Seabridge Gold Files Third Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders and Its Financial Statements and MD&A

Seabridge Gold Files Third Quarter 2025 Report to Shareholders and Its Financial Statements and MD&A

Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that it has filed its Report to Shareholders, Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months period ended September 30, 2025 on SEDAR+. To review these documents on the Company website, please see https:www.seabridgegold.cominvestorsfinancial-reports.

Recent Highlights

  • KSM field activities and partnership discussions continue to advance
  • 24,000 meter drill program at Iskut in 2025 confirms a new large porphyry deposit at Snip North
  • Court hearings completed on petitions challenging KSM's substantially started designation
  • Three more challenges filed by Tudor Gold against KSM's Mitchell-Treaty-Tunnel authorizations
  • 2025 exploration program completed at 3 Aces
  • The Gold Market: Compensating for dollar debasement

Financial Results

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 Seabridge posted a net loss of $32.3 million ($0.32 per share) compared to a net loss of $27.6 million ($0.31 per share) for the same period last year. During the 3rd quarter, Seabridge invested $52.9 million in mineral interests, compared to $28.1 million during the same period last year. At September 30, 2025, net working capital was $83.2 million compared to $37.8 million at December 31, 2024.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

None of the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, or their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Rudi Fronk"
Chair and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:
Rudi P. Fronk, Chair and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email: info@seabridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274247

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seabridge GoldSEA:CATSX:SEANYSE:SAGold Investing
SEA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold

Keep Reading...
Stacks of Australian 100-dollar bills, colorful and detailed design.

Aureka Pays AU$1.3 Million to Exit Tandarra Joint Venture

Aureka (ASX:AKA) has sold its 49 percent interest in the Tandarra joint venture in Victoria to its co-owner Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) for a cash sale AU$1.3 million.In the Monday (November 10) announcement, Aureka said the move is aligned with its strategy to focus on its flagship Stawell... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spelling "Fed," arrows, coins and dollars on a US flag background.

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Uncertainty over the autonomy of the Federal Reserve under US President Trump echoes historical executive overreach, and is boosting gold’s safe-haven appeal. In its annual Precious Metals Investment Focus report, published on October 25, Metals Focus highlighted a number of factors amplifying... Keep Reading...
Jordan Roy-Byrne, gold bars.

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold, Silver Going Much Higher, "Powerful Signal" to Watch

Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA, editor and publisher of the Daily Gold, discusses how long the gold and silver correction could last, and how high prices could go once it's over."We're in a new secular bull market, we're going much higher. We're really overbought right now, so we're going to... Keep Reading...
Omar ayales, gold bars.

Omar Ayales: Is Gold's Run Over? Signals I'm Watching, Plus What I'm Buying

Is gold's price pullback a buying opportunity, or the end of its run? Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us weighs in, saying either scenario is possible. He's watching factors like the US dollar's performance in order to determine what comes next. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Loyalist Exploration Limited (CSE:PNGC) (“Loyalist” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has completed an initial bedrock sampling reconnaissance program at its Gold Rush Property (“the Property”), within the prolific Timmins mining district (Figure 1). The sampling program was... Keep Reading...
mark skousen, gold bars

Mark Skousen: Gold, Silver in Major Bull Market, "Permanent Inflation" is Here

Mark Skousen of Forecasts & Strategies shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy. "We've entered an era of what I call permanent inflation," he explained."After World War II, inflation became permanent — higher and higher prices every year. The inflation rate may ebb and accelerate,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AGM Presentation

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Toward U.S. Antimony Production

Related News

Base Metals Investing

AGM Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Toward U.S. Antimony Production

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Confirms Ultra High-Grade Tungsten Zone at Borralha with 18.0 m @ 0.85 % WO3 including 4.0 m @ 3.72 % WO3

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Identifies Gold-Silver Mineralization at Historic La Dura Mine, Extending Mineralized Horizon to Almost 500 Metres

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth Secures UK Approval to Acquire Less Common Metals