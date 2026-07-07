Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Drilling Reinforces District-Scale Opportunity

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Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Goldfields Project Development Update

Goldfields Project Development Update

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Visible gold in multiple DD holes in Sandstone drilling

Visible gold in multiple DD holes in Sandstone drilling

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GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing PlantDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Goldfields Project Construction to Commence

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Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Goldfields Project Construction to CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
RIU Sydney Conference Presentation

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Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Sydney Conference PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

Video - CEO Clips: Blue Jay Gold: Why Are District-Scale Gold Projects Attracting Investor Attention?

Blue Jay Gold (TSXV: JAY is advancing a high-grade gold and silver project in Canada's Yukon Territory, supported by an existing resource and a 170-square-kilometre district-scale property. Through an active drilling campaign, the company is targeting both resource expansion and new discoveries... Keep Reading...
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EraNova Metals (TSXV: NOVA,OTC:STXPF) (OTCQB: STXPF) is advancing a large molybdenum resource in British Columbia supported by previous engineering studies, over $100 million in infrastructure investment, and a 433-million-pound molybdenum resource. The same property hosts a polymetallic... Keep Reading...
Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold: Could Nevada's Next Gold Producer Be Approaching the Finish Line?

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Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing its flagship Nevada precious metals project toward production as it approaches key permitting milestones. Supported by existing infrastructure, favorable precious metals markets, and exposure to both gold and silver, the company is... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals and Trafigura Progress Toward Definitive Agreement, Beacon Gold Mill Nearing Gold Production Restart

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Beacon Gold Mill reconditioning and recommissioning work is approximately 84% completeLaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with Trafigura Canada Limited ("Trafigura") to an extension of the... Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

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(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - July 7, 2026, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by... Keep Reading...
55 North Cuts 19.42 m of 2.49 g/t Au Including 4.50 m of 5.34 g/t Au

55 North Cuts 19.42 m of 2.49 g/t Au Including 4.50 m of 5.34 g/t Au

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / 55 North Gold Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its 2026 winter diamond drill program on its Last Hope Gold Deposit has extended the gold mineralization 300 metres beyond the limit of the... Keep Reading...

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Brightstar Resources
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