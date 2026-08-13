ScottsMiracle-Gro Brings America250's "Our American Story" to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, is partnering with America250 to bring the Our American Story Airstream mobile studio to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

In commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary, Our American Story is the storytelling initiative that will establish the largest collection of oral and visual histories. In partnership with America250, ScottsMiracle-Gro is inviting Ohioans to add their voices to this record, preserving the innovation, deep heritage and community dedication that define Ohio's historic and enduring impact on America.

How to Participate
Ahead of the Columbus Crew vs. CF Montreal match, people can visit the Airstream mobile storytelling studio to explore the interactive display and submit their stories. Participants are encouraged to showcase the influence of Columbus and Ohio on American community values and civic history, from pioneering industries to the energetic sports culture.

Attendees can opt to record their stories in person or digitally at america250.org/our-american-story. All stories will be included in the official Our American Story collection with selected contributions chosen for permanent preservation in the Library of Congress.

Event Details

  • Venue: Outside ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Nationwide Boulevard (open to the public; a match ticket is not required to visit the mobile studio.)
  • Date and time: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Supporting America250 and welcoming Our American Story to Columbus is a meaningful milestone for ScottsMiracle-Gro. By uplifting local achievements, historical narratives and civic pride, ScottsMiracle-Gro wants to ensure the voices and vibrant spirit of Ohio are beautifully represented in the country's semiquincentennial celebration.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

About America250
America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America. For more information, visit america250.org.

Media Contact:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
Email: tom.matthews@scotts.com
Phone: (937) 844-3864


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News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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