ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Speakers and Other Details for its Investor Day on August 4, 2026

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, today announced details for its Investor Day on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at the New York Stock Exchange. Investors and media can view the event via live stream.

The speakers, each of whom will provide formal presentations followed by a Q&A session, include:

  • Nate Baxter, president and CEO
  • Mark Scheiwer, EVP, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer
  • Nick Miaritis, EVP, chief brand officer
  • John Sass, SVP & general manager, North America
  • Josh Meihls, SVP, chief growth officer
  • Dr. Paula Powell, SVP, research & development
  • David Huskisson, SVP, operations & technology
  • Sadie Oldham, VP & general manager, Gardens

Among the themes and topics to be addressed:

  • SMG 2.0 growth strategy: Multi-year, in-depth look at portfolio optimization, channel expansion, category growth and operational efficiencies.
  • Disciplined capital allocation: Strategic approach to balance sheet management, including leverage reduction, SG&A investments, capital expenditures, tuck-in M&A and shareholder friendly actions.
  • Longer-term growth algorithm: Plans for dependable net sales growth and consistent profitability expansion, including key financial targets.

Investor Day will be held at the New York Stock Exchange on August 4, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. For those interested in viewing online, the live webcast can be accessed through Vimeo. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
brad.chelton@scotts.com
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
tom.matthews@scotts.com
(937) 844-3864


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