ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Webcast

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, will release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a video presentation via webcast at 8:15 a.m. ET to discuss those results. The webcast will be followed by an audio question-and-answer session.

To watch the Company presentation and listen to the question-and-answer session, please register in advance at this webcast link. For those planning to participate in the question-and-answer session that follows the video presentation, please register for the webcast to view the presentation in addition to registering in advance via this audio link to receive call-in details and a unique PIN. The replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor website, where an archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.4 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America.  The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
brad.chelton@scotts.com
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
tom.matthews@scotts.com
(937) 844-3864


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

scotts miracle-groSMGnyse:smg
SMG
The Conversation (0)
Steadright Inc (CSE:SCM)

Steadright Signs MOU for Historic Polymetallic Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver-Gold Goundafa Mine in Morocco

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with Ste Commerciale et Minière du Sahara (CMS) that is the license holder of an historic polymetallic Zinc-Lead-Silver-Copper-Gold mine,... Keep Reading...
Rapid Successfully Undertakes $10.5M Capital Raising to Fund Acquisition of the Webbs and Conrads NSW Silver Projects

Rapid Successfully Undertakes $10.5M Capital Raising to Fund Acquisition of the Webbs and Conrads NSW Silver Projects

Rapid Critical Metals Limited (‘Rapid,’ ‘RCM’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the Company has received firm commitments from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors for the placement of 437,500,000New Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.024... Keep Reading...
Rapid Lithium

Execution of Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Two Silver Projects in New South Wales

Rapid Lithium Limited (Rapid or Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Silver Metal Group Limited (SMG) (formerly Thomson Resources Ltd) to acquire all of the shares in two subsidiaries of SMG, being Conrad Resources Pty Ltd and Webbs... Keep Reading...
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") for an option earn-in transaction (the "Transaction") on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Share Consolidation

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Resource Roadhouse Presentation

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Related News

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

energy investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

base metals investing

Resource Roadhouse Presentation

gold investing

Tom Bradshaw: Gold to US$9,250, Silver to US$375 by 2028

lithium investing

9 Best-performing Global Lithium Stocks of 2026

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement