a depth of 561.7m.

The diamond drilling program has continued with two diamond tails completed at the Bronzewing Central Target, located approximately 1.7km to the south of the Eastern Target Zone. A follow-up diamond tail will commence shortly at the Eastern Target, with drilling anticipated to conclude towards the end of September. Results from this program will continue to be submitted to the laboratory in batches, with results anticipated to be received throughout September and into mid-October.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold pan holding pieces of gold from creek placer deposit, with words "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Thursday (September 11), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed the first tranche of projects selected by the newly created Major Projects Office. The goal of the office is to accelerate timelines for projects deemed to be in the national interest, which include infrastructure, natural resources and technology.

The projects include the Phase 2 expansion of LNG Canada’s Kitimat facility, the development of Foran Mining's (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine in Saskatchewan, and an expansion of Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) and Imperial Metals' (TSX:III) Red Chris copper-gold mine in Northern BC.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with rising graph overlay and text "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Gold's record-setting price run continued this week, with yet another new all-time high in the books. Silver also fared well, breaking US$42 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, gold has now also surpassed its inflation-adjusted all-time high of US$850 per ounce, which it set more than 45 years ago on January 21, 1980. The news outlet notes that at the time the US was dealing with currency issues, inflation and recession concerns.

These are problems that sound all too familiar today. This week brought the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase for the all-items index — that's ahead of estimates and the most since the start of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Hamak Gold

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a company combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been admitted to trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "HASTF". No new Ordinary Shares have been issued by the Company for this parallel trading of its shares.

The purpose of the listing of shares on the OTCQB is to broaden the Company's exposure to the North American investor markets and to increase trading liquidity in a drive to deliver shareholder value.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock market display with "mergers and acquisitions" in green and white text.

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1.09 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine in Ontario, Canada, for up to US$1.09 billion, continuing the company's shift away from non-core assets.

The company announced on Thursday (September 11) that Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H), which will be renamed Hemlo Mining, will acquire the mine under terms that include US$875 million in cash, US$50 million in Hemlo Mining shares and as much as US$165 million in contingent payments tied to future gold prices and production.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said the sale is part of the company’s ongoing capital allocation approach, noting that proceeds will help bolster the firm's balance sheet and fund returns to shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Graphite One Announces Warrant Extension

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

×