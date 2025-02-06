Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-30 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Resource Outlook 2025

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 6, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of (" First Tranche ") of its previously announced royalty with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") for up to 15% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from the Igor 4 project in Peru, and the concurrent launch of a non-brokered private placement offering of units.

In connection with closing of the First Tranche, SCRi paid US$1,000,000 in cash to PPX in exchange for a royalty equal to 6% of the cash equivalent of the silver produced from the Igor 4 project in Peru (" Igor 4 "). The second tranche of US$1,470,000 in cash (the " Second Tranche ") is due within six months of the date hereof and increases the royalty to 15%. Minimum payment obligations of the cash equivalent of 14,062.5 ounces of silver per quarter begin no later than October 1, 2025 and continue until a total amount of 225,000 silver ounces has been paid.

Silver Crown also announces the launch of a non-brokered private placement of up to 400,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of C$7.50 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the " Offering "). The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering, subject to the approval of the Cboe Canada Exchange (" Cboe "). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (" Warrant "). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$16.00 for a period of three years from the date of the closing of the Offering (the " Expiry Date ").

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Second Tranche as well as a general and administrative expenses of SCRi. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering will be subject to customary conditions precedent, including the prior approval of Cboe.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer commented, "The tranche 1 closing of the PPX royalty marks our third successful transaction since we went public six months ago. We are growing our footprint in top-tear jurisdictions and targeting positive free cash flow later this year and as such, our reliance on capital markets as a going concern should be greatly diminished."

Silver Crown also announces that due to winter conditions limiting operations at the Elk Gold Mine in Q42024, it has entered into a letter agreement allowing for Elk Gold Mining Corp.'s payment of the Q42024 minimum royalty payment of C$59,144.66 (plus applicable accrued interest) originally due on January 30, 2025 in two equal instalments on February 28, 2025 and March 31, 2025. It also confirms that the restart of commercial production at the PGDM Complex has not yet occurred, and it has not received its minimum royalty payment due from Pilar de Goiás Desenvolvimento Mineral Ltda. for Q42024.

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a publicly traded, silver royalty company. SCRi currently has four silver royalties of which three are revenue-generating. Its business model presents investors with precious metals exposure allowing for a natural hedge against currency devaluation while minimizing the negative impact of cost inflation associated with production. SCRi endeavors to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures

Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include but are not limited to statements with respect to SCRi's ability to achieve its strategic objectives in the future and its ability to target additional operational silver-producing projects. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown RoyaltiesSCRI:CCCboe:SCRIPrecious Metals Investing
SCRI:CC
Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Announces Corporate Update

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, January 10, 202 5 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") (CBOE:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) wishes to provide an update on its 2024 progress and 2025 expectations. Based on minimum silver payment obligations, we anticipate receipt of cash payments on 15,180 ounces of silver for 2024 and 36,063 ounces of silver in 2025 on our royalty portfolio.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, December 16, 2024 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") (CBOE:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive silver royalty agreement (the " Agreement ") with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") (TSXV:PPX; BVL:PPX).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Announces Record Quarterly Revenues

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Record Quarterly Revenues

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce financial results and MD&A for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 are being filed on SEDAR+ and our website today

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Acquires Silver Royalty from Bactech Environmental

Silver Crown Royalties Acquires Silver Royalty from Bactech Environmental

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - October 28, 2024 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive royalty purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") with BacTech Environmental Corporation (" BacTech ") (CSE:BAC, OTCQB:BCCEF). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, SCRi will be granted a royalty on BacTechs's future bioleaching facility in Tenguel, Ecuador (the " Project ") equal to the cash equivalent of 90% of the silver processed at Project (the " Royalty "). Additionally, the Royalty provides that SCRi is to receive payments of a minimum 35,000 ounces annually for at least ten years following the commencement of regular processing operations at the Project (" Commercial Production ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, October 17, 2024 TheNewswire Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) is excited to announce the appointment of Salman Partners as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, announces further to the Company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, and January 3, 2025, it has closed its private placement for gross proceeds of approximately C$123,000 with no further tranches closed. The Company will commence a new offering of units for C$0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "New Financing").

In connection with the end of the previous financing and the commencement of the New Financing, the Company also intends to amend the exercise price of the 1,230,000 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to the previous financing from C$0.15 per share to C$0.12 per share. The proposed amendment is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 6th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. . (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of RJLL Forage Drilling ("RJLL") of Rouyn-Noranda, QC, to conduct drilling on the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. The company possesses over 100 years of drilling expertise, including extensive prospecting experience in the Abitibi region, having undertaken successful drill programs with numerous exploration and Major companies in the area.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Vitalina Lyssoun as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective March 3, 2025.

Ms. Lyssoun brings over 16 years of financial expertise, with a focus on the resource sector, to her new role. Most recently, she built and led the corporate accounting team at Gatos Silver Inc., including through their recent merger with First Majestic Silver Corp. Ms. Lyssoun was also responsible for developing Gatos Silver's inaugural Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance program across the organization. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibilities at Endeavour Mining Plc and QuadReal Property Group.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the next stage of exploration is now progressing, following the successful completion of the joint Q4 2024 drilling program at the Cecilia Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. The drill program was conducted in partnership with Fortuna Mining, which continues to advance their earn-in option on the project (See news release: March 13, 2024). Riverside, acting as the operator, completed an initial five-hole, 2,250-meter drilling campaign designed to test four distinct target areas generally with one geological evaluation drill hole per target to seek scale and evidence of a potentially strong hydrothermal system which would set up for a follow up 2025 exploration program which has now begun. The drilling in Q4 hit favorable indicators as outlined below and continued to develop the district scale targets both at Cerro Magallanes and on the broader >60 km sq property package with vast areas to expand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Download the PDF here.

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") executives attended the launch event for the Minerals Strategy for New Zealand to 2040 and Critical Minerals List event hosted by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals in Waihi on January 31, 2025. Honorable Shane Jones, Resource Minster for New Zealand, presented the critical minerals list that included both gold and antimony.

Furthermore, Rua Gold is pleased to provide an update from the exploration campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand with significant added potential of antimony within the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

MOU signed with WA Developer Green Steel and Iron

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Related News

Gold Investing

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Gold Investing

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Potash Investing

How to Invest in Potash Stocks

Gold Investing

MOU signed with WA Developer Green Steel and Iron

Agriculture Investing

Hempalta Shifts Focus to Hemp-based Carbon Credit Market

Oil and Gas Investing

New US Interior Secretary Moves to Expand Alaska Energy Development

Base Metals Investing

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

×