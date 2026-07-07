Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold: Could Nevada's Next Gold Producer Be Approaching the Finish Line?

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold: Could Nevada's Next Gold Producer Be Approaching the Finish Line?

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing its flagship Nevada precious metals project toward production as it approaches key permitting milestones. Supported by existing infrastructure, favorable precious metals markets, and exposure to both gold and silver, the company is positioning for its next phase of growth.

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304279

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

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